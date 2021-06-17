Times Now censured, 2 Kannada channels fined for spreading hatred, levelling false allegations against Tablighi Jamaat

As covid-19 cases see a decline, Karnataka has eased restrictions in some parts of the state while retaining the strict lockdown in other districts till the positivity rate falls.

The Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21. However, some relaxations have been allowed in the rest of the 19 districts including Bengaluru Urban and Udupi from today (June 14).

Among the relaxations included are extended operational hours for essential shops (vegetables, groceries, milk, meat, etc). Industrial units can operate at 50% of the capacity but all other businesses will remain shut.

Cloth and footwear merchants, jewellers, sweet vendors, et al cannot resume business as yet. These businesses have remained shut for almost two months now.

The weekend curfew will kick in from 7 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. On all weekdays, night curfew will be in force from 7 pm to 5 am.

During these hours, movement of people is strictly prohibited. But patients and their attendants requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof, the order said.

Here is what is allowed and not allowed from June 14 to June 21:

* All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, however, garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees. The establishments are ordered to strictly adher to Covid-19 restrictions.

* Shops related to food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. The same rules apply to PDS shops.

* Standalone liquor shops will be also allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Parks will be allowed to open from 5 am to 10 am for walking and jogging but group activities are prohibited and Covid-appropriate behavior is mandated.

* Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Skill training activities related to health sector are allowed.

* Optical shops are also allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Auto rickshaws and cabs will be allowed to operate with maximum of two passengers only.

* In addition to the already operating government offices, these offices are permitted with 50 per cent staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue, Government of India.

* Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place. All movement of public is prohibited except for essential services and health emergencies. Movement of transport goods and vehicles is allowed. Travel for boarding train, plane or bus is allowed. Ecommerce activities are also allowed during the night curfew.

* There will be no prohibition on inter-district travel

* All construction activities and shops related to construction activities, particularly cement and steel, are permitted to function outside containment zones.