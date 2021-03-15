  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Hindu Jagarana Vedike activist hospitalized after brutal attack by Bajrang Dal

March 15, 2021

Udupi, Mar 15: A member of Hindu Jagarana Vedike is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being assaulted by a group of activists belonging to Bajrang Dal in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

The injured has been identified as Anil Poojary, a resident of Nitte village in Karkala.  

The assault took place last night wherein the Bajrang Dal activists barged into his house, vandalized furniture and attacked him with a sword.

Anil Poojary’s mother, who tried to intervene, also suffered injuries. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment at Karkala government hospital. 

The assailants have been identified as Sunil, Sudheer, Sharat, Prasad and Jagadish, all local activists of Bajrang Dal. 

Karkala rural police are investigating the matter.

News Network
March 15,2021

New Delhi, Mar 15: Indirectly admitting that the introduction of Rs 2,000 contributed towards black money, the government of India today said that no new Rs 2,000 notes have been printed since April 2019, in an attempt to prevent its hoarding and curb the circulation of black money in the economy.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said that printing of banknotes of a particular denomination is decided by the government in consultation the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain desired denomination mix for facilitating transactional demand of the public.

"During the years 2019-20 and 2020-21, no indent has been placed with the presses for printing of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes," he said.

The move comes even as the quantum of the highest denomination currency note has reduced in the economy.

The minister informed the Parliament that 3,362 million currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were in circulation on March 30, 2018. However, as of February 26, 2021, only 2,499 million pieces of Rs 2,000 notes were in circulation.
While, currency in terms of volume reduced from 3.27 per cent to 2.01 per cent, that in terms of trade fell from 37.36 per cent in March 30, 2018 to 17.78 per cent in 2021.

Rs 2,000 notes came into circulation in November 2016 after the government announced demonetisation and withdrew notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in an attempt to curb black money and fake currencies.

While a new Rs 500 note was printed, Rs 1,000 currency notes were discontinued. Instead, Rs 2,000 note was introduced.

In 2019, the RBI had stated that 3,542.991 million notes of Rs 2,000 were printed during the financial year 2016-17 (April 2016 to March 2017).

However, the number kept on reducing and only 111.507 million notes were printed in 2017-18, which further reduced to 46.690 million notes in the year 2018-19.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 12,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 12: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has rekindled the debate on chief minister post’s in Karnataka by stating that Dr C N Ashwath Narayan is fit to lead the state.

Mr Gowda was speaking after launching the Mahashivarathri Utsav organized by the Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Foundation, at Malleswaram in Bengaluru last night.

“Let Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan who is making honest and good efforts become a Chief Minister soon,” wished Mr Gowda.

“Ashwath Narayan is not a person who just speaks, but he is the person who gives you results. He is a person who shows off or shouts. His good works are proof of this. He is going to become much busier in the coming days,” he added.  

Padmshri award-winning sports person Venkatesh and retired police officer B K Shivaram were felicitated on the occasion.

News Network
March 15,2021

Mumbai, Mar 15: Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze’s brother Sudharm Waze today filed a habeas corpus petition before Bombay high court, alleging that former’s arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is illegal.

He alleged that super cop Waze was “made a scapegoat by certain political powers’’ by using Vimla Hiren, widow of Mansukh Hiren whose whose body was found is Kalwa creek days after his Scorpio was found parked suspiciously late night outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month.

Waze alleged that by the “illegal arrest’’ the agency intends to “target someone else.’’

His petition alleged that the acts of NIA “make it evident that they are acting with malafide intentions and ulterior motives only so as to tarnish the name, image and reputation of the Petitioner's brother for reasons best known to them.”

The NIA arrested Waze in connection with a “suspected offence’’ of a “suspicious four-wheeler parked at Carmichael Road, Mumbai opposite Shikhar Kunj building’’ from which “a threatening note and 20 sticks of gelatin were recovered.’’ The information, said the NIA, was received from a security officer of Antilla, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, about the suspiciously parked vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio. It was later seized.

The habeas corpus (produce the body) is a plea to direct NIA to produce Waze before the HC and set him free.

The petition says that a FIR by Vimla Hiren, registered by the anti terrorism squad (ATS) Mumbai on March 7 against unknown persons made “false, frivolous and concocted allegations’’ against Sachin Waze, blaming him “baselessly’’ for Hiren’s death. It said, “surprisingly the very next day, on March 8, an FIR’’ was registered by the NIA, Mumbai against unknown persons.

The petition says after Hiren’s FIR the “entire media fraternity and society started targeting’’ Waze as “they wanted a scapegoat to pin this entire conspiracy on.’’

The NIA special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves had on Sunday sought Waze’s remand after citing three witness statements which were for the Judge’s eyes only.

Waze’s counsel Sudeep Pasbola had argued that the Remand application was bereft of any allegations against the arrested cop and neither was he named in the FIR.

On Monday, Waze’s advocate Sunny Punamiya in the petition before the HC said the points seeking to made are that Waze “has been wrongfully arrested without any 41(A) notice, without providing the copy of the FIR, without explaining the reasons of arrest, without informing the Petitioner and many other lapses which is an absolute violation of the provisions laid down in the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 and innumerable judgements passed by the Supreme Court.’’

“The haste in which the Petitioner's brother was arrested clearly shows some ulterior motives and huge political influence and interference with the sole intent to use the Petitioner's brother as a scapegoat to further certain political agendas of some big interested parties. The Petitioner's fundamental rights have been severely violated and the Petitioner fears for brothers’ life and limb as the Respondent officers can go to any extent to extract an illegal and false confession from the Petitioner's brother. The Petitioner's brother had even sent a whatsapp message to his near and dear ones right before his arrest that he may be trapped by his fellow officers and this time he may not survive this ordeal,’’ said the petition.

The petition said, his brother “is being subjected to wrongful and illegal detention and is being held in custody.’’ He questioned the NIA and alleged the agency was “willfully and intentionally disobeying the due process of law’’ and “acting arbitrarily’’ to “jeopardize the legitimate and legal rights of the Petitioner's brother without providing sufficient cause.”

It said Waze has no intention of absconding and had cooperated with the NIA who interrogated for 10 hours before his arrest.

Waze has been a police officer with Mumbai police for the last 17 years and is “a respectable and law abiding citizen of India and is wrongfully arrested by the NIA on March 13.’’ and now in its custody.

On Sunday too, Pasbola had sought a copy of the remand plea and raised objections to the “illegal” arrest invoking provision of section 45(2) of Criminal Procedure Code which provides the state to protect its forces engaged in maintaining public order from arrest for official actions. The special Trial court is to hear these applications on Monday evening.

