  2. Udupi: Banished by college for wearing hijab, 60 Muslim girls say they will never remove headscarves

February 17, 2022

Udupi, Feb 17: Around 60 final year students of the government G Shankar memorial women’s first grade degree college in Udupi on Thursday returned home after they were told to take off their hijabs by college authorities.

Though the Muslim girl students argued with the authorities saying the chief minister clarified that uniforms are not mandatory in degree colleges, the authorities said it is the college development committee that fixed the rules. The girls, who insisted that they will not attend classes without the headscarves, said hijab and education are important to them. They also wanted the college committee to give in writing if the state government has decided to introduce dress code in degree colleges.

A girl student who talked to reporters said the CM has made clear that hijab rule is not enforced in degree colleges. “When we asked about it, they say only college committee’s decision applies here,” she said. She added that hijab is part of their lives and they have been wearing it all along to classes. “It cannot be removed when someone suddenly asks you to do it. We have asked the college to hold online classes for us,” the student said. The students said they will not attend physical classes till the High Court takes a decision on the issue.

Classes are being conducted smoothly in the college. Police force has been deployed in the college premises to check any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Udupi additional superintendent of police Siddalingappa told the media that the situation at all the colleges in the district is peaceful on the second day of reopening. He said Muslim girl students who were willing to remove hijabs were allowed to attend classes at the government G Shankar college. The MGM college, which had declared holiday till Thursday, will reopen on Friday for examinations.

February 3,2022

Jeddah, Feb 3: Saudi Arabia announced new travel restrictions on Thursday that will enter into force on Feb. 9.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that all Saudi citizens must take the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to travel outside the Kingdom effective from Feb. 9 (Rajb 8).

According to the Interior Ministry, all arrivals to the Kingdom, including citizens, must submit a negative PCR result 48 hours before their departure to the Kingdom, regardless of their immunization status.

February 4,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has condemned the move of the Government PU College in Kundapura for allegedly denying permission to girl students to attend classes wearing hijab.

He alleged that owing to the pressure from outside forces, the college authorities have decided to deny permission to the students. "It is not right to deny permission to attend classes by breaking the system that was followed for the last several years," he said.

He said that he has discussed the issue with Udupi Deputy Commissioner and has asked that the practice be allowed inside the classroom.

Terming it as a sensitive issue, Khader said that the failure on the part of the state government to take a clear stand on the issue and silence the government makes one wonder over the motive behind the government's move.

Khader further said that he has discussed the issue with Mangalore University vice chancellor and promised to hold a discussion with the minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

February 16,2022

Veteran singer, music director and composer Bappi Lahiri - who introduced India to the Disco genre of dance-music - passed away in Mumbai.

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Saaheb and Sharaabi. 

A master of several concerts, people used to break into jig and tap their feet to his numbers. 
The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time and he breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital.

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. Some of his hit songs are - Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost (Aap Ki Khatir,1977), Dekha Hai Maine Tujhko Phir (Wardat, 1981), Raat Baaki Baat Baaki (Namak Halaal, 1982), Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache (Disco Dancer,1982), Yaad Aa Raha Hai (Disco Dancer, 1982), Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki,1984), Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re (Saaheb, 1985), Dil Mein Ho Tum (Satyamev Jayate, 1987), Tamma Tamma Loge (Thanedaar, 1990), Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture, 2012).

He has lent his voice to several stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Bappi was born on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Alokesh ‘Bappi’ Lahiri, is the son of  Aparesh and Bansari Lahiri, both accomplished Bengali singers

His maternal uncle is the legendary Indian playback singer Kishore Kumar. He was also associated with BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

