  Two women from Udupi pass away in Makkah during Umrah pilgrimage

March 12, 2023
March 12, 2023

women.jpg

Udupi, Mar 12: Two elderly women from Udupi district passed away at the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia during their Umrah pilgrimage. 

The deceased are Mariyamma and Khatijamma, both in their late sixties. They were residents of Kota in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi. 

The two women, said to be relatives, were part of nearly three dozen pilgrims that had undertaken pilgrimage through a Mangaluru based agency. They had started journey on March 1.

It is learnt that Mariyamma died of heart attack on March 9 in Makkah when the group was gearing up to head to Madeenah after completing Umrah rituals. Khatijamma, who had fallen sick, passed away a couple of days later, i.e. on March 11. 

The last rites of both the women were held in Makkah. 

March 2,2023
March 2,2023

bjp.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 2: The BJP and its allies look set to sail through in Tripura and Nagaland, where votes for assembly elections are being counted today. Meghalaya appears set for a hung assembly, with Conrad Sangma's party leading the field.

Here are the Top 10 points in this big story:

The BJP and its ally IPFT  (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) are leading on 34 of Tripura's 60 seats. But the score is down by 10 from 2018, when the BJP alone won 36 seats. The IPFT had won 8.

This time the BJP is leading on 28 seats, way below the "tsunami" Chief Minister Manik Saha had predicted. Asked about the matter, Mr Saha said the party will have to introspect" about why the results did not match expectations.

The Left, which ruled the state for 35 years, and its new ally Congress, are leading on 14 seats, down by two.

Erstwhile royal Pradyot Kishore Debbarma's Tipra Motha, which made its debut in this election, is leading on 12 seats.  The party, which is pushing for a Greater Tipraland, appears to have grabbed the IPFT's tribal support.

In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, which led the ruling alliance with the BJP, contested solo this time and is ahead on 25 of the state's 60 seats. It needs at least five more to reach the majority mark.

The BJP, which is leading on three seats, appears to have the answer, in view of the celebrations that have broken out at the party offices. The two parties had fallen apart ahead of the election over corruption allegations against Mr Sangma's party.

Mr Sangma is apparently in talks for a post-poll alliance -- a meeting with the BJP's northeast pointsperson Himanta Biswa Sarma took place yesterday. The two leaders though, played it down, saying it was a friendly meeting.

"We will wait for the final results and then decide how to go forward, Mr Sangma told reporters.

Meghalaya's new entrant Trinamool Congress is leading on five seats, and defying exit poll predictions, the Congress is leading on five seats.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) are leading on 38 seats -- eight more than the last time. The state also has got a woman MLA – a first since Independence.

March 1,2023
March 1,2023

zmz.jpg

As a step towards making Mangaluru a hub for business networking and exhibitions, ZMZ Event is organizing a ‘WOMEN EXPO’ on March 4 and 5 at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “We for Women - Reinvigorate Yourself”.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event, said that ‘Women Expo’ is an exhibition focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care. The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

Zaheer Ahmed briefed that "It's fantastic to see this concept created by women, for women, become a reality. It's a one-of-a-kind event initiated in Mangalore – a women-led effort to raise awareness on health, beauty and fashion”. What we discussed in the boardroom is now an exhibition that will be taking place across India.

“There would be 50 plus companies who would be showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there would be women start ups promoting their products and services ”. He added.

Commenting on the Gold Sponsorship and participation Mr Mohammed Dilshad, Founder & CEO, KEVABOX said “It is an immense pleasure for KEVABOX and City Gold to join hands with Women Expo as Gold Sponsor. As a brand our objective is not just to provide quality and vast range of products to our customers but also to provide excellence in service and maintain customer loyalty with new and innovative offers. As a main sponsor we would be launching many offers during Women Expo. Some of the offers include: Gold Ornament purchase offer with 55% off on making charges, Diamond purchase offer upto 20% off on diamond value, PFA Scheme offer with special gift for every joining member and special offer on advance booking from 1st March to 20 March 2023.”

Naushad C.A, Director, City Gold; and Rakshitha Shetty, Project Manager, Women Expo were also present.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the two days event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

Women Expo is free to attend and it's open for all. For more information log on to www.womenexpo.in or contact 7349338064.

February 27,2023
February 27,2023

shivamogga.jpg

Shivamogga, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shivamogga airport airport with a lotus-shaped terminal today i.e. on 27 February. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The airport has been built on 663 acres of land with an investment of ₹449.22 crore. Apart from this, the prime minister will inaugurate several other development projects in the poll-bound state.

“Shivamogga airport is grand & beautiful. At this airport, one can see the combination of Karnataka's tradition and technology. This is not just an airport. it is the drive for a new journey of the dreams of the youth of this area," PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Shivamogga airport. 

Days ahead of his visit to Shivamogga, PM Modi said that the facility will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism in the region.

Here's all you need to know about Shivamogga airport:

Shivamogga airport is being built on 663 acres of land with an investment of ₹449.22 crore and the foundation was laid in June 2020 by former CM B S Yediyurappa.

The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

As per the government statement, the airport will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

This is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka. Currently the state's domestic airports are located at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are the two international airports in the state.

The airport have the longest runway of 3,200 metres after Kempe Gowda International airport, Bengaluru and is designed to operate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 type aircraft and can handle about 200 peak-hour passengers.

Former CM Yediyurappa said that the Shivamogga airport, will have the second longest runway in Karnataka after Bengaluru and will fulfil a long-standing demand of the people of the Malnad region.

"The airport will enhance connectivity, boost tourism and further accelerate growth across Central Karnataka," he added.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of two railway projects in Shivamogga -- Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot. The new line, which will be developed at a cost of ₹990 crore, will provide enhanced connectivity between Malnad region and Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. The coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than ₹100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Shivamogga and the Belagavi districts to inaugurate water supply projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission which will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts, according to a press release.

