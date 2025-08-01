Udupi: School van driver’s final act saves children as he dies of heart attack

Gaza, July 28: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has condemned the resumption of aid airdrops in Gaza, branding them as a cynical tactic that deepens Palestinian suffering rather than providing real relief. The group accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population and using food aid as a weapon of war.
In a scathing statement issued Sunday, the Swiss-based organization said the airdrops — carried out Saturday evening with Israeli approval — are “an act of humiliation and degradation,” designed to mislead global public opinion and mask Israel’s “systematic starvation policy” that has driven Gaza into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
According to Euro-Med, the reality on the ground is dire: over 2.3 million Palestinians are crammed into less than 15 percent of the besieged enclave, displaced by Israeli bombings and forced evacuation orders. The aid parachuted into this overcrowded zone is both insufficient and dangerous — often falling on tents, into the sea, or in areas under Israeli military control.
The group detailed Israel’s campaign of deliberate deprivation: mass famine, blocked land convoys, destroyed supply chains, and continued attacks on desperate civilians seeking food. It reported that in just the past two months, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while trying to collect aid at distribution points run under U.S.-Israeli supervision, and at least 1,200 elderly individuals have died from lack of food and medicine.
Euro-Med warned that the dismantling of the UN-run aid network — which once operated 400 distribution centers — has left the population without any fair or safe means to access food, water, and essential supplies. The organization called for urgent international action, including sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans, and suspension of military trade with Israel and its backers, particularly the United States.
The group also urged the enforcement of International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
“These airdrops are not humanitarian relief,” Euro-Med concluded. “They are a continuation of Israel’s war of humiliation — a spectacle designed to obscure, not end, the deliberate starvation of an entire people.”
Comments
Add new comment