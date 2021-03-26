Udupi: Petrol bunk owner jumps to death from apartment 4 months after wedding

Udupi, Mar 26: In a shocking incident, a young entrepreneur has ended his life by jumping from the third floor of a residential apartment in Udupi today afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Nayak (30), said to be the owner of a petrol bunk located at Athrady in the coastal district.

The police are yet to find out what spurred the young man to resort to the extreme step. It is learnt that he had entered the wedlock just four months ago.

According sources, he jumped to death from the balcony of his flat which is located on the third floor of the complex at Mathadabettu area in the Udupi.

Uttam Nayak’s brother and father also stays with him. If sources are to be believed his wife is currently staying in Mumbai.