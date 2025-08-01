  1. Home
Udupi: School van driver’s final act saves children as he dies of heart attack

News Network
August 1, 2025

Udupi, Aug 1: A tragic incident in Udupi turned into a near-miracle on Friday when the presence of mind of a 65-year-old school van driver averted what could have been a major accident involving several children.

The driver, Moideen Bava, a resident of Neere Bailoor in Karkala, was ferrying students to school when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain. Instead of panicking or trying to continue driving, he carefully brought the vehicle to a halt. 

Bava spotted social worker Nityananda Volakadu walking along Maruthi Veethika. He informed Volakadu about his condition, after which the social worker quickly arranged an ambulance and rushed him to Ajjarkad District Hospital. Sadly, doctors declared Bava dead on arrival.

However, his timely decision to stop the vehicle and seek help ensured that the children in the van were unharmed, preventing what could have been a devastating accident.

News Network
July 24,2025

Bengaluru, July 24: The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Karnataka High Court for granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa — accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy — calling it a “perverse exercise of judicial power.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed shock at the High Court’s reasoning in its December 2024 order, questioning whether it had effectively amounted to an “order of acquittal.”

“The manner in which the High Court dictated the order… very sorry to say. Does the High Court dictate the same kind of orders in other cases too?” Justice Pardiwala asked, pointing out the court’s unusual observation that “grounds of arrest were not furnished” in a murder case.

“This is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power,” the Supreme Court remarked. “A trial court judge making such a mistake is acceptable… but a High Court judge?”

This marks the second reprimand of the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court in a week over Darshan’s bail. Earlier, the top court had faulted the High Court for “failing to exercise discretion.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the bench also questioned the state government on why this trial was being fast-tracked with daily hearings, while many other accused in different cases remain incarcerated for years awaiting trial. The state informed the court that the trial would conclude within six months.

Darshan and 13 co-accused are charged with abducting and killing Renukaswamy in June 2024 after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, a friend of the actor and the primary accused. Renukaswamy’s body was recovered from a stormwater drain on June 9 last year.

News Network
July 28,2025

Gaza, July 28: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has condemned the resumption of aid airdrops in Gaza, branding them as a cynical tactic that deepens Palestinian suffering rather than providing real relief. The group accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population and using food aid as a weapon of war.

In a scathing statement issued Sunday, the Swiss-based organization said the airdrops — carried out Saturday evening with Israeli approval — are “an act of humiliation and degradation,” designed to mislead global public opinion and mask Israel’s “systematic starvation policy” that has driven Gaza into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

According to Euro-Med, the reality on the ground is dire: over 2.3 million Palestinians are crammed into less than 15 percent of the besieged enclave, displaced by Israeli bombings and forced evacuation orders. The aid parachuted into this overcrowded zone is both insufficient and dangerous — often falling on tents, into the sea, or in areas under Israeli military control.

The group detailed Israel’s campaign of deliberate deprivation: mass famine, blocked land convoys, destroyed supply chains, and continued attacks on desperate civilians seeking food. It reported that in just the past two months, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while trying to collect aid at distribution points run under U.S.-Israeli supervision, and at least 1,200 elderly individuals have died from lack of food and medicine.

Euro-Med warned that the dismantling of the UN-run aid network — which once operated 400 distribution centers — has left the population without any fair or safe means to access food, water, and essential supplies. The organization called for urgent international action, including sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans, and suspension of military trade with Israel and its backers, particularly the United States.

The group also urged the enforcement of International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

“These airdrops are not humanitarian relief,” Euro-Med concluded. “They are a continuation of Israel’s war of humiliation — a spectacle designed to obscure, not end, the deliberate starvation of an entire people.”

