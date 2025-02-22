Tragic Loss: 13-Year-Old Student Ends Life in Dakshina Kannada

Puttur, Feb 20: In a heartbreaking incident a 13-year-old boy died by suicide at Tannirupanta village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Shravan, a Class 7 student at a private school in Uppinangady. He was the son of Dombayya Gowda.

According to reports, Shravan had dinner with his mother on Tuesday night (February 18), which included a chicken dish prepared by his aunt.

After his mother fell asleep, he is believed to have taken his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Disturbingly, he had saved some of the chicken dish for the next day’s meal and had gathered flower buds for morning prayers, making the incident even more puzzling.

Described as a cheerful and well-liked student, Shravan showed no apparent signs of distress, leaving family, friends, and teachers shocked by his tragic decision. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

As a mark of respect, his school organized a silent prayer to honor his memory.

Mental health matters. If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help. Call the toll-free helpline at 9152987821. Remember, no problem is too big to be solved.