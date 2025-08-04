Udupi: 8-year-old schoolgirl dies of snakebite while visiting father at plantation

Udupi, Aug 5: What was meant to be a joyful visit to see her father during a school holiday ended in heartbreak for a family in Shedimane village, Kundapura taluk. An 8-year-old girl, Sannidhi, lost her life after being bitten by a venomous snake inside a plantation on August 3.

Sannidhi, daughter of Sridhar Madivala and Jyothi, was the youngest and only girl among their four children. She was a Class 3 student at Mandi Moorukai Government Higher Primary School.

According to police, Sannidhi had gone to meet her father, who was at work in the family’s plantation near Beppare Guddeyangadi. Before she could reach him, a venomous snake struck her. The frightened child ran home screaming in pain.

Family members rushed her first to Hebri Government Hospital and later shifted her to Manipal Hospital for advanced care. Despite doctors’ efforts, she could not be saved.

Following a complaint by her father, a case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station.