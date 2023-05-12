  1. Home
Transport and Tribal Affairs Minister Sriramulu loses to Congress’ Nagendra by over 23,000 votes

May 13, 2023

Bengaluru: BJP candidate B Sriramulu has lost the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections to Congress’ B Nagendra by over 23,000 votes in the Ballari Rural constituency. 

Nagendra is the incumbent MLA from Ballari Rural. The official results by the Election Commission of India (ECI) were yet to be declared.

Sriramulu is among the 11 BJP ministers who are trailing in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. He is the Minister of Transport and Tribal Affairs in the Basavaraj Bommai government formed in 2021.

During the 2018 Assembly elections, Sriramulu won from the Molakalmuru Assembly constituency. He lost from Badami against Siddaramaiah.

According to his poll affidavit, Sriramulu has assets worth Rs 73.2 crore (Rs 12.8 crore moveable assets and Rs 60.4 crore immovable assets).  His liabilities are Rs 5.7 crore, his poll affidavit showed. Sriramulu has four pending criminal cases.

About Nagendra 

Nagendra won the seat in 2018. His self-sworn poll affidavit states that he has 42 pending criminal cases. Nagendra has declared assets worth Rs 17.6 crore. His movable assets amount to Rs 12.5 crore and his immovable assets are worth Rs 5.1 crore.

May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results, which gave Congress an edge over the ruling BJP in the assembly elections and asserted that his party will win with clear majority.

He also said the high voter turnout always favoured the BJP and not the Congress as some rival leaders have been claiming. “Exit polls are exit polls. They can’t be 100 per cent correct. There will be variation that can change the whole scenario,” Bommai told reporters in his home constituency Shiggaon, from where he is contesting the election.

“Our ground report says we will win with absolute majority. Let us wait till May 13 (when the counting will happening),” the CM said.

To a question about the Congress being buoyed by the voter turnout, and seeing it is a positive sign for the party, Bommai replied that it is the other way round.

"See, more number of voters turning out is always better for the BJP, not the Congress. It shows that lot of people who otherwise do not vote have voted especially in the urban areas."

Those votes are coming to the BJP, he said. Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls with many pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party. 

May 13,2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday, reacting to the party’s victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, said that he did not fight a divisive battle, and that “the strength of crony-capitalism was defeated by the power of poor.”

Addressing a press conference in party headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said, “the markets of hatred have closed down, and shops of love have opened in Karnataka.”

The BJP lost its only bastion in the south today, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceding defeat shortly after the Congress leads moved past 130 seats. The BJP is ahead on 60-plus seats and HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) in over 20 seats.

Conceding defeat, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters: "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis... We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104 seats, the Congress 80 and the JDS 37 in Karnataka. The BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government but resigned before a majority test. Then, the Congress and the JDS formed a coalition government. The coalition government lasted 14 months after which 16 MLAs switched to the BJP, toppling the government and bringing the BJP back in power.

The Karnataka results is expected to boost the Congress ahead of next year's general elections and the assembly polls in three states later this year. The party is hoping to make a comeback in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is also hoping to win back Madhya Pradesh, where its government crashed in 2020 with the defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists.

The results will be crucial for the BJP in terms of next year's national elections. The state accounts for 28 Lok Sabha seats. While the BJP vote share in the assembly polls has not dropped in comparison to 2018, the elections indicate that the party has not been able to make its much-needed breakthrough into the Vokkaliga and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes votes.

The Congress gains have hugely cheered the opposition. "The message from Karnataka is that the 'end' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun," tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

May 13,2023

Mangaluru, May 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won seven out of eight seats in Dakshina Kannada districts in 2018 assembly polls, has managed to retain most of them in 2023. While U T Khader of Congress has recorded fifth consecutive victory in Mangaluru, BJP candidates won in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, Moodbidri, Bantwal, Beltangady and Sullia constituencies. In Puttur, Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai defeated his closes rival Arun Puttila, an idependant candidate by a thin margin. 

Mangaluru (Ullal)
U T Khader (INC) 82637
Sathish Kumpala (BJP) 59660
Riyaz Farangipete (SDPI) 13837
Mohammed Ashraf (AAP) 281

Mangaluru South:
J R Lobo (INC) 52218
Vedavyas Kamath (BJP) 73579    
Sumathi S Hegde (JDS) 494
Santhosh Kamath (AAP) 551

Mangaluru North    
Inayath Ali (INC) 70609
Dr Bharath Y Shetty (BJP) 101004
Mohiuddin Bava (JDS) 5256
Sandeep P Shetty (AAP) 425

Moodbidri    
Mithun Rai (INC) 59284
Umanath Kotian (BJP) 81680    
Dr Amarashree Shetty (JDS)  1212
Vijayanath Vittala Shetty (AAP) 486

Bantwal    
Ramanath Rai (INC) 85042
Rajesh Naik (BJP) 93324
Prakash Gomes (JDS) 359
Mohammed Illiyas (SDPI) 4719

Beltangady    
Rakshith Shivram (INC) 82788
Harish Poonja (BJP) 101004
Ashraf (JDS) 550
Akbar Belthangady (SDPI) 2502

Puttur    
Ashok Kumar Rai (INC) 64687
Asha Timmappa Gowda (BJP) 36526
Arun Puttila (Ind) 61336
Shafi Bellare (SDPI) 2624

Sullia    
G Krishnappa (INC) 63037
Bhagirathi Murulya (BJP) 93911
H L Venkatesh (JDS) 1644
Sumana (AAP) 1428

