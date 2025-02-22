  1. Home
  2. Tragic Loss: 13-Year-Old Student Ends Life in Dakshina Kannada

Tragic Loss: 13-Year-Old Student Ends Life in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
February 20, 2025

boy.jpg

Puttur, Feb 20: In a heartbreaking incident a 13-year-old boy died by suicide at Tannirupanta village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Shravan, a Class 7 student at a private school in Uppinangady. He was the son of Dombayya Gowda. 

According to reports, Shravan had dinner with his mother on Tuesday night (February 18), which included a chicken dish prepared by his aunt. 

After his mother fell asleep, he is believed to have taken his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Disturbingly, he had saved some of the chicken dish for the next day’s meal and had gathered flower buds for morning prayers, making the incident even more puzzling.

Described as a cheerful and well-liked student, Shravan showed no apparent signs of distress, leaving family, friends, and teachers shocked by his tragic decision. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

As a mark of respect, his school organized a silent prayer to honor his memory.

Mental health matters. If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help. Call the toll-free helpline at 9152987821. Remember, no problem is too big to be solved.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 12,2025

Mangaluru: A woman in Mangaluru fell victim to a sophisticated scam, losing Rs 14.02 lakh to fraudsters posing as police and CBI officials. The scammers deceived her under the pretense of a "digital arrest," using fake legal threats and official-looking documents.

The Deceptive Call

On November 12, 2024, the woman received a call from a customer care number claiming that Rs 1 lakh had been fraudulently transferred in Delhi using her ID. The caller warned that an FIR would be filed against her.

Shortly afterward, she received a WhatsApp video call from someone pretending to be a Delhi Police officer. The imposter accused her of being involved in 25 black money cases and instructed her to contact two alleged senior CBI officers.

The Fake Supreme Court Link

While at a research center of a private university, the woman received a suspicious link, supposedly from the Supreme Court. Upon opening it, she saw what appeared to be an official case number, an arrest warrant, and legal documents implicating her in black money transactions.

The fraudsters claimed she would be arrested within two hours unless she took immediate action. To "verify her innocence," they instructed her to transfer money to the RBI, assuring her that the funds would be refunded later.

The Financial Trap

Fearing arrest, the woman complied and transferred Rs 6.50 lakh via RTGS on November 13. To further cement their deception, the scammers even sent her a receipt. However, the threats didn’t stop.

Over the next two weeks, between November 13 and 30, the fraudsters continued pressuring her with dire warnings of imminent arrest and a seven-year prison sentence. Panicked and desperate to clear her name, she transferred a total of Rs 14.02 lakh to multiple accounts.

The Realization and Police Complaint

It was only after discussing the situation with her family that she realized she had been conned. She immediately filed a complaint at Ullal police station.

Authorities have urged citizens to be cautious and verify any legal claims before making payments. Scammers often use fear tactics and fake legal documents to manipulate victims into compliance.

Safety Measures to Avoid Such Scams

  • Verify Official Claims: Government agencies do not demand payments over the phone or WhatsApp.
  • Do Not Click Suspicious Links: Official legal documents are never shared through random links.
  • Consult Family or Authorities: If faced with legal threats, seek advice before taking action.
  • Report Suspicious Calls: Contact the cybercrime helpline if you receive questionable calls.

The case is currently under investigation.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 11,2025

modiPM.jpg

Addressing the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that AI is writing the code for humanity in this century.

"I am grateful to my friend President Macron for hosting this summit and for inviting me to co-chair it. AI is already reshaping our economy, security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century...," PM Modi said.

Giving a simple experiment, he said, "If you upload your medical report to an AI app, it can explain in simple language, free of any jargon what it means for your health. But if you ask the same app to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, the app will most likely draw someone writing with their right hand...".

He also stressed on the need for open source systems that enhance transparency.

"Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it power, talent, or data for the financial resources. AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data sets free from biases...," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting AI's potential to shape humanity's future at Paris summit, PM Modi said, "We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity." 

Hailing India's digital revolution, PM Modi said, "India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and a wide range of applications to modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people...Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy...We have one of the world's largest AI talent pools."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 20,2025

Bengaluru: Starting March, households in Karnataka will feel the pinch as the price of Nandini milk is set to increase by ₹5 per litre. The hike, which will take effect after the state budget on March 7, will also see a reduction in milk packet quantity from 1,050 ml to 1 litre. With this revision, the cost of a litre of Nandini toned milk will rise to ₹47.

This marks the latest price revision by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in the past three years. In 2022, milk prices increased by ₹3 per litre, while in 2024, KMF raised prices by ₹2 per packet but increased the quantity by 50 ml. However, KMF insists that last year’s change was not a price hike, as it involved a proportional increase in milk volume.

The increase in milk prices comes amid multiple price hikes across essential commodities and services. The Coffee Brewers Association has announced a ₹200 per kg hike in coffee powder rates by March, while BMTC bus and Namma Metro ticket fares have also been increased. Additionally, the state government is considering a rise in water tariffs, and electricity supply companies (Escoms) have sought approval for a 67-paise hike per unit from the Karnataka Electricity Commission.

According to KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy, the hike follows demands from farmers for a ₹5 per litre increase. "Earlier, we procured 85-89 lakh litres of milk per day, sometimes even 99 lakh litres. Now, the supply has dropped to 79-81 lakh litres per day, so the additional milk provided to consumers will stop," he explained.

Despite the price increase, Shivaswamy emphasized that Nandini milk will still be more affordable than other brands in Karnataka and other states, including those sold online. KMF is currently in discussions with farmer unions, milk unions, employee associations, and other stakeholders to determine how the increased revenue will be allocated.

"Ideally, the additional cost should benefit farmers. However, concerns raised by employee unions over financial matters, including 7th Pay Commission wages and pensions, also need to be factored in," said a KMF official on the condition of anonymity.

The final decision on the milk price hike now rests with the Karnataka Chief Minister, with an official announcement expected post-budget.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.