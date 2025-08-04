  1. Home
  2. Udupi: 8-year-old schoolgirl dies of snakebite while visiting father at plantation

Udupi: 8-year-old schoolgirl dies of snakebite while visiting father at plantation

August 5, 2025

Udupi, Aug 5: What was meant to be a joyful visit to see her father during a school holiday ended in heartbreak for a family in Shedimane village, Kundapura taluk. An 8-year-old girl, Sannidhi, lost her life after being bitten by a venomous snake inside a plantation on August 3.

Sannidhi, daughter of Sridhar Madivala and Jyothi, was the youngest and only girl among their four children. She was a Class 3 student at Mandi Moorukai Government Higher Primary School.

According to police, Sannidhi had gone to meet her father, who was at work in the family’s plantation near Beppare Guddeyangadi. Before she could reach him, a venomous snake struck her. The frightened child ran home screaming in pain.

Family members rushed her first to Hebri Government Hospital and later shifted her to Manipal Hospital for advanced care. Despite doctors’ efforts, she could not be saved.

Following a complaint by her father, a case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station.

August 1,2025

New Delhi: India’s economic growth could slow to around 6% in FY2025-26, the lowest pace in half a decade, if the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods continue through the year, economists and brokerage firms warn.

Current estimates

•    Barclays projects a 30 basis point fall in GDP growth due to the tariffs.

•    Nomura and Elara Capital forecast a 20 basis point decline each.

•    One percentage point equals 100 basis points.

This would mark a slip from the 6.5% growth recorded in the financial year ended March 2025 — already India’s weakest performance since the pandemic-hit year of 2020 21.

Broader forecasts remain steady

Despite the tariff threat, major agencies remain optimistic:

•    RBI, IMF, and ADB continue to project growth at 6.2–6.5% for this year.

•    The IMF recently raised its forecast to 6.4% from 6.2% in April.

Why the impact may be limited

Barclays expects final tariffs to be lower than announced, citing ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US. SBI Securities estimates that even if half of India’s $85 billion exports to the US are affected, the hit to GDP would be around 0.5% — as some products could find new markets.

Emkay Global, however, warns of a $30 33 billion export loss, or up to 0.9% of GDP, if tariffs persist. BMI, a Fitch Solutions unit, also cautions that the drag on global growth may be greater than expected due to higher than assumed tariff rates.

Fastest-growing major economy — still

Even with the slowdown, India is set to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies, driven primarily by strong domestic consumption.

July 27,2025

Mangaluru: In a big boost to intercity travel, the Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has rolled out a fresh fleet of premium buses — Volvo Multi-Axle Seater 2.0 and Ambari Utsav models — on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route. The new services were officially launched on Sunday.

Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said the division has received two Volvo 2.0 multi-axle seaters and three Ambari Utsav buses under the latest government sanction. These buses will operate on Puttur–Mysuru and Hassan routes.

For the first time, the division has also introduced a daytime air-conditioned sleeper service, leaving Mangaluru at 1 pm and reaching Bengaluru by 8 pm. Additionally, another AC sleeper bus will ply the Puttur–Sullia–Mysuru route.

Shetty highlighted the division’s scale, noting that since 1982, it has been operating 550 scheduled services daily, covering 2.17 lakh km and catering to around 1.2 lakh passengers every day.

Flagging off the new buses, MLC Ivan D’Souza said the addition reflects the government’s focus on upgrading public transport in coastal Karnataka. He praised welfare schemes like Shakti, which allows free bus travel for women, for boosting the state’s per capita income rankings.

D’Souza also revealed plans to introduce electric buses and pressed for high-tech upgrades to Mangaluru’s bus station, pointing out that the city still lags behind others in terminal facilities.

The launch event was attended by Dakshina Kannada District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority president Bharath Mundodi and other officials.

July 31,2025

New Delhi, July 31: The BJP said on Thursday that the Congress manufactured the theory of "Hindu terror" when in power to stop the rise of Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister, and to appease its Muslim voters, as it welcome the acquittal of seven accused in the Malegaon blast case.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that the discharged accused, former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, should be compensated, and the prosecution apologise for allegedly using torture and planting evidence to frame them.

"The Congress can go to any extent to appease its vote bank. This case was a well-calculated conspiracy of the party for sheer vote bank politics," he said, calling it a historic day.

Prasad said the Congress attempt to force the possibility of Hindu terror organisation saffron terrorism has fallen flat.

With Rahul Gandhi earlier dismissing questions related to the court verdict as an attempt to detract from real issues as he hit out at the government over US President Donald Trump's critical comments on Indian economy, Prasad hit back.

He claimed that Gandhi in 2010 had told the US ambassador, according to Wikileaks, that extremist Hindu groups can be more dangerous than the terror outfit LeT.

The Congress leader's claim has fallen flat, and it is he who is running away from truth, he said.

Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, both former Congress presidents, should apologise to the country, Prasad said.

Nearly 17 years after the Malegaon blast claimed six lives, a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, including former Thakur and Purohit, noting there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them.

Prasad praised Purohit as a brave and decorated officer who fought terrorism in Kashmir and Thakur as a 'sant', and said both of whom suffered for 17 years due to false charges.

They should be compensated, he said.

The BJP leader cited several cases in which, he said, the then Congress-led UPA government allegedly tried to cover the roles of suspected Muslim accused and terror organisations.

He referred to the cases of Ishrat Jahan, a suspected LeT operative killed in an encounter by the Gujarat police in 2004, Makkah masjid blast case of 2007 and Samjhauta Express blast of 2007.

"The Congress can go to any extent in its vote bank politics," he said.

