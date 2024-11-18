Tourism dept to enforce stringent pool and beach safety guidelines in coastal Karnataka

In the wake of the tragic drowning of three students at a resort near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru city, the tourism department in Dakshina Kannada is set to implement comprehensive safety guidelines for properties with swimming pools or beach access. This initiative aims to ensure guest safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.
New Safety Mandates for Resorts and Homestays
Rashmi S.R., deputy director (in-charge) of the tourism department, announced, “We will instruct all homestays and resorts to enforce precautionary measures, especially those with pools or direct beach access. Properties must ensure 24/7 supervision, particularly during guest hours. This tragedy highlights the importance of having trained personnel on-site.”
Key Safety Guidelines
The district, home to around 150 homestays and 130 resorts, will see the following measures enforced:
- Clearly displaying pool depths.
- Installing adequate safety equipment, such as life buoys.
- Employing trained lifeguards at all times.
- Establishing clear pool operating hours.
- Reviewing and implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for pool and beach usage.
Booming Beach Tourism Calls for Vigilance
Manohar Shetty, president of the Association for Coastal Tourism (ACT), Udupi, highlighted the growing popularity of beachside resorts, particularly during peak seasons. Properties in Udupi, often fully booked with tourists from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga, face increasing pressure to maintain safety standards.
Udupi district boasts 22 beachside commercial properties catering to this rising demand.
Shetty emphasized, “Authorities must scrutinize safety measures and carefully evaluate guidelines before issuing new resort licenses. Panchayats should rely on the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act when handling such cases.”
Long-Term Solutions for Water Safety
Recognizing the need for a cultural shift in water safety, Shetty proposed integrating swimming lessons into school curricula. This move would not only equip students with essential skills but also encourage safe participation in water-based activities.
A Safer Tomorrow for Coastal Tourism
As the tourism sector thrives, Mangaluru’s proactive approach underscores its commitment to visitor safety. The tragic incident serves as a wake-up call, propelling the industry towards stricter regulations and better preparedness, ensuring that coastal vacations remain both enjoyable and safe.
Comments
Add new comment