  2. Udupi: Schoolboy dies in hospital a day after his father’s death in hit-and-run accident

September 15, 2022

Udupi, Sep 15: A teenage boy who was seriously injured after hit by an unidentified lorry on Wednesday September 14, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday September 15 at a private hospital in Udupi.

The victim is Samarth (14), a Class 7 student, son of Prabhakar Kotha. 

Prabhakar Kotha died on the spot when an unknown vehicle, perhaps a lorry, hit him and his son on National Highway 66 at Uchila near Kaup. 

The father and his son Samarth had come from Belagavi on Tuesday night by a government bus after spending Ganesh festival holidays in their home. 

After the tragedy, Samarth was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last this morning without responding to any treatment. 

September 7,2022

New Delhi, Sept 7: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the validity of arguments which insisted on wearing of hijab in schools, saying the right to dress cannot be taken to an illogical level. The court further said that the problem was that one community was bent upon using head scarf, while all others followed the uniform. 

As senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for Muslim students, claimed that there was a right to dress recognised under Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression) of the Constitution by the Supreme Court, a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said, "We cannot take this to illogical ends. If you say right to dress is a fundamental right then right to undress also becomes a fundamental right." 

"I am not here to make cliche arguments. I am proving a point. No one is undressing in school," the counsel said. 

To this, the bench said, "No one is denying the right to dress." 

Maintaining that the constitutional standpoint is all religions are the manifestation of the one and the same, Kamath quoted the SC's judgement in Aruna Roy case which stated, "Ekam Sad, Viprah Bahudah Vadanti" (There is only God but the learned people describe it differently).

"Do all religions accept this? Is that stream of thought accepted by all religions?" the bench asked him. To this, he said, he was merely paraphrasing the SC judgement.

On the second day of hearing on a batch of petitions against the Karnataka High Court's March 15 judgement that upheld the ban on hijab in Pre University Colleges, Kamath questioned the state government's order saying there has to be a reasonable accommodation for the students seeking to exercise her fundamental rights under Article 19, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

In his contentions, Kamat quoted liberally from the USA and South African jurisdictions which emphasised on the principle of reasonable accommodation. This also received an imprimatur from the Supreme Court here in several judgements.

He also said the question is whether the state failed to provide "reasonable accommodation" for the students in the exercise of their rights. "The questions here are not challenged to the prescription of uniform..Do students have to surrender their fundamental rights in order to get access to education?" he asked.

"It is not Burqa, Jilbab, it is merely a headscarf," he said, adding students from other faiths also used 'Tilak', 'Rudraksh' and 'cross', etc. On this, the bench said, "No one is bothered of what one wears inside the shirt."

Countering previous day's assertion of Karnataka's Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi, he said, "The government order was not as innocuous as projected by him since it specifically prohibited use of headscarf and did not give full freedom to college development council to prescribe dress code."

Kamath also submitted that the Constitution suggested "positive secularism" instead of "negative secularism" practised by countries like France where no religious insignia could be publically displayed.

The court would continue to hear the arguments on Thursday.

September 7,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 7: Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said the havoc caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms.

Both political leaders and bureaucrats have failed the citizens, the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd said on the floods in parts of Bengaluru following two days of torrential rains.

"...result of ineffective government, bad governance and high corruption. Money is allocated and largely shoddy work due to high corruption, lack of capability in the corporation, illegal construction, the list goes on," Pai said.

It also shows lack of urban reforms across all our cities over the last 30 years, he added.

September 14,2022

New Delhi, Sept 14: The petitioners on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that according to the religious text, wearing of hijab was 'farz' (compulsory in Islam) and the courts were not equipped to determine its essentiality.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing some petitioners, submitted before a bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia that once it was shown that wearing a hijab is a bona fide practice then it was permitted, while citing the apex court's decision in Bijoe Emmanuel case. Dhavan said that the conclusion of the Karnataka High Court was puzzling, as it said hijab was not mandatory due to the absence of prescription of penalties.

The bench queried Dhavan that his argument was that the courts were not equipped to decide the matter, and if a dispute arises then which forum will decide it? Dhavan said what was the dispute? Whether hijab was an essential practice? He added that hijab was worn all over the country, and as long as it was bona fide and prevalent, the practice must be allowed and there was no need to refer to the religious text.

Dhavan argued that according to the tenets of the faith, if something has been followed, it was allowed, and if it was bona fide, there was no need to go back to the text. Also, if a belief of a community was proved then a judge was bound to accept that belief, instead of sitting on a judgment on that belief, he added.

Citing the Kerala High Court decision, he added that the analysis of the Quranic injunctions and the Hadiths would show that it was a 'farz' to cover the head. The bench queried, what was the basis of saying it was a 'farz'?

Justice Gupta told Dhavan, "You want us not to do what the Kerala High Court has done?" He replied that "if one were to interpret the text then the answer to it is farz, and if it is a ritual that is prevalent, and is bona fide, your lordships will allow."

Dhavan further added that the rationale in the Kerala case given by the Board was that it was a measure to prevent malpractices in the All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) in 2016, but in Karnataka case, there was no rationale given. He added that hijab was permitted across the board in public places, so what was the basis to say hijab can't be allowed in a classroom and was opposed to public order? Concluding his argument, Dhavan said there was no foundation in the government order against hijab, it violates Article 14 and 15, and this was not permissible in the Constitution.

The hearing in the matter will continue at 2 p.m.

The apex court was hearing submissions on the fifth day against the Karnataka High Court's judgement of March 15 upholding ban on Hijab in pre-university colleges.

