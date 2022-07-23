Udupi: 34-yr-old maths lecturer ends life two months after marrying colleague

Udupi, July 23: A lecturer of a private college, who had entered wedlock around two months ago, allegedly has hanged himself to death in his rented house at Ankadakatte in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

The deceased has been identified as Ananda Gowda (34), who hailed from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada district.

He was working as a lecturer of mathematics at a private college in Kundapur. He got married to a physics lecturer from the same college around two months ago.

He was staying with his wife in a rented house at Ankadakatte. He had also bought a new car recently.

It is learnt that Anand was preparing question paper of mathematic text till late night.

Today morning, when his wife entered the kitchen, she was shocked to find him hanging from the roof.

It is said that he was suffering from depression. The exact reason for the extreme step of is not known. A case has been registered at Kundapur police station.