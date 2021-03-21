  1. Home
  2. Udupi: 146 fresh covid cases reported from MIT, Manipal campus

Udupi: 146 fresh covid cases reported from MIT, Manipal campus

coastaldigest.com news network
March 21, 2021

Udupi, Mar 21: The coastal district of Udupi today reported 170 new COVID-19 cases and 146 of them was from MIT, Manipal which has been declared as a containment zone by the district administration on March 17.

With the 146 new positive cases on Sunday, the total number of COVID positive cases from the MIT, Manipal campus has reached 300 as on Sunday. Among 146 cases, 145 students and one lecturer.

Udupi DHO Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said that more tests have been conducted in the district and efforts are on to test all symptomatic students of MIT, Manipal on priority basis.

''On an average, we are conducting 1,900 tests per day in the district'' he added.

Meanwhile, the Community Medicine Department of KMC and the district health department are managing the fever clinics and testing facility created near MIM block to test those who have symptoms and those who are primary contacts.

Block wardens and caretakers are helping the students to buy essentials such as medicines that are not available inside the campus.

Udupi district COVID nodal officer Dr Prashanth Bhat said that the test rate in the district had never gone below the 1000 per day mark.

During the month of February when the COVID positive cases had come down, 1,200 to 1,300 tests were conducted on a daily basis. Now we have the target to conduct 2,000 tests per day to go with the method of trace and treat the COVID patients, he said.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 13,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 13: In the wake of the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters and fear of a second wave, Karnataka has capped the number of people who can congregate in public places and celebrations.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Jawaid Akhtar on Friday.

Previously, social and cultural events like marriages, birthday celebrations, death ceremonies/burials had a cap of 500 people. As many as 376 people were allowed for every 1,000 sq meter area with 3.25 sq meter per person. Previously, for a 500 sq m area, a maximum of 158 people were allowed.

Now, with the same 3.25 sq meter per person area, 500 people are being allowed at marriages if it is an open space. However, only 200 are allowed if it is a hall or a closed space. For birthday celebrations, 100 are allowed in open spaces, and 50 in closed spaces. At funerals, 100 people are allowed if it is an open space, 50 if closed. At cremations and burials, however, only 50 are allowed. For all other congregations, only 100 are allowed if the hall can accommodate.

For religious gatherings, 500 are allowed in open spaces, and in political gatherings 500 are allowed if the space is open. The State has also enhanced the testing targets of various districts sharing border with Maharashtra and Kerala.

While Belagavi has a target of 4,000 tests/day, Bengaluru and BBMP together have 40,000 tests' target per day, Dakshina Kannada 3,000 tests/day, Mysuru 5,000 tests per day, Kodagu 1,000 tests/day, Udupi 2,000 tests/day, Tumakuru 3,500 tests/day, and Vijayapura 2,000 tests/day.

Among these districts Dakshina Kannada has many international arrivals, and Tumakuru has many daily travellers who travel to Bengaluru. These targets are lesser than what the State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee had recommended for the border districts. As opposed to the previous testing of at least 10 contacts for every positive case, 20 high risk contacts of every positive positive have to be tested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 19,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said that the work of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be accomplished only after the socio-cultural-economic assimilation work across the country is completed.

Manmohan Vaidya, Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the RSS, said, “This (Temple) is just like any other temple, this is a temple that will be the country’s symbol of socio-economic-cultural advancement.”

He was addressing a press conference at the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet that began in the city outskirts here on Friday.

He said that the two-day meet will pass two resolutions exclusively dedicated to the Ram Mandir alone.

“RSS firmly believes that construction of Ram Mandir will be accomplished only when the country is socially, economically and culturally assimilated,” he said, and added that the temple of Somnath was raided umpteen number of times and it was done because the temple was considered to be the socio-economic advancement’s symbols.

He asserted that Ram is not just a symbol of God, but was the symbol of the country’s tallest history and cultural figure. 

“For RSS, he is the biggest personality of cultural awakening. Therefore, the temple work will only be accomplished when the country imbibes these things.”
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2021

HJV.jpg

Udupi, Mar 15: A member of Hindu Jagarana Vedike is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being assaulted by a group of activists belonging to Bajrang Dal in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

The injured has been identified as Anil Poojary, a resident of Nitte village in Karkala.  

The assault took place last night wherein the Bajrang Dal activists barged into his house, vandalized furniture and attacked him with a sword.

Anil Poojary’s mother, who tried to intervene, also suffered injuries. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment at Karkala government hospital. 

The assailants have been identified as Sunil, Sudheer, Sharat, Prasad and Jagadish, all local activists of Bajrang Dal. 

Karkala rural police are investigating the matter.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.