  2. Udupi: Newlywed bank manager killed as speeding truck rams into his newly purchased motorbike

Udupi: Newlywed bank manager killed as speeding truck rams into his newly purchased motorbike

February 18, 2024

Kundapur, Feb 18: A ghastly road mishap involving a truck and a motorbike claimed the life of a local branch manager of a bank at Gangolli in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district on Saturday, February 17. 

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Balakrishna Ramkambe, the Maravanthe branch manager of Canara Bank. Rahul, who hailed from Maharashtra, had got married just a few months ago. He had purchased the ill-fated bike during his wedding. 

The tragedy took place when Rahul was heading home located in Kundapur after completing his work at the branch on Saturday evening. 

It is learnt that a speeding truck, traveling from Byndoor to Kundapur, collided with Rahul’s motorbike from behind.

Rahul was thrown onto the road and sustained grievous injuries in the collision. A group of local people including Ibrahmi Gangolli rushed him to Kundapur Hospital using their 24x7 Apathbandava ambulance service. However, Rahul breathed his last en route to the hospital.

The driver of the truck did not stop after the collision, prompting locals to chase him. The driver manoeuvred through Hemmadi market area and attempted to escape towards Byndoor. However, while trying to drive on the wrong side at the Mullikatte divider, the truck got stuck in a drain along the highway. Subsequently, the truck was lifted with the assistance of a crane, and the police apprehended the driver.

Gangolli Sub-Inspector Harish and personnel conducted a spot inspection at the accident site. 

February 6,2024

Dehradun, Feb 6: Individuals in, or planning to enter, live-in relationships in Uttarakhand must register themselves with district officials once the Uniform Civil Code becomes law, with parental consent required for those below the age of 21 who wish to live together. Mandatory registration of such relationships extends to individuals who "any resident of Uttarakhand... in a live-in relationship outside the State".

Live-in relationships will not be registered in cases that are "against public policy and morality", if one partner is married or in another relationship, if one partner is a minor, and if consent of one partner was obtained by "coercion, fraud, or misrepresentation (with regard to identity)".

A senior official said a website is being prepped to accept details of live-in relationship, which will be verified with the District Registrar, who will conduct a "summary inquiry" to establish the validity of the relationship. To do so, he may summon either or both partners, or anybody else.
Should registration be refused, the Registrar must inform in writing his/her reasons.

The "termination" of registered live-in relationships requires a written statement, in a "prescribed format" that can invite police investigation if the Registrar feels reasons for the relationship ending are "incorrect" or "suspicious". Parents or guardians of those under 21 will also be informed.

Failure to submit live-in relationship declarations, or providing false information, could land one in jail for three months, a fine of ₹ 25,000, or both. Anyone who fails to register a live-in relationship will face a maximum of six months in jail, be fined ₹ 25,000, or both. Even a delay in registration, by as little as a month, will trigger a jail term of up to three months, a fine of ₹ 10,000, or both.

Among other key points in the section on live-in relationships in the Uniform Civil Code that was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly Tuesday morning are that children born out of live-in relationships will receive legal recognition; i.e., they "shall be a legitimate child of the couple".

February 16,2024

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented his record 15th Budget as Finance Minister, and the second under the present Congress regime. In his address to the Karnataka Assembly, he emphasised that his government was striving to establish a new standard of development, known as the 'Karnataka Model of Development,' based on the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

Agriculture:

1) Siddaramaiah announced the implementation of ‘Karnataka Raitha Samruddhi Yojane’ to encourage integrated farming by consolidating various pro-farmer schemes.

2) He also announced the formation of Agriculture Development Authority to facilitate effective implementation of policies related to agriculture and allied activities coming under various departments.

3) Establishment of food parks at airports in Sogane of Shivamogga, Ittangihala of Vijayapura and Pujenahalli of Bengaluru Rural district.

Horticulture:

1) Setting up of Kissan Malls in select districts to provide farmers with horticulture-related technical guidance, market connectivity, farming implements and agro-products under one roof.

2) State-of-the-art international floriculture market to be established in Bengaluru city under Public-Private Partnership.

Animal Husbandry:

1) Construction of new building to 200 veterinary institutions which are in dilapidated condition at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Fisheries:

1) Rs 7 crore for purchase of sea ambulance for protection of fishermen.
2) Financial assistance to 10,000 houseless fishermen for construction of houses under various housing schemes.

Co-operation:

1) Target of providing record crop loan of Rs 27,000 crore to more than 36 lakh famers in the state.

2) The Karnataka government will also urge the Centre to announce MSP for important crops such as arecanut, onion, grapes, mango, banana and other horticultural crops and to fix MSP based on the formula of cost of cultivation plus 50 per cent profit as per the report by Swaminathan panel.

Water resource:

1) Rs 365 crore project of flowing water from Bhima and Kagina Rivers to Bennetora reservoir to provide drinking water to Kalaburagi city.

School Education and Literacy:

1) 2000 Government Primary Schools to be converted as bi-lingual medium schools to enhance quality of education.

2) NEET/ JEE/ CET coaching to be imparted to 20,000 science students of Government PU Colleges.

Higher Education Department:

1) Rs 100 crore to develop University Visveswaraya College of Engineering on the lines of IIT.

2) Rs 30 crore to upgrade 30 women’s colleges and government women’s polytechnics.

Health:

1) Rs 187 crore to construct critical care block buildings in seven districts.

2) 50 new blood storage units to be established in North Karnataka in next two years.

Medical Education:

1) Rs 20 crore for robotic surgery facility in Institute of Nephro-Urology in Bengaluru.

2) Health repository to be created under Digital Health Society to make treatment details available from single source.

Woman and Child Development:

1) Rs 28,608 crore allocated for Gruhalakshmi gurarantee scheme.

2) Rs 90 crore to be spent on providing 75,938 smartphones to Anganwadi workers and supervisors.

3) Rs 200 crore to construct 1,000 Anganwadis.

4) Enhancement of Pension under Maithri scheme to the linguistic minorities from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200.

Social Welfare:

1) Monthly food allowance to be enhanced by Rs 100 per student for students studying in residential schools and hostels under the social welfare, tribal welfare, backward classes and minority welfare departments.

2) A corpus fund of Rs 35 crore to be set up to bear the cost for treatment of rare diseases and expensive treatments for SC and ST communities.

Scheduled Tribe Welfare:

1) The Ashram schools working under Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department to be re-named as Maharshi Valmiki Adivasi Budakattu Vasathi Shale, and Class 6 & 8 will be started in schools with Class 5 and 7 respectively. The student strength to be enhanced from 25 to 40 in each class.

2) Rs 15,000 stipend to be paid to 200 engineering graduates who got admission in IISc, IIT and NIT for short term professional training courses.

Minorities Welfare:

1) Rs 50 crore for Jain pilgrimage centres and Rs 200 crore for the development of Christian community.

2) Rs 2 crore for the welfare of Sikligar Sikh community, Rs 1 crore to gurudwara in Bidar.

3) Rs 10 crore to encourage minority women SHGs to take up self- employment activities

Housing:

1) Target of construction of three lakh houses this year.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs:

1) Rs 4,595 transferred to 4.02 crore beneficiaries under Annabhagya till January, 2024.

2) Anna-Suvidha programme to be launched to facilitate senior citizens above the age of 80 by door delivery of food grains.

Skill Development:

1) Café Sanjeevini, rural canteens and 2,500 coffee kiosks to be established for women.

2) 50,000 Women SHG owned micro-enterprises to be developed in next two years.

Rural Development and Panchayath Raj:

1) Solar street lights to be installed in 50 panchayaths and systematic metering to be done in 200 panchayaths to reduce electricity charges.

2) Circular economy to be encouraged for sustainable solid waste management in rural areas.

3) The monthly incentive to freed persons from bonded labour system to be increased to Rs 2,000.

Urban Development:

1) Brand Bengaluru launched to develop Bengaluru as a world class city.

2) Efforts to ease traffic congestion will be made by completing white topping works, tunnel to be constructed in Hebbal Junction on pilot basis and installing Area Traffic Signal Control System in 28 importance junctions of the city.

3) Peripheral ring road to be developed under new concept as Bengaluru Business Corridor.

4) 250 meter tall sky-deck to be built in Bengaluru city.

5) 44-km length to be added for the Bengaluru Metro Rail network by March 2025.

6) Feasibility report to extend Metro to Tumkur from BIEC and to Devanahalli from KIAL.

7) 1,334 new electric buses and 820 BS VI diesel buses to be added to the fleet of buses in BMTC.

8) The Cauvery Stage 5 project at a cost of Rs 5,550 crore providing drinking water to 12 lakh people will be commissioned by May 2024.

9) The curbs on businesses during night time to be extended till 1 am in Bengaluru and 10 city corporations in the state.

10) The towns on the outskirts of Bengaluru such as Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hosakote, Doddaballapura, Magadi and Bidadi will be developed as satellite towns with road and train connectivity.

Energy:

1) 1.65 crore consumers registered under Gruha Jyoti Scheme.

2) Under Phase II of solarisation of IP set feeder, 4.30 lakh IP sets to be solarised by implementing solar projects of 1,192 MW.

PWD:

1) 875-km state highway development at a cost of Rs 5,736 crore with the assistance of external financial institutes under KSHIP-4 in the current year.

2) Construction of six railway overbridges at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

3) Action to construct dedicated economic corridors from Mangaluru port to Bengaluru and Bidar to Bengaluru.

Commerce and Industries:

1) A grant of Rs 50 crore for supplemental infrastructure to the mega textile park project establishing in Kalburgi district in collaboration with state and central government.

Kannada and Culture:

1) A grant of Rs one crore to undertake literature survey, collection, publication and propagation programmes including Tatvapada, Keerthana Sahitya and Bhakti movement through Saintpoet Kanakadasa Study Centre.

2) Steps will be taken to ensure that 60 per cent of signage is in Kannada in the nameplates of all offices, shops and various commercial enterprises under Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act.

Forest, Ecology and Environment:

1) To address man-animal conflict, measures to form one new task force in Bandipur this year. Allocation of Rs 10 crore to strengthen these task forces.

Excise:

1) IML and beer slab to be revised by rationalising the declared slabs of liquor.
 

February 16,2024

Mangaluru, Feb 16: The Mangaluru International Airport has received the coveted level-3 airport customer experience accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI), a release from the MIA here said on Friday.

Issued by the ACI on February 2, the accreditation is valid for one year. The airport had received the level-2 accreditation in December 2022.

The accreditation aims to further strengthen the continued endeavour of this public asset to enhance customer experience. Airports that participate in this process undergo a comprehensive assessment and training that includes stakeholder-employee engagement and staff development.

It is the only accreditation programme in the airport industry worldwide that provides a 360 degree view of customer experience management.

The level-3 accreditation recognises MIA for advanced practices on the specific domain of service design and innovation, airport culture, governance, operation improvement, measurement, customer understanding and strategy.

The MIA is the first airport in India under the 5 million passenger category to reach this coveted milestone, the release said.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general and CEO at ACI – ACI World in a LinkedIn post congratulated Mangaluru International Airport on achieving the accreditation, which will be conferred at the annual ACI customer experience global summit that will be held at Atlanta, USA from September 24 to 26 this year.

The airport has now set its sights on the level-4 of this accreditation, which necessitates airport-community collaboration, the release said. 

