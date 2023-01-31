Two brothers from Udupi’s Padubidri receive Saudi Green Card

Al Khober: Two brothers, Ibrahim Meera Hussain and Abdul Salam Meera Hussain from RAQWANI Co Ltd. Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have received Saudi permanent ‘premium residency’, which is casually known as a Saudi Green Card. Ibrahim is a Managing Director and Abdul Salam is a General Manager of RAQWANI Co. Ltd. based in Al-Khober, eastern province of the KSA. It's one of the prestigious recognitions granted by the Saudi Arabian Government for foreigners in the KSA.

The duo are sons of late Haji Meera Hussain, who hails from Padubidri in Udupi district. They are not only businessmen, but also involved in various philanthropic, socio-humanitarian -educational activities that benefited a lot of needy & underprivileged people. Also, they built a positive image of India in KSA, which is friendly country of India.

The duo are only the third from the undivided Dakshina Kannada to receive the Premium Residency while Mr. Shaikh, head of Expertise Company in Al-Jubail, and Zaheer from Al-Muzain being the first and second to receive it.

This scheme (Saudi Premium Residency) is in line with the Saudi Arabia's Vision-2030 designed by Crown Prince H.H. Mohammed Bin Salman to boost up the country's economy. It's applied through the Premium Residency Center and Unified National Platform.

There are two kinds of grant of Premium Residencies such as Permanent Premium Residency under SP1 & yearly renewable Premium Residency under SP2. The former is granted for life-time to Iqama (Residence Permit) holders with one time payment of SR. 800,000, whereas the latter is granted on yearly renewable basis with the payment of SR. 100,000.

The holders of the Premium Residency are provided with many benefits & privileges, which other ordinary Iqama holders are not given like without sponsor, buying & selling properties, building house, owning business, trading etc.

Sometpimes an opportunity comes to the threshold of one's door, but most of the times he creates an opportunity where he endeavor to get positive results & benefits out of it. The latter one needs hard work, determination & dedication to reach its success.

These brothers opted for dedication & hardwork to create an opportunity that resulted in the establishment of RAQWANI Est.,in 2006. They started a humble begining of their business. Initially it was a small Establishment with only 3 employees, gradually increasing the business set up to a Limited Company. Presently, there are more than 400 employees actively working in the Company.

RAQWANI Co. engaged in business of heavy equipments renting, trading, medical supply and other diversified business. It's now one of the recognized companies of the KSA.