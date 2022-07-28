Two arrested in BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru murder case

  1. Home
July 28, 2022

Mangaluru, Jul 28: Two youths have been formally arrested by the police in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Bellare, Sullia. 

The arrested have been identified as Zakir (29) from Savanoor and Mohammed Shafiq (27) from Bellare. The duo was picked up from Kasargod.

So far, 21 persons have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the murder case. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

July 24,2022

New Delhi, July 24: Delhi has reported the first case of monkeypox virus after a man with likely no history of foreign travel tested positive on Sunday. The 31-year-old resident of west Delhi has been hospitalised.

This is India's fourth case, with the remaining three from Kerala. 

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency.

Elaborating on the virus - which has now spread to 75 countries and has reported more than 17,000 cases across the world, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is a “clear risk of further international spread” although the risk of interference with global traffic remains “low at the moment”.

“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations,” Ghebreyesus added, while speaking at the UN health agency's press briefing.

The WHO underlined that a large number of monkeypox cases have been reported among men who have sex with men. He, however, urged an discrimination-free approach to combat the latest global outbreak.

Meanwhile, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO South-East Asia Region, said that it is possible to reduce the further spread of the zoonotic disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population.

She echoed Ghebreyesus in noting that these efforts and measures should be “sensitive, devoid of stigma or discrimination”.

“Though the risk of Monkeypox globally and in the (southeast Asia) region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out intense response to curtail further spread of Monkeypox,” Singh added.

According to the WHO, the zoonotic disease is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal with “lesions, body fluids and respiratory droplets”, or with material contaminated with the monkeypox virus.

Notably, India's first monkeypox case was detected earlier this month in Kerala, following which the Centre rushed a multidisciplinary team to the region to allay the outbreak. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has trained as many as 15 research diagnostic laboratories across the country for early detection of the virus.

Furthermore, the central government released a host of guidelines to check the virus spread in India, including those at the entry points to the country. International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, dead or live wild animals, and others. They have also been advised against eating or preparing meat from wild game or using items such as powders and lotions, derived from wild animals from Africa.

Additionally, if a person develops symptoms of the virus, including fever and skin rash, and were in a region where monkeypox has been reported or had come in contact with someone who may have contracted it, then he/she is advised to immediately consult the nearest health facility.

July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The local administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist last night.

The prohibitory order came into force on July 27 at 6 a.m. and will last till midnight on July 28, according to an order issued by Puttur Subdivision Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan S. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan who visited the murder spot, said that five separate teams were already formed to trace the accused. 

“In the complaint, it is mentioned that people who came on a motorbike committed the crime. Separate teams have been formed to trace the accused. Three teams have already headed towards Kerala, Hassan and Madikeri searching for the accused,” he said.

“The investigation will be done in various angles. We are gathering evidence.  Also, we are questioning a few people in connection to the case,” the SP added.

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

July 18,2022

Bengaluru, July 18: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, reacting to the concerns raised by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on the weakening stature of opposition parties in the country, asked who was responsible for the development. 

“Anyone raising questions are dubbed anti-national. Even Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen had to face this bitter experience,” he said.

If Opposition leaders raise their voice, they are silenced using ED, CBI and I-T department, Kumaraswamy said.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy recalled the remarks made by Justice Ramana where he rued that it was unfortunate that the stature of opposition parties were shrinking and Bills were being passed sans any discussion. 

“I agree with these remarks. Introspection about these statements is the need of the hour. Who is responsible for weakening the opposition parties in the country? What is happening over the past eight years?,” he asked.

Discussion is not allowed even for key legislations and budget worth lakhs of crores. Karnataka legislature is proof of that. Only when there is a ‘jugal-bandi’ between ruling and opposition parties will there be progress, Kumaraswamy said.

On the CJI’s comments on long imprisonment without trial, Kumaraswamy said that 80 per cent of the 6.1 lakh prisoners were undertrials. “How many of them are innocent? Who is responsible for their plight?” he asked. The words of the judge at least should enlighten the irresponsible administration, he added.

