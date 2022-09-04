U T Khader urges PM Modi to set up NIA branch in DK, give jobs to locals in MRPL, MIA, ONGC, banks

Mangaluru, Sep 4: Mangaluru City MLA UT Khader has submitted a memorandum with six major demands concerning the people of Dakshina Kannada to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress MLA had to refrain from meeting the PM during latter’s Mangaluru visit on September 2 after testing covid positive. Hence, he submitted the memorandum to PM through chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Mr Khader, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly, demanded that a branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be opened in Mangaluru.



In his memorandum, the MLA stated, “The BJP poll manifesto of 2018 had promised the setting up of a NIA branch in Mangaluru, but it has not been fulfilled yet.”

Khader noted that the Central government should fulfil the long pending demand of the people of Tulunadu to include Tulu in Schedule 8 of the Constitution.

The other demands included government should ensure reservations for people of the coastal district in the appointments of various public sector establishments functioning in the district, especially MRPL, Mangaluru International Airport, ONGC and banks.

He also urged Centre to rename the Mangaluru Airport as Koti Chennaya Airport, tackle sea erosion along coast, redress toll problem and to expedite Shiradi tunnel project.