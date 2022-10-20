  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Complaint filed against Kannada actor who opposed imposing Hindutva on people

October 20, 2022

Udupi, Oct 20: Hindu Jagaran Vedike has lodged a police complaint against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for allegedly 'hurting' Hindu sentiments in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Hindu Jagran Vedike, a right wing group affiliated to the RSS, has mentioned that actor Chetan Ahimsa had issued derogatory and insulting statements, while making comments on tradition of 'Bhoota Kola' used in superhit Kantara movie.

The complaint also alleges that the actor had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Actor Chetan Ahimsa allegedly also hurt sentiments of Hindus by putting up posts on social media. The Hindu group has urged the police to summon the actor to the police station and stop him from issuing statements hurting Hindus.

Reacting to statement of Rishab Shetty, Director and hero of Kantara movie, Chetan Ahimsa stated that the tradition of Bhoota Kola is not a part of Hindu religion and it existed even before Hindu religion came into existence.

“Like how Hindu language can't be imposed, Hindutva can't be imposed on people. Hindutva is different from Hinduism. Bhoota Kola is the tradition of natives of the land. It won't come under Hindu religion,” Chetan Ahimsa had stated stirring a controversy.

October 19,2022

Yadgir, Oct 19: Hitting back at the Congress for its 'SayCM' campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called the grand old party "jobless". 

He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.

"Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work," Bommai said.

He was responding to a question on Congress' 'SayCM' campaign. The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of 'SayCM.com' campaign, with 'SayCM QR code', targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

The 'SayCM' campaign follows the Congress’ recent 'PayCM' campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations. The 'SayCM' QR code that has been launched looks similar to 'PayCM' with CM Bommai's face, but will take the user to 'SayCM.com'. 

October 15,2022

Ballari, Oct 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST" and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Cong leaders hit out at RSS-BJP

The Congress leaders slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces. 

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics. 

October 20,2022

The rupee hit a new record low of 83.08 against a resurgent dollar early on Thursday, October 20, after breaching the 83-mark for the first time ever in the previous session as investor concerns about an impending recession reduced risk appetite.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 83.0925 per dollar after opening at 82.9825 and hitting a new record low of 83.1212.

PTI reported that the rupee fell 6 paise to a new all-time low of 83.06 against the US dollar in early trade.

In the previous see-saw session, the domestic currency had reversed sharp gains from earlier on Wednesday to close at its weakest level of 83.02 per dollar, driven by the Reserve Bank of India likely buying dollars at about 82 in currency futures to buffer up its capacity to intervene. 

"After consolidating in the range of 82 to 82.70 for 8 trading sessions, the rupee all of sudden jumped to 83 levels, making the uneventful day an eventful one. The show began in the last one and a half hours when it depreciated by 60 paise from 82.43 to 83.03," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director of CR Forex Advisors.

The rupee's slide was amplified by broad dollar strength and stop losses at 72.40, a level the RBI probably wanted to protect.

"Yesterday, the rupee's weakness was caused by probable dollar buying at 82.02 by the RBI in currency futures and outflows of large size of about $500 million from Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"The RBI did not protect 82.40, and short covering of the pair took it to 83.00, with stop losses triggered between 82.40 to 83.50," he added.

Reuters quoting traders reported that a sell-off in the currency had occurred in the last 1.5 hours of trading on Wednesday due to significant corporate dollar and custodian outflows.

The domestic currency's "saving grace" following "yesterday's disaster" is that it stayed largely unchanged at about the 83 levels after regular trading hours, a Currency Dealer at a Mumbai-based bank told Reuters.

"In initial trades, traders will be looking to assess how sticky this new big figure proves," added the trader.

Separately, more indications that elevated inflation will keep major central banks in rate-hike mode after British inflation rose to 40-year highs boosted the dollar's appeal.

A rise in US Treasury yields on predictions that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates aggressively hurt global risk assets' recent rebound rally.

The scorching inflation data released this week by Canada, Britain, and New Zealand also showed that central banks throughout the world are still struggling to rein in decades-high inflation, even at the cost of stunting economic growth, fanned recession worries, and rising demand for safe-haven assets.

The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday and the yen fell to a new 32-year low on Thursday, keeping markets on high alert for any indications of an intervention.

"You still can't write off the US dollar, I'm still not convinced that we've necessarily seen the highs for this cycle," Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB), told Reuters.

The Japanese yen hit a fresh trough of 149.96 per dollar, with the brittle Japanese currency losing ground for 11 successive sessions, including 32-year lows six times.

"Looks like it's the rabbit caught in the headlights at the moment," said NAB's Mr Attrill.

"Given that Treasury yields have moved decisively above 4 per cent, were it not for the threat of intervention, then I think dollar/yen would already be trading north of 150."

