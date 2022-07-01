Udupi techie’s wife ends life after killing her 3-yr-old daughter in Bengaluru flat

Udupi, July 1: A 31-year-old woman has reportedly killed her three-and-half year old daughter and ended her life too at their home in an apartment in Channasandra of RR Nagar in South Bengaluru on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepa, and her daughter Riya, both residents of Mantri Alpyne apartment in Channasandra. Deepa, was a homemaker staying in the flat along with her husband Adarsh a software engineer and daughter Riya for the last few years.

The RR Nagar police said the couple hailed from Udupi district. Adarsh had married Deepa six years ago. Adarsh and other family members have told police that Deepa had some health issues and she used to often fall sick. She was disturbed over the issues. For the last one week she was suffering from fever and stomach pain and was undergoing treatment.

While the police suspect her health issues to be the reason behind such an extreme step, she has left a death note stating that nobody is responsible for it, but she felt life is full of s****.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said that Adarsh returned home from work late in the night on Thursday. Upon entering the flat he found his wife and daughter in a hanging position. Shocked, Adarsh called up his family members, relatives and later alerted the Rajarajeshwarinagar police about the incident.

The police reaching the spot found Deepa had killed her daughter by hanging her with her dupatta and later killed herself using a saree in the bedroom. The police have also found a death note in which Deepa has stated 'Nobody is responsible for it I just felt life is full of s**** I am sorry mom and Divya Love you Shona'.

The police have learnt that Deepa had spoken to her sister around 5 pm, she must have taken the extreme step after that. We are going to inquire all the family members including Adarsh at the earliest to know more details about the incident and the marital life of the couple, a senior officer said.

The police have taken up the case of murder and unnatural death have handed over the bodies of the duo to the family members and are investigating further.