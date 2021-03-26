  1. Home
  Udupi: Petrol bunk owner jumps to death from apartment 4 months after wedding

Udupi: Petrol bunk owner jumps to death from apartment 4 months after wedding

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26, 2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Mar 26: In a shocking incident, a young entrepreneur has ended his life by jumping from the third floor of a residential apartment in Udupi today afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Nayak (30), said to be the owner of a petrol bunk located at Athrady in the coastal district. 

The police are yet to find out what spurred the young man to resort to the extreme step. It is learnt that he had entered the wedlock just four months ago.

According sources, he jumped to death from the balcony of his flat which is located on the third floor of the complex at Mathadabettu area in the Udupi. 

Uttam Nayak’s brother and father also stays with him. If sources are to be believed his wife is currently staying in Mumbai. 

March 15,2021

DKS-SRK.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 15:  Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar today met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar amid talks that the actor’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar would join the party. 

Shivarajkumar held talks with Shivakumar at the latter's Sadashivanagar residence. 

Shivakumar declined to reveal the contents of their meeting. “I have the highest respect for (Shivarajkumar’s) family. That family is an asset to the state and the nation. We have a personal relationship,” Shivakumar said. 

Asked about Geetha joining the party, Shivakumar did not say anything concrete. “Wait and see,” he said. “I can’t speak on her behalf.” 

Geetha is the daughter of the former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga as a JD(S) candidate. 

Last week, Geetha’s brother Madhu Bangarappa decided to leave the JD(S) and join the Congress. “You can consider Geetha as a part of the Congress,” Madhu had said. 

News Network
March 20,2021

Mumbai, Mar 20: Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed an exponential jump in Covid-19 cases with the state reporting over 27,000 cases in a single day. 

This is the biggest spike Maharashtra has ever reported in 24 hours. 

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 27,126 new cases and 92 deaths taking the progressive total to 24,49,147 and 53,300, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1,91,408.

During the day, 13,588 people were discharged taking the total treated patients to 22,03,533.

The day’s total in Mumbai was 2,982 cases while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) was 5,697.

Muriel Nirmala D’Silva 
March 19,2021

D N Chandrashekar.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 19: Dr D N Chandrashekar has set a universal record in Three Minute Challenging Thrikonasan yoga event conducted by the Varshini Yoga and Cultural Sports Trust at Shivamogga on March 7.

He is a yoga instructor based in Mangaluru with 20 years of experience in the yoga field. He takes yoga classes in Mangaluru as well as other parts of Karnataka in 30 institutions.

He has won State and National awards and has conducted yoga classes for 150 yoga batches. Ninety participants from all over the country took part in the contest.
 

