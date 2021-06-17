  1. Home
  2. Times Now censured, 2 Kannada channels fined for spreading hatred, levelling false allegations against Tablighi Jamaat

Times Now censured, 2 Kannada channels fined for spreading hatred, levelling false allegations against Tablighi Jamaat

News Network
June 18, 2021

Bengaluru, June 18: The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined two Kannada news channels and censured English television news channel Times Now for extremely biased, hate-filled and misleading coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020. The authority fined News18 Kannada Rs 1 lakh and Suvarna News Rs 50,000.

The NBSA’s action was based on a complaint filed in 2020 by Bengaluru organisation Campaign Against Hate Speech, reported The News Minute. The news channels have to pay the penalty within seven days of receiving the order, which was issued on Wednesday.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi was blamed for thousands of coronavirus infections around the country in the initial weeks of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, 2020. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech.

The NBSA pointed to two programmes aired on News18 Kannada, and said those had highly objectionable content that was based on conjecture. The programmes singled out by the NBSA were “Do you know how is Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz which has spread Coronavirus to the nation” and “How many have gone to Delhi’s Jamaat Congregation from Karnataka”. Both were aired on April 1, 2020.

“The tone, tenor and language [of the programmes] was crass, prejudiced and disrespectful,” the NBSA said in its order. “The programmes were prejudiced, inflammatory, and crossed all boundaries of good taste without concerns for feelings of a religious group. It was aimed at promoting and inciting hatred between communities.”

The NBSA has also asked News18 Kannada to telecast an apology on June 23 before the 9 pm news.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2021

As covid-19 cases see a decline, Karnataka has eased restrictions in some parts of the state while retaining the strict lockdown in other districts till the positivity rate falls.

The Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21. However, some relaxations have been allowed in the rest of the 19 districts including Bengaluru Urban and Udupi from today (June 14).

Among the relaxations included are extended operational hours for essential shops (vegetables, groceries, milk, meat, etc). Industrial units can operate at 50% of the capacity but all other businesses will remain shut. 

Cloth and footwear merchants, jewellers, sweet vendors, et al cannot resume business as yet. These businesses have remained shut for almost two months now. 

The weekend curfew will kick in from 7 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. On all weekdays, night curfew will be in force from 7 pm to 5 am. 

During these hours, movement of people is strictly prohibited. But patients and their attendants requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof, the order said. 

Here is what is allowed and not allowed from June 14 to June 21:

* All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, however, garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees. The establishments are ordered to strictly adher to Covid-19 restrictions. 

* Shops related to food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. The same rules apply to PDS shops. 

* Standalone liquor shops will be also allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Parks will be allowed to open from 5 am to 10 am for walking and jogging but group activities are prohibited and Covid-appropriate behavior is mandated. 

* Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm. 

* Skill training activities related to health sector are allowed. 

* Optical shops are also allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. 

* Auto rickshaws and cabs will be allowed to operate with maximum of two passengers only.

* In addition to the already operating government offices, these offices are permitted with 50 per cent staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue, Government of India. 

* Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place. All movement of public is prohibited except for essential services and health emergencies. Movement of transport goods and vehicles is allowed. Travel for boarding train, plane or bus is allowed. Ecommerce activities are also allowed during the night curfew. 

* There will be no prohibition on inter-district travel

* All construction activities and shops related to construction activities, particularly cement and steel, are permitted to function outside containment zones.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 4,2021

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, June 6: The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi today received lashes of rain as southwest monsoon has officially set in over the neighbouring Kerala.

The pre-monsoon showers in the last few days have provided relief from the scorching heat in Dakshina Kannada district and helped overcome water woes of peak summer.

As a precautionary measure to avert any mishap during the monsoon rains, the district administration has deployed Home Guards on the beaches on the coast in Mangaluru. Accordingly, two Home Guards each have been deployed at eight beaches in and around Mangaluru with the aim to save the lives of visitors when the sea is rough during monsoon.

The Home Guards will monitor the movement of visitors at Someshwara, Ullal, Mogaveerapattana, Fathima, Tannirbavi, Panambur, Surathkal and Sasihithlu beaches. In addition, five- member teams have been set up at Sampaje, Subrahmanya Snanaghatta, near Uppinangady Temple, Hosamata bridge, Bantwal, Ullal, Mulki to carry out rescue operations during floods.

As per the available statistics, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have received more than the average normal pre-monsoon showers in the month of April and May this year. 

As against the normal average rainfall of 54.6 mm in April, Dakshina Kannada district has received 125.9 mm rainfall while the normal rainfall in April in Udupi is 25.9 mm. However, the district has received 94 mm rain. Owing to Tauktae cyclone, Udupi district received 396.1 mm rain in May while DK received 394.5 mm rainfall.

Comments

Balraj hm
 - 
Monday, 7 Jun 2021

I w9ant. Cl 2. Win store. Hassan district holenarasipura thako. Karnataka phone number 8660229001

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 5,2021

Udupi, June 5: An elderly woman, who was tested positive for covid-19, has committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential apartment in Udupi today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Gangamma (70), a resident of Janardhan Tower apartment located at Jodukatte in Udupi city. Her husband is also suffering from covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at the ICU of a private hospital. 

It is learnt that she was under depression after her husband’s hospitalization. Her son is working for Bank of Baroda. 

The family, which hailed from Chitradurga, has been staying in Udupi for past few years.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.