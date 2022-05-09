U T Khader, Syed Naseer, N A Haris other Congress leader meet Karnataka CM over loudspeaker row

Bengaluru, May 9: A delegation of Muslim lawmakers from the Congress urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure peace and harmony in the state at a time when the right-wing groups launched a campaign against the use of loudspeakers at mosques on Monday.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition U T Khader, Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris and MLC Naseer Ahmed held talks with Bommai where they said the issue of noise pollution should not be linked to any particular religion.
“We said clearly that peace, harmony and brotherhood are utmost important. There's no religion, caste or party here. We and our children should live happily and the government should create an atmosphere for that,” Khader told reporters.
“When it comes to noise pollution, everybody should and will follow whatever policy or rule the government frames based on court orders. Even now people are following them,” Khader said.
The Congress leaders told Bommai that “some communal forces” are trying to rake up issues to create disorder. “We said the government should take steps to keep peace and harmony intact by taking precautionary measures,” Khader said, adding that some groups are taking law into their own hands and creating hatred on social media. “The CM said that the government will take all necessary steps.”
On Monday, in several parts of Karnataka, the Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara and devotional songs were played in temples early on Monday morning as part of a campaign by some Hindu groups including Sri Rama Sene. This was done to counter the 5 am Azaan at mosques.
This happened in temples at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Mysuru, Chikmagalur, Yadgir, Mandya and Kolar among other places. In some locations, including Bengaluru, the police even detained Hindutva activists.
