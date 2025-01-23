Tragic accident claims 10 lives as fruit truck overturns in Uttara Kannada

Yellapura: A devastating accident occurred early Wednesday morning in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others critically injured. The tragedy unfolded near the Kageri petrol station in Yellapur when a truck carrying fruits and vegetables plunged into a valley and overturned.

The truck, which was transporting over 40 traders, was en route from Savanuru in Haveri district to Kumta market in Uttara Kannada. Among the passengers were fruit vendors heading to the Yellapura fair to sell their produce. The accident occurred on the Savanur-Hubballi road, as confirmed by M. Narayana, the Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada.

“At approximately 5:30 a.m., the truck driver attempted to give way to another vehicle and veered too far to the left, causing the truck to fall into a valley approximately 50 meters deep,” said SP Narayana.

Victims have been identified as:

Fayaz Imam Saab Jamkhandi (45)

Wasim Virullah Mudageri (35)

Ijaz Mustak Mulla (20)

Sadiq Bhasha Farash (30)

Ghulam Hussain Jawali (40)

Imtiaz Mamajafar Mulakeri (36)

Alfaaz Jafar Mandakki (25)

Jilani Abdul Jakhati (25)

Aslam Babuli Benny (24)

Immediate Response

Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and coordinated the rescue operations. The injured were swiftly transported to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment. Tragically, eight individuals died on the spot, while another succumbed to critical injuries shortly after. The absence of a protective wall on the road in the valley has been highlighted as a contributing factor.

“Many passengers sustained serious injuries, and the death toll could rise,” said police officials. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Community in Mourning

This tragic incident has left the local community in shock, as families and friends mourn the loss of lives. Authorities are urging caution and have reiterated the need for safety measures on roads in vulnerable areas. Further updates on the condition of the injured are awaited.