  Udupi techie's wife ends life after killing her 3-yr-old daughter in Bengaluru flat

Udupi techie’s wife ends life after killing her 3-yr-old daughter in Bengaluru flat

News Network
July 1, 2022

deepa.jpg

Udupi, July 1: A 31-year-old woman has reportedly killed her three-and-half year old daughter and ended her life too at their home in an apartment in Channasandra of RR Nagar in South Bengaluru on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Deepa, and her daughter Riya, both residents of Mantri Alpyne apartment in Channasandra. Deepa, was a homemaker staying in the flat along with her husband Adarsh a software engineer and daughter Riya for the last few years.

The RR Nagar police said the couple hailed from Udupi district. Adarsh had married Deepa six years ago. Adarsh and other family members have told police that Deepa had some health issues and she used to often fall sick. She was disturbed over the issues. For the last one week she was suffering from fever and stomach pain and was undergoing treatment.

While the police suspect her health issues to be the reason behind such an extreme step, she has left a death note stating that nobody is responsible for it, but she felt life is full of s****. 

According to the preliminary investigation, police said that Adarsh returned home from work late in the night on Thursday. Upon entering the flat he found his wife and daughter in a hanging position. Shocked, Adarsh called up his family members, relatives and later alerted the Rajarajeshwarinagar police about the incident. 

The police reaching the spot found Deepa had killed her daughter by hanging her with her dupatta and later killed herself using a saree in the bedroom. The police have also found a death note in which Deepa has stated 'Nobody is responsible for it I just felt life is full of s**** I am sorry mom and Divya Love you Shona'. 

The police have learnt that Deepa had spoken to her sister around 5 pm, she must have taken the extreme step after that. We are going to inquire all the family members including Adarsh at the earliest to know more details about the incident and the marital life of the couple, a senior officer said. 

The police have taken up the case of murder and unnatural death have handed over the bodies of the duo to the family members and are investigating further.

News Network
June 17,2022

Bengaluru, June 17: Amid nationwide protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, the government of Karnataka has been trying to douse the anger of the army job aspirants by promising to hire ‘Agnipath’ soldiers into the police force.

Speaking to media persons Home Minister Araga Jnanendra today hit out at the youngsters who are protesting against the government’s controversial military recruitment policy. 

“We have planned that such 4-year military trainees can be recruited for the police,” Jnanendra told reporters. 

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced a similar move amid protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. 

Conceding that unemployment is “a burning issue forcing youngsters to take up jobs for just Rs 5,000”, Jnanendra said the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will benefit lakhs of aspirants. “After military service, they can be selected for services in the police and security establishments. On what basis are people protesting? I don't understand,” he said. 

“In countries like Israel, military training for the youth is compulsory. Here, the government wants to give military training for four years with a salary of Rs 30,000-40,000. After that, they’ll be given a lump sum of Rs 12-13 lakh. And, 25 per cent of them will be retained in the military,” the minister explained. 

The Centre and state governments are “looking into” the “forces behind” the ongoing protests, Jnanendra said. “Suddenly, people hit the streets and start torching things. They wear a mask. This is a conspiracy,” he said. “Torching trains and homes against such a good scheme...what can I say?” 

News Network
June 21,2022

mla.jpg

Mandya, June 21: JD(S) MLA M Srinivas allegedly tried to slap a college principal several times in full public view for not providing prompt answers about the ongoing work at a computer lab.

The ugly incident came to light after a video had gone viral that showed the Mandya MLA purportedly making several attempts to slap the Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ITI College principal Naganand.

Huge public outrage is pouring in on the social media against Srinivas for his misconduct.

The video purportedly depicts the MLA scolding and trying to slap him twice before his college staff and local politicians.

The principal appears to be in trauma and astonished while the onlookers are trying to pacify the MLA.

Meanwhile, the Government Employees Association on Tuesday took cognizance of the incident and pledged to bring it to the notice of Deputy Commissioner.

The association convened an emergency meeting and collected details of the incident. The members including association president Shambhu Gowda met the victim and assured him relief.

