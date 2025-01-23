  1. Home
  2. Tragic accident claims 10 lives as fruit truck overturns in Uttara Kannada

News Network
January 22, 2025

Yellapura: A devastating accident occurred early Wednesday morning in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others critically injured. The tragedy unfolded near the Kageri petrol station in Yellapur when a truck carrying fruits and vegetables plunged into a valley and overturned.

The truck, which was transporting over 40 traders, was en route from Savanuru in Haveri district to Kumta market in Uttara Kannada. Among the passengers were fruit vendors heading to the Yellapura fair to sell their produce. The accident occurred on the Savanur-Hubballi road, as confirmed by M. Narayana, the Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada.

“At approximately 5:30 a.m., the truck driver attempted to give way to another vehicle and veered too far to the left, causing the truck to fall into a valley approximately 50 meters deep,” said SP Narayana.

Victims have been identified as:

Fayaz Imam Saab Jamkhandi (45)

Wasim Virullah Mudageri (35)

Ijaz Mustak Mulla (20)

Sadiq Bhasha Farash (30)

Ghulam Hussain Jawali (40)

Imtiaz Mamajafar Mulakeri (36)

Alfaaz Jafar Mandakki (25)

Jilani Abdul Jakhati (25)

Aslam Babuli Benny (24)

Immediate Response

Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and coordinated the rescue operations. The injured were swiftly transported to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment. Tragically, eight individuals died on the spot, while another succumbed to critical injuries shortly after. The absence of a protective wall on the road in the valley has been highlighted as a contributing factor.

“Many passengers sustained serious injuries, and the death toll could rise,” said police officials. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Community in Mourning

This tragic incident has left the local community in shock, as families and friends mourn the loss of lives. Authorities are urging caution and have reiterated the need for safety measures on roads in vulnerable areas. Further updates on the condition of the injured are awaited.

News Network
January 18,2025

Sullia, Jan 18: In a shocking incident, a man shot his wife dead during a fit of rage over a minor argument and later took his own life by consuming poison. The heartbreaking event unfolded late Friday night in Kodimajalu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The accused, identified as Ramachandra Gowda alias Chandra (53), used his licensed firearm to commit the crime. His wife, Vinoda (43), tragically lost her life in the incident.

On the fateful night, Ramachandra reportedly started an argument with his family after dinner over a trivial matter. The heated exchange escalated, and in a fit of uncontrollable anger, he allegedly aimed his firearm at his elder son, Prashanth. Vinoda intervened to prevent the attack, attempting to wrest the gun from Ramachandra.

However, enraged by her intervention, Ramachandra turned the gun on Vinoda and shot her, leaving her dead on the spot. Overwhelmed by the gravity of his actions, he consumed acid, commonly used for rubber processing, to end his own life.

Based on Prashanth’s statement, a case has been registered at the Sullia police station. The tragic sequence of events has left the village in shock and mourning, raising concerns about the unchecked escalation of domestic disputes.

This devastating incident underscores the importance of addressing domestic tensions before they spiral into irreversible tragedies.

News Network
January 15,2025

The US consulate in Bengaluru will hold its ‘site-dedication ceremony’ on January 17, with officials confirming that the location of the upcoming consulate will be disclosed during the event. Sources indicate that the site could be in either the Central Business District or Whitefield.

While the consulate building is under development, visa services may temporarily begin at the JW Marriott hotel, which currently houses the United States Commercial Service (USCS) office.

Bengaluru has long advocated for the establishment of a US consulate, and with its opening, residents of the city and Karnataka will no longer need to travel to other states for their US visa applications.

It was in January of the previous year that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Bengaluru, expressed his intention to urge the US Ambassador to India to establish a consulate in the city. This move follows the announcement during Prime Minister Modi’s June 2023 visit to the US, where it was revealed that two new US consulates would open in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and India would set up a mission in Seattle.

News Network
January 17,2025

Mangaluru: In a brazen daylight robbery, a group of five to six armed individuals stormed into the Kotekar Vyavasaya Sahakara Seva Sangha branch at KC Road, Ullal taluk, and escaped with valuables estimated at ₹10-12 crore.

The incident occurred between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm, according to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal. The masked robbers, aged between 25-35, were armed with a pistol, talwar, and knife. They threatened the four to five employees present, forcing them to open the vault containing jewellery and other valuables.

The suspects spoke in Hindi and Kannada and fled the scene in a black Fiat car. Commissioner Agrawal confirmed that multiple police teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to track the culprits using technical surveillance and other leads.

CM Siddaramaiah Holds Emergency Meeting

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a high-level meeting with senior police officials, including IGP Amit Singh, Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, SP Yathish N, and DySP, following the robbery.

Expressing dissatisfaction over security lapses, Siddaramaiah questioned, "How did this happen despite officials being present? Why were toll gates not secured?"

Officials reported that the bank had no security personnel and only five to six staff members on duty during the heist. The Chief Minister has directed authorities to enhance security across four districts, intensify checks at toll gates, and arrest the accused swiftly to ensure stringent legal action.

