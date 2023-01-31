  1. Home
Two brothers from Udupi’s Padubidri receive Saudi Green Card

P A Hameed Padubidri, KSA
February 1, 2023

Padubidri.jpg

Al Khober: Two brothers, Ibrahim Meera Hussain and Abdul Salam Meera Hussain from RAQWANI Co Ltd. Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have received Saudi permanent ‘premium residency’, which is casually known as a Saudi Green Card. Ibrahim is a Managing Director and Abdul Salam is a General Manager of RAQWANI Co. Ltd. based in Al-Khober, eastern province of the KSA. It's one of the prestigious recognitions granted by the Saudi Arabian Government for foreigners in the KSA. 

The duo are sons of late Haji Meera Hussain, who hails from Padubidri in Udupi district. They are not only businessmen, but also involved in various philanthropic, socio-humanitarian -educational activities that benefited a lot of needy & underprivileged people. Also, they built a positive image of India in KSA, which is friendly country of India. 

The duo are only the third from the undivided Dakshina Kannada to receive the Premium Residency while Mr. Shaikh, head of Expertise Company in Al-Jubail, and Zaheer from Al-Muzain being the first and second to receive it. 

This scheme (Saudi Premium Residency) is in line with the Saudi Arabia's Vision-2030 designed by Crown Prince H.H. Mohammed Bin Salman to boost up the country's economy. It's applied through the Premium Residency Center and Unified National Platform. 

There are two kinds of grant of Premium Residencies such as Permanent Premium Residency under SP1 & yearly renewable Premium Residency under SP2. The former is granted for life-time to Iqama (Residence Permit) holders with one time payment of SR. 800,000, whereas the latter is granted on yearly renewable basis with the payment of SR. 100,000. 

The holders of the Premium Residency are provided with  many benefits & privileges, which other ordinary Iqama holders are not given like without sponsor, buying & selling properties, building house, owning business, trading etc. 

Sometpimes an opportunity comes to the threshold of one's door, but most of the times he creates an opportunity where he endeavor to get positive results & benefits out of it. The latter one needs hard work, determination & dedication to reach its success. 

These brothers opted for dedication & hardwork to create an opportunity that resulted in the establishment of RAQWANI Est.,in 2006. They started a humble begining of their business. Initially it was a small Establishment with only 3 employees, gradually increasing the business set up to a Limited Company. Presently, there are more than 400 employees actively working in the Company. 

RAQWANI Co. engaged in business of heavy equipments renting, trading, medical supply and other diversified business. It's now one of the recognized companies of the KSA. 

News Network
January 25,2023

VHP.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Karnataka protested against the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s newly-released movie Pathaan. Several supporters came out on streets with banners and posters demanding a boycott of the film. This comes hours after the VHP spokesperson earlier in the day said they will not oppose the film “for the time being”. 

“Keeping our earlier objections in mind, changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we'll reconsider opposing the film,” VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair said. 

On Tuesday, the VHP’s Gujarat unit had also withdrawn its protest against the film expressing satisfaction over removal of “objectionable” contents from the film. 

The film came under fire by the right wing groups for featuring actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Several leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had sought a ban on the film, which is scheduled to release on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has revised the "obscene song" and "lewd words" in the film and hence the right-wing groups will no longer protest against its release, the Gujarat VHP's secretary Ashok Raval said in a statement.

Talking to news agency PTI, Raval claimed that in its recent circular, the censor board has made 40 to 45 corrections regarding songs, colour and clothes, which resolve the issues and hence, they no longer need to protest.

The right-wing groups had earlier threatened to stop the release of the film in Gujarat, while the state government had assured police protection to theatres following a representation made by multiplex owners.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 21,2023

medicos.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 21: The city police has continued crackdown drugs network in private medical colleges in Mangaluru as it arrested nine more medicos including two doctors and seven students on charges of ganja consumption and peddling. 

The arrested doctors have been identified as Dr Vidush Kumar (27), from Uttar Pradesh and Dr Sudheendra (34) from Karnataka. 

The students are Dr Siddartha Pavaskar (29) from Karnataka, Dr Ish Midda (27) from Uttar Pradesh, Dr Suryajith Dev (20) and Dr Aysha Mohammed (23) from Kerala, Dr Pranay Natraj (24) and Dr Chaithanya R Tumuluri (23) from Telangana and Dr Sharanya (23) from Delhi. The arrested are pursuing their MBBS, MBBS MS, and internship in BDS and MBBS.

With this the total number of arrested in ganja network case in medical and dental colleges in Mangaluru has mounted to 24.

Earlier the police had arrested 15 persons. All the arrested have been produced before the court and sent to Judicial Custody.

“We have collected all the necessary information from the arrested. The concerned Medical colleges have extended their full co-operation and have suspended the accused involved in this case,” said Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

News Network
February 1,2023

upperbhadra.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 1: In a major announcement for poll-bound Karnataka, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Rs 5,300 cr assistance would be provided to drought prone central region of Karnataka.

In the Budget 2023, FM Sitharaman said, “Govt to provide Rs 5,300 cr assistance to drought prone central region of Karnataka.”

The allocation was made to support the Upper Bhandra project in the region. The project aims to support the micro-irrigation and filling up of service tanks for drinking water. 

The Upper Bhadra Project is a lift irrigation scheme planned to provide sustainable irrigation facilities in drought prone 2,25,515 hectares of land located in districts including Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Tumkur and Davangere by drawing water from Tunga and Bhadra rivers. Through the project, the state also aims to recharge the groundwater table and provide drinking water facilities in the region. 

Budget 2023

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the fourth budget of NDA government on Tuesday. The budget 2023-2024 is also the last full-term budget for NDA 2.0 before the Indian Parliamentary Elections in 2024. 

The budget provided emphasis on inclusive development, last mile connectivity, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and the financial sector.

However, after the announcement, Y Sathish Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation said, "For poll-bound Karnataka, #ModiGovt announces assistance of ₹5300 crore for Upper Bhadra project. The allocation of budget is now directly proportional to the time left for elections in the state? #Telangana projects get “0” Assistance despite several requests!"

The Budget session of the Parliament that began on Tuesday will end on February 13. The next leg of the Parliament will convene on March 12 and go until April 6.

