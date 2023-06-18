  1. Home
  Trade body calls for Karnataka Bandh on June 22 to protest hike in power charges

News Network
June 18, 2023

Bengaluru, June 18: The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I), the state's apex business body, called for a bandh on June 22 to protest the unusual price hike in electricity charges.

Reacting to the news, B R Patil, the MLA from Yatnal, said "In couple of years there will be exodus of industries from Karnataka to neighbouring states if government doesn’t consider the demands of the Industries." 

Many in Bengaluru have already been left reeling in wake of the surge, with some complaining that their bill had increased by 50 per cent and others saying it had nearly doubled. 

Bescom defended the increase, in a statement, saying that it was part of the approved revision by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), and they were collecting arrears.

"Previously, there were three billing slabs. The first 50 units were charged at Rs 4.15 per unit, the next 50 units at Rs 5.6 per unit, and beyond that, Rs 7.15 per unit was collected. However, under the new tariff system, consumers are billed Rs 4.75 per unit for the first 100 units. If consumption exceeds 100 units, they are charged a flat Rs 7 per unit," a senior Bescom official explained. 

A KERC order issued on May 12, when there was still BJP government in Karnataka, reveals power tariff was revised upwards by an average 70 paisa per unit for all household connections. The order was enforced in June with retrospective effect from April. Incidentally, assembly elections were held on May 10 and votes counted on May 13.

News Network
June 11,2023

Indore, June 11: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress does not want to get involved in polarisation and is leaving that issue to the Bhartiya Janata Party.

“Let us not discuss issues on emotions, let us only discuss issues of development. Emotional issues do not have any value and we must remember that India is a land of diversity. We don't want to go to any polarization issue and we leave that chapter to BJP,” he told reporters here on his way to Ujjain.

On the issue of whether chapters related to the first RSS chief Keshav Baliram Hedgewar are being removed in Karnataka, he said India is a land of diversity.

Queried on whether the land given to RSS and its affiliated organisations by the previous BJP government in Karnataka would be taken back, he said, “Such issues are looked into by the minister of the concerned department. Who all are eligible, who all are doing good charitable works will be looked into".

Responding to a query on the poll promise by Karnataka on banning Bajrang Dal-like organisations, he said, “Any organisation which tries to bring unrest, destroy the peace of the state...we are looking into them and we will set an example. No moral policing will be allowed and no one should unnecessarily create confusion in the minds of the people. Karnataka is a developing state and we will restore peace".

He didn't respond to the query on a statement by a BJP leader who said that by keeping a beard like Osama Bin Laden, Rahul Gandhi wants to become like prime minister Narendra Modi. The Karnataka deputy CM said he didn't understand the question in Hindi.

BJP’s Bihar chief Samrat Choudhary has stoked a controversy by comparing Rahul Gandhi’s appearance to slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

On the issue of upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Shivakumar said, “People have decided for change. They have understood the present government has failed. People have also seen the role of the opposition. Congress will have a mandate with an absolute and clear majority (in MP)”.

News Network
June 15,2023

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

Chapter of RSS leaders dropped

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to remove the lessons of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks, said state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday. 

He said that the supplementary textbooks will be provided with revised changes and clarified that new textbooks will not be printed.

Speaking to the reporters after cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister said, “We have done everything for the better education of school children in Karnataka. We have dropped the lessons on KB Hedgewar which were included by the previous BJP government.” 

Bangarappa further said that the government has reintroduced the old syllabus which was revoked by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka. “The previous government has made some inclusions and exclusions in the syllabus. We removed all the changes and just reintroduced the old syllabus. The supplementary textbooks with the changes will reach schools in another 10 to 15 days,” added the education minister.

In the last week of May, over 30 academicians and writers met CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum with various demands to reform the education sector, including the controversial revisions in textbooks and ban on hijab in educational institutions. He then promised a strict action against anything that pollutes children’s minds.

News Network
June 11,2023

Mangaluru: BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has demanded the chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of Karnataka to make arrangement for women to travel for free in private buses as well.

The demand comes as the Congress government is all set to launch Shakti, the free bus travel scheme for women across Karnataka. Women are eligible to travel for free in government-run non-luxury buses operated by BMTC, KSRTC, NWRTC, and NEKRTC from 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

Mr Kateel told reporters here, that more private buses operate in the coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada. Hence, he demanded that women should be allowed to travel for free in private buses too. “If the government fails to implement this, then the BJP will stage a protest,” he said.

“No criteria were announced when the Congress announced the guarantee schemes. Siddaramaiah had claimed that it would be for all, including himself. However, now the guarantees schemes are being rolled out with a set of guidelines and rules. By issuing a set of guidelines for availing the benefits of Gruha Jyothi scheme, that offers free electricity up to 200 units, the government has cheated people,” Kateel said.

“The guarantee schemes have made staff in the energy and transport departments suffer due to lack of clarity. Meanwhile, the Congress guarantee scheme has also triggered fights between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law in the state,” he said.

