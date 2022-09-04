  1. Home
  U T Khader urges PM Modi to set up NIA branch in DK, give jobs to locals in MRPL, MIA, ONGC, banks

U T Khader urges PM Modi to set up NIA branch in DK, give jobs to locals in MRPL, MIA, ONGC, banks

News Network
September 4, 2022

Mangaluru, Sep 4: Mangaluru City MLA UT Khader has submitted a memorandum with six major demands concerning the people of Dakshina Kannada to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress MLA had to refrain from meeting the PM during latter’s Mangaluru visit on September 2 after testing covid positive. Hence, he submitted the memorandum to PM through chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

Mr Khader, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly, demanded that a branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be opened in Mangaluru.
 
In his memorandum, the MLA stated, “The BJP poll manifesto of 2018 had promised the setting up of a NIA branch in Mangaluru, but it has not been fulfilled yet.”

Khader noted that the Central government should fulfil the long pending demand of the people of Tulunadu to include Tulu in Schedule 8 of the Constitution. 

The other demands included government should ensure reservations for people of the coastal district in the appointments of various public sector establishments functioning in the district, especially MRPL, Mangaluru International Airport, ONGC and banks. 

He also urged Centre to rename the Mangaluru Airport as Koti Chennaya Airport, tackle sea erosion along coast, redress toll problem and to expedite Shiradi tunnel project.

News Network
August 31,2022

anandhsingh.jpg

Hosapete, Aug 31: Accusing BJP leader and Tourism Minister Anand Singh of threatening to kill him, an activist and nine members of his family tried to immolate themselves outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K here by pouring petrol on themselves on Tuesday.

Police officials prevented them from taking the extreme step. The cops poured water on them and took them to a government hospital for treatment.

Activist D Pollappa charged that Singh had built a house by ‘encroaching’ government land.

“I had filed a complaint with the police along with documents a year ago, demanding that the encroachment be cleared. Recently, I had brought it to the notice of the municipal commissioner. I have been receiving death threats for the last one year. On Tuesday, 35 to 40 goons of the minister visited my house and threatened my family,” he said.

 “I am not backed by anyone. If the minister himself threatens the people, who should we approach?” he questioned.

SP Arun, who was not present in the office when the incident took place, confirmed that 10 members of a family tried to end their lives in front of his office. 

“They have been sent to the hospital. Based on the complaint, suitable action will be taken,” he said.

A case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 of the SC/ST Act in Hospet police station against Tourism Minister Anand Singh and three others based on a complaint filed by Polappa, who tried to die by suicide along with nine family members in front of the SP office on Tuesday. Arun added that a case would also be filed against the family members for trying to kill themselves.

News Network
August 22,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Upset over not being taken for shopping, a 9-year-old reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident took place Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru.

According to police, the deceased was a class 5 student and the eldest of her parents' three children. The girl's father was a painter, while her mother was a homemaker.

On Saturday, her father attended a parent teacher meeting in the school and then went home. A report stated that her father and mother went for shopping to buy clothes for his two other children. He had only recently bought her clothes.

However, the girl insisted to go along but the father didn't agree. He asked her to stay at home and went with his wife and two children for shopping. The girl got so upset that she hanged herself, according to police.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Chamarajpet Police and the investigation is on. 

News Network
August 24,2022

telangana.jpg

Riyadh: The Haramain Sharifain has strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad.

Haramain Sharifain, an online news medium which presents updates from the Two Holy Mosques, in a statement on Tuesday condemned the blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by the Goshamahal MLA, a member of India’s ruling BJP.

Haramain called upon international organizations to stop elements that create communal tensions and takes steps to prevent the spread of Islamophobia and maintain religious harmony.

On Tuesday morning, Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a “comedy video” that he released on YouTube, late on Monday.

After the release of the video, protests erupted in the city against Raja Singh. Complaints were filed at various police stations against the BJP MLA, forcing the police to register FIRs follwoing which he was arrested.

Singh was also suspended from the BJP for violating party rules.

Scores of people, especially in the Old City, took to the streets demanding his arrest.

After his arrest, he was presented before a magistrate, however, was granted bail by the Nampally Court based on technical grounds and error on part of the police.

