Two cousins meet watery grave in Gundia rivulet while taking bath

Puttur, Apr 20: Two youths met watery graves in Gundia rivulet at Kumbulaya in Noojibalthila of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada yesterday.

Mohammed Zakir (19), son of Umar from Nellyadi 'Shanthibeettu, and Mohammed Sinaan (21), nephew of Umar from Uppinangady Saralikatte were taking bath in the rivulet when the tragedy took place.

Zakir was a college student while Sinaan worked in the poultry farm.

The two, who arrived in a motorbike, had ventured into the rivulet from near the bridge.

Umar called Badruddin sometime later to inform him that his son, Mohammed zakir, and Mohammed Sinan, son of his sister, Asma, had not returned after leaving for Kallugudde at 2 pm for the stated purpose of buying a goat.

Umar made several calls but the mobile phone was ringing and no one was responding. Badruddin went searching for the two, and during enquiry with some people engaged in fishing in the rivulet, got to know about finding some clothes of men and mobile phones Kumbulaya in Noojibalthila.

With the help of expert divers in the region, a search was conducted deep inside the rivulet, and the bodies were recovered in the evening.

The complainant stated that the family does not have any suspicion of any foul play in these deaths. Kadaba police assistant sub-inspectors Suresh and Chandrashekhar visited the spot. The mortal remains were taken to Kadaba community health centre for post-mortem.

Allegedly, sand extraction takes place at the spot even though the road leading to the rivulet had been closed by the police by digging a trench.