  1. Home
  2. Toll starts on 56-km section of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Toll starts on 56-km section of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

News Network
February 27, 2023

toll.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 27: Authorities have begun tolling vehicles on one of the two sections of the 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway today. The other section isn’t fully ready and will be tolled after 15 days, officials said.

As per a public notice issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), toll collection on the 55.63-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the six-lane National Highway 275 will start at 8 am on February 27.

Cars/vans/Jeeps will be charged Rs 135 (single journey) and Rs 205 (round trip). Their monthly pass (50 journeys) will be priced at Rs 4,525. Buses and trucks (two axles) will have to pay Rs 460 (single journey) and Rs 690 (round trip).

The monthly pass will cost Rs 15,325. 

A 570-metre stretch of the highway (near Panchamukhi Ganesh Temple) will be exempt from the toll. 

Toll collection on the highway’s 61-km section between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will start in 15 days. The highway will likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, said Vivek Jaiswal, Regional Officer (Bengaluru), National Highways Authority of India.

According to the official, work has been completed on 115 km of the highway. Due to the late addition of an underpass, the remaining stretch is still under construction, he added and hoped that it would be ready in a month or so. The highway cost Rs 8,066 crore to build and has two service lanes on either side.

Jaiswal said that the toll charges were “nominal” and determined based on the construction cost. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 17,2023

bommaiCM.jpg

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented the State Budget for FY 2023-24, which had a little something for everyone keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in mind.

Bommai presented a Rs 3.09 lakh crore Budget with gross borrowings of Rs 77,750 crore.

Here are the key takeaways from the Budget:

- In a first in the post-pandemic situation, CM Bommai presented a "revenue surplus" Budget. Revenue receipts were estimated to be Rs 402 crore more than revenue expenditure. The state is expecting a revenue of Rs 32,000 crore against a target of Rs 29,000 crore in revenue collection for the excise department towards the end of this fiscal. The target for 2023-24 is fixed at Rs 35,000 crore, a 20 per cent increase from the previous year's target.

- Bommai said that Karnataka has also brought down the fiscal deficit to 2.6 per cent of GSDP. "As per the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the fiscal deficit needs to be below three per cent. The fiscal deficit is expected to be Rs 60,581 crore," said CM Bommai.

- "The present government has taken the historic decision in respect of constituting a Tribunal for fixing uniform rates for land acquisition under phase-3 of UKP that has been pending for the last several years. Rs 5,000 crore will be released for speedy compensation to farmers and land owners," he said.

- Rs 1,000 crore will be released to commence works on Kalasa-Bandoora Nala Thiruvu Yojane.

- The government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore to the irrigation sector in the current year. And, a total grant of Rs 39,031 crore for agriculture and allied activities in the year 2023-24.

- CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ramanagara and allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the development of temples and mutts.

- Seeking to woo farmers in an election year, Bommai announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from the coming financial year. The government, Bommai said, has decided to give an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 in the year 2023-24 under a new scheme 'Bhoo Siri' for 'Kisan Credit Card' holders.

- "Free coaching will be provided to 10,000 youth belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and Minority Classes," said CM Bommai.

- Increasing significantly compared to last year, Rs 795 crore will be provided in the current year to the six development Corporations belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Various schemes will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 1,842 crore including the additional grants provided to the Corporations and the amounts already available with them.

- He said that 20,000 houses will be built for the economically weaker section in Bengaluru this year.

- The government will open a web portal for the adoption of stray dogs, Bommai announced in his speech.

- "With seven cities being selected in the State under Smart City Mission, Rs 5,900 crore has been released, out of which 506 works worth Rs 4,157 crore have been completed," the chief minister said.

- He said the approval has been given for constructing houses for 5,188 pouranoukaras in the State out of which 3,733 houses have been completed. In the current year, under the 'Poura Asare' scheme, it is proposed to construct houses for 5,000 houseless Pouranoukaras at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

- CM Bommai announced that the government will build integrated township districts neighbouring Bengaluru. "Expression of Interest has been invited from private organisations to build integrated Townships in Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Chithradurga, Haveri, Kolar, and Ramanagara under Public-Private- Partnership model. These Townships will give a new dimension to City planning and will create better lifestyles and working environments," Bommai said.

- Electricity connections will be provided to about 2.35 lakh un-electrified households at a cost of Rs 124 crore under 'Belaku' scheme. Also, the government will replace 1.37 lakh defunct transformers and also install new 67,713 transformers, and provide electricity connections to 4,268 borewells under Ganga Kalyana Yojane and various other people-friendly measures.

- Under the Amrutha Nagarothana scheme, Rs 6,000 crore worth of works are being implemented in Bengaluru city. Development of a total of 108 kms road will be taken up under the High-Density Corridors scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 273 crore. To ensure that there is a free flow of rainwater and to avoid flooding, Rs 1,813 crore has been provided to undertake the development of a total of 195 kms of drainage and culverts.

- To reduce the traffic congestion in Bengaluru city, Bommai proposed to develop 75 important junctions with the highest traffic congestion at a cost of Rs 150 crore. As a supplement to this, traffic congestion will be reduced by using Artificial Intelligence for the management of traffic signals by adopting Seamless Signalling.

- Rural Sports Meets will be conducted from the village level to the State level to introduce and encourage rural and traditional sports like Kho-Kho, Wrestling, Kabaddi, Kambala, Bullock Cart race, and others to the children. One well-equipped Sports Court in every Gram Panchayat jurisdiction will be constructed under the NREGA scheme at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

- Karnataka has recorded the highest growth rate in GST collection amongst big States of the country. For the year 2022-23, the revenue collection target for Commercial Taxes Department was fixed at Rs 72,000 crore against which revenue collection of (excluding GST compensation) Rs 83,010 crore is achieved by January end. This is more than the Budget estimates by 15 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 12,2023

abdulnazeer.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 12: The President of India has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, reported news agencies. The incumbent Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer retired on January 4, 2023.

Justice Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2017 from the Karnataka High Court. 

In the Supreme Court, he was part of prominent judgments in the KS Puttaswamy case (which held right to privacy a fundamental right), triple talaq case(dissented to hold the practice as valid), Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute(part of the unanimous verdict allowing construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed place), demonetisation case(led the Constitution Bench which upheld the note-ban decision as valid). 

He also led the Constitution Bench which held that additional restrictions not found in Article 19(2) cannot be imposed on the right to free speech of ministers and legislators.

The last instance of a Supreme Court judge being appointed as a Governor was the appointment of former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam as the Governor of Kerala in 2014. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Fatima Beevi was the Governor of Tamil Nadu during 1997-2001, after her retirement as a Supreme Court judge in 1992.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 17,2023

bommai.jpg

Minutes after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai began presenting the 2023-24 Budget, a ruckus broke out in the Assembly. This is the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term. 

CM Bommai is likely to make some big-ticket announcements like welfare schemes and fulfilment of the demands of several key communities, with an eye on the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.

Bengaluru, with its perennial traffic woes and flooding issues, is likely to get an infrastructural push in the budget. Earlier this week, Bengaluru was ranked among the most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to the Tom Tom traffic index. The city topped the chart of India’s most traffic-congested cities, followed by Pune (ranked 6), New Delhi (34) and Mumbai (47).

The budget to be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society, and the Chief Minister is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government, official sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.