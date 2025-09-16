Trial Traffic Signals Trigger Chaos in Mangaluru, Commuters Demand Study Before Rollout

In a gruesome incident, an Indian national was brutally murdered at a motel in the US city of Dallas on Wednesday, September 10. The victim, who has been identified as 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamalliah, was attacked and beheaded by an employee of the motel.

The Dallas police have identified the accused as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

As per reports, Chandramouli had approached a female colleague and Cobos-Martinez while they were cleaning one of the rooms in the motel and told them not to use a washing machine that was already broken.

An arrest affidavit, which was accessed by Fox 4 News, revealed that Cobos-Martinez got triggered by the fact that Chandramouli asked the female colleague to translate what he had just said to them, instead of addressing him directly.

Enraged over this, the suspect left the motel, came back with a machete and began to attack Chandramouli, who ran through the parking lot of the motel, trying to escape the attack. The accused ran after him.

It has also been reported that Chandramouli’s wife and son, who were present at the motel’s front room, had rushed out to help him. However the accused pushed them away and continued to brutally assault him, eventually beheading him in front of his wife and son.

Cobos-Martine, who has a prior criminal history in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault, is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Houston, expressed their condolences over the death of Chandramouli, who is reported to be a native of Karnataka. “Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the Consulate General of India in Houston said.

A fundraiser has been set up by friends and family of the victim in Dallas to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.