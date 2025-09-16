  1. Home
  2. Trial Traffic Signals Trigger Chaos in Mangaluru, Commuters Demand Study Before Rollout

News Network
September 16, 2025

Mangaluru: A trial run of traffic signal lights at three major junctions in the city turned into chaos on Monday, drawing criticism from commuters and transport stakeholders.

The Mangaluru City Police, which recently launched an intelligent traffic management system using smart cameras, extended signalized traffic control to Balmatta, Ambedkar Circle, and Bunts Hostel from Sunday. But by Monday, traffic snarls at all three locations forced officials to switch off the signals by afternoon.

Until now, signals were functional only at Karavali Circle, PVS Junction, Lalbagh, and Hampankatta. Although Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has installed signal systems across major junctions, past trial runs at Ballalbagh and KSRTC Junction in May had already resulted in similar disruptions, slowing vehicle movement and frustrating commuters.

Former president of DK District Bus Owners’ Association, Dilraj Alva, blamed the lack of research before introducing the system.

“No study has been conducted on city traffic since 1991. We need a comprehensive survey of vehicles, roads, and traffic density. Without that, activating signals only chokes movement,” Alva said, adding that the matter will be raised with authorities.

Meanwhile, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K. Ravi Shankar clarified that the current move was only a trial run to test newly repaired equipment.

“The signal lights were recently repaired. We wanted to check if they functioned properly. Before permanent implementation, all issues, including timing adjustments, will be rectified,” he assured.

The city now awaits whether officials will proceed with a structured plan—or commuters will face more signal-induced traffic jams.

News Network
September 12,2025

karnatakaman.jpg

In a gruesome incident, an Indian national was brutally murdered at a motel in the US city of Dallas on Wednesday, September 10. The victim, who has been identified as 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamalliah, was attacked and beheaded by an employee of the motel. 

The Dallas police have identified the accused as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. 

As per reports, Chandramouli had approached a female colleague and Cobos-Martinez while they were cleaning one of the rooms in the motel and told them not to use a washing machine that was already broken. 

An arrest affidavit, which was accessed by Fox 4 News, revealed that Cobos-Martinez got triggered by the fact that Chandramouli asked the female colleague to translate what he had just said to them, instead of addressing him directly. 

Enraged over this, the suspect left the motel, came back with a machete and began to attack Chandramouli, who ran through the parking lot of the motel, trying to escape the attack. The accused ran after him. 

It has also been reported that Chandramouli’s wife and son, who were present at the motel’s front room, had rushed out to help him. However the accused pushed them away and continued to brutally assault him, eventually beheading him in front of his wife and son. 

Cobos-Martine, who has a prior criminal history in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault, is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Houston, expressed their condolences over the death of Chandramouli, who is reported to be a native of Karnataka. “Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the Consulate General of India in Houston said.

A fundraiser has been set up by friends and family of the victim in Dallas to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.

News Network
September 8,2025

4MLCs.jpg

Bengaluru: After months of wrangling and delay, the Karnataka government has finally filled four long-vacant seats in the Legislative Council, with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot giving his assent on Sunday.

The new members are KPCC media wing chairman Ramesh Babu, KPCC NRI cell chairperson Arathi Krishna, senior journalist K Shivakumar, and social activist FH Jakkappanavar. Their inclusion brings Congress’s tally to 37 in the 75-member Upper House — exactly matching the combined strength of the opposition. The BJP holds 30 seats, including chairman Basavaraj Horatti, its ally JD(S) controls seven, and Lakhan Jarkiholi continues as the lone independent. Of the total 11 nominated seats, Congress now accounts for a significant share.

The vacancies had been pending for months — three since October last year, and one earlier this year after CP Yogeshwara resigned upon switching from BJP to Congress to contest the Channapatna bypoll. The government forwarded its final recommendations to Raj Bhavan on August 25. In the interim, Congress was repeatedly embarrassed when opposition numbers prevailed in the Council.

The most striking setback came last month when the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was defeated 23-27 after ten Congress MLCs failed to attend. Though the bill was later reintroduced and passed, the episode exposed the ruling party’s weakness. “This will not repeat with our improved strength,” assured Congress chief whip Saleem Ahmed. “We have no wish to bulldoze the opposition with our majority (Jarkiholi is inclined towards Congress), so the opposition should set aside politics and constructively participate in lawmaking.”

Sources say the prolonged delay stemmed largely from factional battles between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. The original list — prepared as early as June — featured Siddaramaiah’s former media adviser Dinesh Amin Mattu and DG Sagar, considered under the Dalit quota. But Shivakumar’s camp resisted Mattu’s nomination, while Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s faction opposed Sagar, who had once contested against Kharge in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga on a JD(S) ticket before recently joining Congress.

The final choices, party insiders say, underline Kharge’s growing clout in the state unit. Two of the new members — Shivakumar and Jakkappanavar — are Dalits from the Right sect and viewed as close to Kharge. Ramesh Babu, from the Balija community, is also considered a Kharge loyalist. “It is beyond doubt that I was given an opportunity due to Kharge’s blessings. The CM and DCM supported me, and I am grateful to them and the high command,” said Jakkappanavar.

Defending the decision to induct two Dalits from the Right sect, IT-BT and RDPR minister Priyank Kharge argued that Congress already had three Dalit MLCs — A Vasanth Kumar, D Thimmaiah, and Sudham Das — all from the Left sect. “The idea is to provide equitable representation in all communities, as the Congress party is steadfastly committed to the spirit of social justice,” he explained. “Their nominations are a corrective measure.”

Despite the governor’s assent, the process was not free from controversy. Dissent surfaced within Congress ranks, and council chairman Basavaraj Horatti is said to have raised concerns in a letter to the chief minister.

News Network
September 11,2025

parameshwar.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has landed in controversy after being spotted at an event reportedly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing.

The event marked the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva queen of the Chowta dynasty who resisted Portuguese invaders and is often hailed as one of India’s earliest women freedom fighters.

Reacting to criticism, Parameshwara clarified on Tuesday that he had not “consciously” attended any ABVP function. “I am a true Congressman and will die as a Congressman. People have known my politics for 35 years… my ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. I don’t have to prove it again and again,” he told reporters.

Explaining further, he said: “When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I learnt it was in honour of Rani Abbakka. I stopped and paid tribute. That was not an ABVP programme, and I didn’t know who the organiser was.”

The explanation came after BJP leaders accused him of playing “soft Hindutva” politics. BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari mocked the Congress for “bleeding leaders” who are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s “anti-India rhetoric.”

He also linked the row to a previous controversy when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Assembly last month, sparking criticism within the Congress. Though Shivakumar apologised, the incident reflected the factional rift in the state unit of the party.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath later defended Shivakumar, saying: “It is about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong.” But party insiders admit the issue underscored ongoing tensions over Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions.

