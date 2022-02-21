  1. Home
  Two arrested in Hinduva activist murder case; tear gas fired at protesting mob

News Network
February 21, 2022

Shivamogga, Feb 21: The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha.

In a communication to the media, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said two persons had been taken into custody and further investigation into the murder was on. He did not give the names of the arrested persons.

Doddapete police in Shivamogga city registered the murder case based on a complaint by Harsha’s mother Padma. Harsha was murdered by unknown persons on Sunday February 20 night when he was on his way to have dinner.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told media persons that two persons had been arrested and three more are suspected of being involved in the crime. “Only further investigation and questioning of the arrested persons would reveal the involvement of others, if any, in the murder,” he said.

The Home Minister said that there were incidents of stone-pelting when Harsha’s family was taking his mortal remains for the final rites. Police had been deployed across Shivamogga to prevent any untoward incident. “The police are free to take appropriate action to bring the situation under control,” he said.

Cops fire tear gas

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas to disperse the mob as stone pelting incidents were reported again during the funeral procession.

News Network
February 14,2022

Kodagu, Feb 14: More than 30 students wearing headscarves had to helplessly return home after they were denied permission to attend classes, at Nelyahudikeri in Kodagu district today.

As many as 32 students of Karnataka Public School had arrived with headscarves. 

Headmaster Anil Kumar informed the students of the high court's interim order which has restrained all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves and religious flags within the classroom, until further orders. 

Accordingly, 31 students returned home while one student attended the class.

Police had strengthened security in the surroundings of the school. A platoon of DAR has been deployed.

On getting information that students wearing headscarves have attended the school at Iqrh Public School in Siddapura, Virajpet Tahsildar Yoganand visited the school. 

The school management had resolved to allow the students to wear headscarves from the beginning. The tahsildar has asked the school management to furnish the copy of the resolution.

News Network
February 16,2022

In what can be termed as height of shamelessness, the official Twitter handles of Karnataka state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party and its president Nalin Kumar Kateel had tweeted the personal details of Muslim students who have moved the High Court in the hijab case. However, after drawing flack, they both deleted the tweets.

Names and addresses of the six students were revealed by the handles, apparently violating the privacy of minors.

The BJP tweet read, "(sic) Five of the students involved in #HijabRow are minors. Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what "ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means."

Kateel, in a Kannada tweet, noted that four of the petitioners with respect to the Hijab row were minors. "What does it mean when these minors link hijab row to elections in five states. Doesn't it mean that these students are dolls dancing on someone else's tunes?" he wrote.

Among those criticising the tweet was Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who urged the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights to take up the issue.

This is a criminal act to share names and addresses of minors. This is unacceptable," she said.

Several other Twitter users also contended that sharing address of minors, as mentioned in a court petition, amounted to doxxing. However, few others maintained that the details were available in the petition filed in the High Court for everybody to access.

News Network
February 18,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 18: The Karnataka government on Friday contended before the High Court that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

"We have taken a stand that wearing hijab is not an essential religious part of Islam," Advocate General of Karnataka Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the High Court comprising Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit.

The AG also rejected the charge of some Muslim girls, who challenged the Karnataka government's order on February 5 that barred students from wearing hijab or saffron scarves saying that it violated Article 25 of the Constitution.

"Article 25 gives freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion to the citizens of India. The government order also does not violate Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution," Navadgi argued.

Article 19(1)(a) guarantees to all its citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The Advocate General also contended that the February 5 order of the state government was in accordance with the law and there was nothing to object in it.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

