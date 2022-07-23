  1. Home
  2. Udupi: 34-yr-old maths lecturer ends life two months after marrying colleague

July 23, 2022

Udupi, July 23: A lecturer of a private college, who had entered wedlock around two months ago, allegedly has hanged himself to death in his rented house at Ankadakatte in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. 

The deceased has been identified as Ananda Gowda (34), who hailed from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada district. 

He was working as a lecturer of mathematics at a private college in Kundapur. He got married to a physics lecturer from the same college around two months ago. 

He was staying with his wife in a rented house at Ankadakatte. He had also bought a new car recently.

It is learnt that Anand was preparing question paper of mathematic text till late night. 

Today morning, when his wife entered the kitchen, she was shocked to find him hanging from the roof.

It is said that he was suffering from depression. The exact reason for the extreme step of is not known. A case has been registered at Kundapur police station. 

News Network
July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. 

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% in Class 12.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. 

An official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. As per several reports, CBSE results will be available by this month. When announced, students can check the latest updates regarding results here. 

Total candidates registered: 1444341
Appear: 1435366
Pass: 1330662
Pass percentage: 92.71%
Girls' pass percentage is 94.54% 
Boys' pass percentage is 91.25%
Girls outperform boys by 3.29%

News Network
July 10,2022

Mangaluru, July 10: Once again mild tremors were felt in parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district today morning. 

According to reports, tremors were felt in Sampaje, Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally areas between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

According to G K Hamid, president of Sampaje gram panchayat, residents witnessed shaking of earth and also heard sound for a few seconds. 

In the last week of June, the region had witnessed repeated tremors. The fresh tremors has increased fear among villagers in the area.

News Network
July 14,2022

New Delhi, July 14: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to increase surveillance on monkeypox, which has been reported in many countries across the world.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that there should be a rigorous surveillance system at all points of entry to quickly identify and isolate suspected cases.

"Continued expansion of spread of monkeypox disease globally calls for proactive strengthening and operationalisation of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in lndia also," he wrote.

The Centre, in the letter, has said that orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at points of entry, disease surveillance teams, and doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspects, probable or confirmed cases should be carried out.

It has asked states to screen and test all suspect cases either through hospital-based surveillance or targeted surveillance under measles surveillance or intervention sites identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation for MSM (men having sex with men) and FSW (female sex worker) population groups.

"Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality," Bhushan said in the letter.

Intensive risk communication directed at healthcare workers, identified sites in health facilities (such as skin, paediatric OPDS, immunisation clinics, intervention sites identified by NACO, etc.) as well as the general public about simple preventive strategies and the need for prompt reporting of cases needs to be undertaken, he underlined.

"Hospitals must be identified and adequate human resource and logistic support should be ensured at identified hospitals equipped to manage suspected cases of monkeypox," he added.

He noted that as per World Health Organisation (WHO), from January 1 to June 22, a total of 3,413 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death have been reported from 50 countries and territories.

Majority of these cases have been reported from the European Region (86 per cent) and the Americas (11 per cent). This points to a slow but sustained increase in spread of cases globally, said the Health Ministry.

