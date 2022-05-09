U T Khader, Syed Naseer, N A Haris other Congress leader meet Karnataka CM over loudspeaker row

  1. Home
News Network
May 9, 2022

Bengaluru, May 9: A delegation of Muslim lawmakers from the Congress urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure peace and harmony in the state at a time when the right-wing groups launched a campaign against the use of loudspeakers at mosques on Monday.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition U T Khader, Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris and MLC Naseer Ahmed held talks with Bommai where they said the issue of noise pollution should not be linked to any particular religion.

“We said clearly that peace, harmony and brotherhood are utmost important. There's no religion, caste or party here. We and our children should live happily and the government should create an atmosphere for that,” Khader told reporters.

“When it comes to noise pollution, everybody should and will follow whatever policy or rule the government frames based on court orders. Even now people are following them,” Khader said.

The Congress leaders told Bommai that “some communal forces” are trying to rake up issues to create disorder. “We said the government should take steps to keep peace and harmony intact by taking precautionary measures,” Khader said, adding that some groups are taking law into their own hands and creating hatred on social media. “The CM said that the government will take all necessary steps.”

On Monday, in several parts of Karnataka, the Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara and devotional songs were played in temples early on Monday morning as part of a campaign by some Hindu groups including Sri Rama Sene. This was done to counter the 5 am Azaan at mosques.

This happened in temples at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Mysuru, Chikmagalur, Yadgir, Mandya and Kolar among other places. In some locations, including Bengaluru, the police even detained Hindutva activists.

News Network
May 3,2022

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, May 3: The coastal city of Mangaluru today witnessed the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with thousands of Muslims offering prayers at mosques and prayer grounds.

In fact a few areas in neighbouring Uttara Kannada and Udupi district had celebrated Eid yesterday (Monday) following reports of moon sighting in remote areas in the previous evening. 

However, most of the Muslims in the twin coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi completed the 30th fasting yesterday and celebrated Eid today. Muslims in rest of Karnataka also celebrated Eid today, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan

With this, a truly festive mood has gripped the region almost two years after muted celebrations.

Mangaluru residents said they were able to embrace the true spirit of Eid two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents were seen exchanging Eid greetings freely for the first time after two years of covid-19 protocols. 

Overwhelmed by the sights, some were seen at prayer grounds taking pictures and videos of the momentous occasion.

For some tiny tots, aged four, this was the first Eid prayer of their life. After prayers, residents rushed home to have their first breakfast after Ramadan.

eid2.jpg

News Network
May 8,2022

Mandya, May 8:  Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

He asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to show the “guts”, shown by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits.

“Across Karnataka we have contacted more than 1,000 temples. Temple priests, Dharmadarshis and management committees have agreed to play (Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara or devotional songs) at 5 AM from tomorrow. There is a good response,” Muthalik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is anger against the government for not taking action against those violating Court orders regarding the use of loud speakers.

Alleging some Muslims of being adamant on the issue, he further said, “we will begin our protest against it from tomorrow.” Sri Rama Sene had earlier warned that it will counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhat or Omkara and devotional songs from 5 AM on May 9, if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

Accusing the government of trying to scuttle Sri Rama Sene’s protest by threatening temple committees using the police, Muthalik warned the administration, stating that their “dadagiri” will not have any impact.

“Show your dadagiri against Muslim’s mics or loudspeakers and not against us. Keep in mind that you (BJP) are in power because of Hindu votes…we will do it peacefully and won’t create any disturbance,” he said, adding that, temple management committee will do it with the support of Sri Rama Sene workers.

He repeatedly pointed at the action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the use of loudspeakers there at religious places.

Nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh, as part of state-wide drive undertaken by the government there.

Noting that as the first phase of Sri Rama Sene’s drive Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or devotional songs will be played at temples at the morning 5 AM, Muthalik said, “remaining four times Azaan that Muslims perform, for that we will take up, at later stages.” “Why we are doing early morning first because they cannot use mics or speakers between 10 pm to 6 am according to Court, but they use it at 5 AM. So we too will violate and thereby warn the government…our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or offering prayers, but against using loudspeakers,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said, in case the police try to stop Sri Rama Sene workers, it may lead to confrontation, “our Karyakartas will oppose it,” he added. 

News Network
May 1,2022

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, May 1: Muslims in some parts of coastal belt of Karnataka will observe Eid al-Fitr on May 2, while Muslims in rest of the Karnataka will continue to fast until May 2 and observe festival on May 3.

Initially, a collective decision was taken by the moon sighting committees and Qadhis of different zones of the state to celebrate Eid on May 3. 

However, after receiving reports of moon sighting in some areas on coastal Karnataka, the local Qadhis revised their decision and announced that Eid will be celebrated on May 2. 

As per latest report, some Muslims in Bhatkal, Manipal, Malpe, Hoode and Gangolli will celebrate Eid on May 2.

However two prominent Qadhis of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi - Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar and Abdul Hameed Musliyar - declared that Eid will be celebrated on May 3.

Qadhis of the other parts of the state said that the crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday (May 1). Hence, Monday (May 2) will mark the 30th day of Ramadan and Tuesday (May 3) will be the first day of Shawwal i.e. Eid-ul-Fitr.

