Two mild earthquakes reported in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi again

News Network
October 12, 2021

Kalaburagi, Oct 12: Two mild earthquakes of 3.5 and 2.8 magnitudes were reported from Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka within 10 minutes today. 

This is the seventh tremor people have witnessed in the region in a week. While two had occurred in Basavakalyan on October 1 and 5, four were recorded in Kalaburagi on October 9, 11 and 12. 

Panic-stricken people spent the night outdoors in Gadikeshwar and Kupnoor following the tremors. The walls of over 10 houses have collapsed and hundreds of houses developed cracks. In the absence of private vehicles, people are moving out of the village on their motorbikes. Around 100 families have left surrounding villages.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan said that he has convened a meeting of the geologists to understand the phenomena. He added that the disaster management teams in the north Karnataka region has been put on alert. They have also been briefed about the do's and don'ts in the event of any major earthquake.

The KSNDMC said in a statement that the intensity observed on Monday night was "little higher than low intensity". "The earthquake might be felt up to a radial distance of 50 to 60 km or even more. These types of earthquakes do not create any harm or damage to the local community, although there will be vibrations felt up to a distance of 50 to 60 kms based on the local geology," it said. 

The earthquakes assume significance as the epicentres are in close proximity to Latur and Killari in Maharashtra, which had witnessed a massive earthquake in September 1993 killing a large number of people. 

News Network
October 1,2021

Bihar's main opposition party RJD on Friday mocked Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into the Congress, saying that the former JNU student is like "another Navjot Singh Sidhu" who would "destroy" the grand old party.

Ridiculing the Congress by calling it a sinking ship, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that Kumar's joining won't make any difference to the party.

Referring to the CPI turncoat's statement that "Congress is a big ship that needs to be saved", Tiwari said, "He is just like another Navjot Singh Sidhu who will further destroy the party."

"Kanhaiya Kumar's induction won't make any difference. He can't save the party. Congress is a sinking ship and it has no future," the RJD leader told reporters.

RJD sources said that the party is unhappy with the fact that Kumar was inducted into the Congress without consulting the Tejashwi Yadav-led party.

The Congress is a part of the RJD-led opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan that fought the 2020 Bihar assembly elections against the NDA.

Bihar Congress leaders declined to comment on the matter.

News Network
October 3,2021

aryankhan.jpg

Mumbai, Oct 3: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last night by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB. He was among the eight people questioned after the raids.

Sources confirmed that Aryan Khan was booked under NDPS Act. He is expected to be produced in court around 7 pm.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his home and heading for his lawyer's office shortly before the arrest was confirmed.

"All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their statements further action will be taken," the anti-drugs agency had said earlier in a statement.

There were two women among the eight questioned. The eight people were Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant. Of the eight, three including Aryan Khan were taken for a medical test. He was also seen in a viral video on social media allegedly shot after the raids.

The NCB team boarded the Goa-bound ship disguised as passengers, sources said. According to officials, the party began after the ship left Mumbai and was at sea.

Drugs like Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and Charas were recovered from the party on board the ship, the agency said.

During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses, an NCB official told news agency PTI.

The cruise company in a statement on Sunday said it had nothing to do with the incident.

"Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company," Jurgen Bailom, Chief Executive Officer and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd said in the statement.

"We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," it added.

The Congress, which is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, on Sunday alleged that the raid and subsequent action was an attempt to divert attention from the "real issue" of the drugs seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat. 

The Narcotics Control Bureau has stepped up action on anti-drugs cases since last year following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and a wide-ranging investigation into alleged drug abuse.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had also seized close to 3,000 kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port early last month, and recovered around 37 kg of the narcotic drug, along with cocaine - or substance suspected to be the contraband items - from Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 2,2021

arbaz.jpg

Belagavi, Oct 2: Shocking news is coming in from Belagavi of Karnataka, where a Muslim youth was brutally murdered for allegedly having a love affair with a Hindu girl. 

28-year-old Arbaz’s body was found beheaded near the railway tracks of Khanapur. 

Railway cops have registered a case and investigating the matter. 

The mother of the victim in her complaint has alleged that the love affair between her son and a Hindu girl could have lead to his son's death. 

The investigation is underway based on the complaint. 

According to sources there was a rivalry between these two families because of the love affair between the son of Muslim family and the girl from a Hindu family. 

