  Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 140/kg in South India due to rains

News Network
December 6, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 6: Retail prices of tomato have skyrocketed to a high of Rs 140 per kg in some parts of southern India as supplies have been hit due to heavy rains, according to the government data.

Tomato prices are ruling high since September-end in most retail markets of the country but there has been a sharp rise is southern states of late due to continuous rains. In the northern region, retail prices of tomato were ruling in the range of Rs 30-83 per kg on Monday, while that in western region at Rs 30-85 per kg and at Rs 39-80 per kg in the eastern region, according to the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

All India average modal price of tomato has remained high at Rs 60 per kg for over a couple of weeks now. Retail prices of tomato were ruling at Rs 140 per kg at Mayabunder and at Rs 127 per kg at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In Kerala, tomato was available at Rs 125 per kg in Thiruvananthapuram, at Rs 105 per kg in Palakkad and Wayanad, Rs 94 per kg in Thrissur, Rs 91 per kg in Kozhikode, and Rs 83 per kg in Kottayam on Monday.

In Karnataka, the retail price of the key kitchen vegetable was ruling at Rs 100 per kg in Mangaluru and Tumakuru, Rs 75 per kg in Dharward, Rs 74 per kg in Mysore, Rs 67 per kg in Shivamoga, Rs 64 per kg in Davanagere and Rs 57 per kg in Bengaluru.

In Tamil Nadu too, tomato was as high as Rs 102 per kg in Ramanathapuram, Rs 92 per kg in Tirunelveli, Rs 87 per kg in Cuddalore, Rs 83 per kg in Chennai and Rs 75 per kg in Dharmapuri on Monday.

In Andhra Pradesh, tomato was sold at Rs 77 per kg in Visakhapatnam and at Rs 72 per kg in Tirupathi, while in Telangana, tomato was costing Rs 85 per kg in Warangal. Retail price of tomato was ruling at Rs 85 per kg in Puducherry on Monday.

In metro cities, tomato was sold at Rs 55 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 78 per kg in Kolkata and at Rs 83 per kg in Chennai on Monday.

On November 26, the consumer affairs ministry had said that tomato prices are likely to soften from December with the arrival of fresh crops from northern states.

Retail tomato prices have risen from September-end due to unseasonal rains in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh which led to crop damage and delay in arrival from these states, it said.

Delayed arrivals from north Indian states was followed by heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, which disrupted the supply and also resulted in crop damage.

Tomato prices are highly volatile and any slight disruption in supply chain or damage due to heavy rains result in spurt in prices, it had said. As per the Agriculture Ministry, kharif (summer) production of tomato in the current year is at 69.52 lakh tonne as against 70.12 lakh tonne produced last year.

News Network
November 24,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 24: Police have arrested four accused in connection the recent cold-blooded murder of an 8-year-old girl at Raj Tiles Factory, Parari near Ulaibettu on the outskirts of the city. 

According to police, the accused had gang-raped the child before killing her last weekend. 

The arrested accused are Muneem Singh (20), Manish Tirki (33), Mukesh Singh (20) and Jayban alias Jay Singh (21). All of them are labourers and said to be close friends.

The victim was the daughter of a couple from Simdega district Jharkhand, aged 35 and 28 respectively who work for the factory. The aggrieved couple had four children and they were working for the tiles factory for the last two years.

The girl who went out with her siblings to play after lunch on November 21 did not return even though the other three came back. The parents went searching and found the girl having fallen into a drain inside the factory at about 6 pm.

The police of the rural station here registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Four teams were formed to probe the case in light of the seriousness of the crime. 

The teams after thorough verification of CCTV footages, evidences, eyewitnesses, confessions etc, found that a 21-year-old youth from Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, another youth aged 20 from the same place, a 33-year-old man from Ranchi district, Jharkhand and a 20-year-old resident of Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, were involved. Three among them were working as coolies in the said factory while the other was working in Puttur and had come here to meet one among the above four.

Two of the accused had invited the girl into their room in the past several times and had offered chocolates etc to her and indulged in sexual atrocities. When the girl went out to play on November 21 afternoon, the accused forcibly took the girl into the room by holding her mouth tightly shut after which they raped her in turns. As the girl was crying loudly because of bleeding and pain, one of the men smothered her to death. 

They then tossed the body into a drain. When the people in the area including the parents went searching for the girl, the accused had also acted like searching for her, the police said.

News Network
November 29,2021

Hubballi, Nov 29: Sri Ram Sena President Pramod Muthalik claimed that neither BJP nor Sangh Parivar is extending any kind of support to their fight for a Hindu Rashtra.

“On the contrary, they are creating hurdles in our efforts to establish Hindu Rashtra,” he said during a programme organised by Hubballi-Dharwad Sri Ram Sena district Unit here on Sunday.

Muthalik claimed that only ‘Rama’ is with them and not any political party or Sangh Parivar. “Just because we are fighting for Hindutva, the governments have slapped 107 legal cases against me. Even our office bearers have been facing cases,” he said and added that irrespective of the number of cases filed against them Sri Ram Sena will continue to fight for protecting Hindutva.

He said the government is treating them as criminals as they are asked to visit police stations during every festival of Muslims and Christians. "The governments have been treating cow protectors and warriors of Hindutva as criminals. The police are also filing cases against our workers when they prevent Love Jihad cases," he said.

He said there is no question of compromising with issues related to Muslims and Christians. Sri Ram Sena had opposed Iftar Meet at Srikrishna Mutt, Udupi and staged a protest. "We have the support of a few Seers and pontiffs for making India a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 22,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Activists of the Campus Front of India today staged a protest to exert pressure on the police to intensify investigation and arrest the real culprits in the suspected rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl on the outskirts of the city. 

The girl's body was found inside a drain of a tiles factory in Parari village in Ulaibettu on Sunday evening. The girl, the daughter of migrant workers, was reported missing around 4 pm, when she was playing on the premises of the factory. After an extensive search, her body was found in the drainage late in the evening.

Addressing the protesters at Parari junction, gram panchayat member Azhar Ulaibettu said that week laws are one of the reasons for repeated cases of violence against women and children in India. 

He urged the district administration to keep an eye on the migrant labourers from other states who are working in various factories in the coastal district. 

The police have taken 19 persons into custody for questioning in connection with case.

The girl's parents are suspecting the role of factory workers. A total of 30 workers from Karnataka and other states work at the factory. Among them, 10 had not turned up for work on Sunday.

Mangaluru Rural police have registered a case of murder that took place in Parari village. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, "We have taken many people into custody. We will ascertain the cause of murder and arrest the culprits soon."

The parents suspect that their daughter was raped and murdered. The police have presently lodged a case of murder and investigating the case.

