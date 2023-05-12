Transport and Tribal Affairs Minister Sriramulu loses to Congress’ Nagendra by over 23,000 votes

Bengaluru: BJP candidate B Sriramulu has lost the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections to Congress’ B Nagendra by over 23,000 votes in the Ballari Rural constituency.

Nagendra is the incumbent MLA from Ballari Rural. The official results by the Election Commission of India (ECI) were yet to be declared.

Sriramulu is among the 11 BJP ministers who are trailing in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. He is the Minister of Transport and Tribal Affairs in the Basavaraj Bommai government formed in 2021.

During the 2018 Assembly elections, Sriramulu won from the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency. He lost from Badami against Siddaramaiah.

According to his poll affidavit, Sriramulu has assets worth Rs 73.2 crore (Rs 12.8 crore moveable assets and Rs 60.4 crore immovable assets). His liabilities are Rs 5.7 crore, his poll affidavit showed. Sriramulu has four pending criminal cases.

About Nagendra

Nagendra won the seat in 2018. His self-sworn poll affidavit states that he has 42 pending criminal cases. Nagendra has declared assets worth Rs 17.6 crore. His movable assets amount to Rs 12.5 crore and his immovable assets are worth Rs 5.1 crore.