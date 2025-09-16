Trial Traffic Signals Trigger Chaos in Mangaluru, Commuters Demand Study Before Rollout

Mangaluru: A trial run of traffic signal lights at three major junctions in the city turned into chaos on Monday, drawing criticism from commuters and transport stakeholders.
The Mangaluru City Police, which recently launched an intelligent traffic management system using smart cameras, extended signalized traffic control to Balmatta, Ambedkar Circle, and Bunts Hostel from Sunday. But by Monday, traffic snarls at all three locations forced officials to switch off the signals by afternoon.
Until now, signals were functional only at Karavali Circle, PVS Junction, Lalbagh, and Hampankatta. Although Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has installed signal systems across major junctions, past trial runs at Ballalbagh and KSRTC Junction in May had already resulted in similar disruptions, slowing vehicle movement and frustrating commuters.
Former president of DK District Bus Owners’ Association, Dilraj Alva, blamed the lack of research before introducing the system.
“No study has been conducted on city traffic since 1991. We need a comprehensive survey of vehicles, roads, and traffic density. Without that, activating signals only chokes movement,” Alva said, adding that the matter will be raised with authorities.
Meanwhile, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K. Ravi Shankar clarified that the current move was only a trial run to test newly repaired equipment.
“The signal lights were recently repaired. We wanted to check if they functioned properly. Before permanent implementation, all issues, including timing adjustments, will be rectified,” he assured.
The city now awaits whether officials will proceed with a structured plan—or commuters will face more signal-induced traffic jams.
