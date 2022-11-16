  1. Home
  Udupi: Teenage girl dies, NRI fiancé injured in motorbike mishap two months before wedding

Udupi: Teenage girl dies, NRI fiancé injured in motorbike mishap two months before wedding

News Network
November 17, 2022

Udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 17: A teenage girl lost her life and her fiancé suffered injuries when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding tipper truck on Wednesday, November 16, NH 66 at Ucchila in Udupi district.

The victim has been identified as Ayisha Nihala (18), resident of Kanchinadka. Her fiancé Mohammed Sharif, resident of Belapur is undergoing treatment in a hospital. 

It is learnt that both Ayisha and Mohammed were engaged and their marriage was to take place in January 2023.

Mohammed is employed in a gulf country and came to native place just a day before the tragedy. Ayesha and Mohammed had gone to Udupi to buy a dress and were returning to Padubidri.

It is said that the negligence on part of the tipper truck driver led to the tragedy. D

Nihala’s father, who is a mason, had reportedly planned to conduct the marriage of both his daughters together. The family members are now shell-shocked by the death of younger daughter. She is survived by father, mother, elder sister and two brothers.

Police said that tipper driver Mohammed Ziyad did not have a heavy duty driving licence. Padubidri police have registered a case and taken the driver into custody.

News Network
November 8,2022

jarakiholisatish.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday defended his statement that the word 'Hindu' had a dirty meaning and said that he would resign as MLA if his words were proven to be wrong.

The MLA's remarks stirred controversy across party lines and Opposition with both sides condeming the statement and Opposition demanding an apology.

"The statement was made after going through different books and those targeting me for being 'anti-Hindu' should read them. I, myself, was ready for discussion on the issue," he said during a press meet.

Satish Jarkiholi had, on Monday said that the word 'Hindu' was Persian and its meaning is "very dirty".

"Where did the word 'Hindu' come from? Is it ours? It's Persian, which covers places such as Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. What does it have to do with Bharat? How did the word 'Hindu' become yours? This must be discussed," Jarkiholi had said at the Manav Bandhutva Vedike event at Nippani town in Belagavi on Sunday night.

"If you understand the meaning of the word 'Hindu', you'll be ashamed. The meaning is very dirty. This is already on the website. You are imposing on us a religion, a word that comes from somewhere else," he had said.

He had clarified even on Monday that whatever he said was not his personal interpretation but the meaning was based on Wikipedia and articles by various authors.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet, "Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," said Surjewala, who oversees the party's affairs in Karnataka."

A day after Surjewala's tweet, Jarkiholi clarified that the statement was made in individual capacity and not at a Congress party forum, and hence in no way concerns the party.

"AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to me and asked me to clarify the statement. He is a higher authority in the party. Those from Congress condemning my statement or distancing themselves from it have not heard it.

Standing by his words, Jarkiholi dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to form a neutral committee to investigate the words used by him. He said he would resign as an MLA immediately and "work like a commoner" if his words were proved wrong.

"Those reacting to my statement that the word 'Hindu' has a dirty meaning, have not heard my statement completely. I have given references of Persian words and others from where the word was derived. There was need for discussion on it and I support the stand with documents. There is no need to apologise."

On former Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa's demand for an apology he reiterated, "Let government prove my statement was wrong and I myself will quit as MLA."

"Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee too defined the word Hindutva as a way of life. Those reacting have their own interpretation. There is a need to know how the word 'Hindu' came into existence, what is its meaning and whether it should be accepted," he added.

Jarkiholi also said that all political parties had divided minds and they were attempting to control him.

"It's like ‘manuwadi’ mindset. I stand by the statement and the question of apology does not arise."

The Congress lost in the Assembly elections in the state due to negligence and will overcome it in the coming elections. My statement will not have any bearing on election prospects in Yamakanamaradi, he said, adding that he would give a befitting reply to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil-Yatnal "at an appropriate forum."

News Network
November 13,2022

mutalik.jpg

 
Chikkamagaluru, Nov 13: Right wing outfit Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said 25 fierce Hinduwadis including him will contest the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, as independent candidates, aimed at protecting Hindus.

He alleged that the BJP which came to power with the support of Hindus has failed to protect the community and Hindutva.

"The BJP was born for and because of Hindutva...other than Modi (PM Narendra Modi) at the centre and Yogi (CM Yogi Adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh, we are not able to see anyone else working or running the administration to save Hindutva.

The BJP that won in Karnataka because of the hard work of Hindus, could not protect Hindus and Hindu Karyakartas," Mutalik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, even today Hindu Karyakartas are suffering with Goonda Act cases against them and their names are mentioned in the rowdy sheet, and the BJP despite being in the government did not show any mercy on them by making efforts to take back cases, also there have been killings of many Hindu Karyakrtas.

"As Hindus in BJP who have won, have not been able to do anything, we fierce Hinduwadis in Karnataka like- karyakartas who are there for Hindutva and Swamijis- have resolved to enter politics to save Hindutva. So in the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls 25 fierce Hinduwadis will contest as independent candidates," Muthalik said.

To liberate Datta Peetha, to stop killings of Gomatha (cows), to free from Christian religious conversion, to save Hindu women from Love Jihad, they are contesting polls, with a resolve to protect Hindus, he further added.

The Datta Peetha shrine issue has been a controversial one in Karnataka for several years.

A temple in the name of Dattatreya and a dargah in the name of Sufi saint Baba Budan Dargah are located at the cave in the Bababudangiri Hills of the Western Ghats. Muthalik had recently said that he will contest in the next Assembly elections and that a study is on to finalise a constituency from where he has to contest.

News Network
November 13,2022

building.jpg

As many as 130,000 Palestinians, who live in the areas occupied by the Israeli regime following a war in 1948, face the threat of demolition of their homes and other structures, a new report says.

The survey was published by the Arab Center for Alternative Planning (ACAP) and the Sikkuy-Aufoq Organization, both of whom are NGOs based in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported on Saturday (November 12, 2022).

The two organizations produced the statistics by counting the number of the Palestinian-owned buildings that lacked what the occupying regime calls "construction permits."

The 130,000 Palestinians reside in about 29,000 buildings that have fallen short of obtaining the permits due to restrictions or dilatory tactics that are intentionally employed by the occupying regime. About 15,000 of those Palestinian structures are small buildings, agricultural sheds, car repair shops, and other structures.

Close to 90 percent of the structures are located "within the approved structural plans and within areas designated for housing," the news agency reported, citing the research. The Tel Aviv regime, however, has stopped short of completing the "necessary planning procedures" in those areas that allow the issuance of the permits.

The Israeli regime claimed existence after occupying huge swathes of Palestinian territories during a Western-backed war that lasted between May 1948 and March 1949.

Following the warfare, roughly 800,000 Jews immigrated to the occupied territories in line with plans led by the Israeli regime, which sought to create a racial supremacy regime. In the year running up to the war, Tel Aviv also embarked on a large-scale ethnic cleansing campaign that forced between 750,000 to 850,000 Palestinians out of their homeland.

The research, meanwhile, showed that, within the occupied territories, it takes Palestinians an average of eight years to obtain a building permit, compared to just 2.5 years for the Israeli population.

Palestinians demonstrate in occupied territories against Israel's demolitions

Separately on Saturday, scores of Palestinians took to the streets in the city of Tayibe, located in the central part of the occupied territories, in protest at the Israeli regime's demolition policy.

The protests broke out after a local Palestinian resident, Diaa Jaber, was notified that his home would be demolished soon by the Israeli authorities, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The protesters blocked the main road in the city to express their rejection of the policy, under which dozens of their homes and structures are at risk of demolition.

They chanted slogans and raised banners reading ‘demolition of Arabs’ homes won’t go on’, and ‘no to the demolition policy’.

Witnesses said Israeli police forces confronted the participants in an attempt to disperse them.

In early September, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) offered a grim report, saying the Israeli regime has demolished close to 9,000 Palestinian-owned structures since 2009, rendering thousands of Palestinians homeless.

According to the report, the regime has laid waste to as many as 8,746 such buildings throughout the period. The demolitions have displaced some 13,000 Palestinians and inflicted losses on around 152,000 others, the UN report added.

In order to try to rationalize flattening of the Palestinian structures, the regime has been accusing their owners of lacking construction permit, obtaining which is next to impossible.

The Tel Aviv regime also regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians it blames for attacks on Israeli settlers, in an act of collective punishment condemned by human rights activists.

Thousands of Palestinians, in spite of the fact that they had done nothing wrong and were not suspected of any wrongdoing, have been displaced due to the regime’s cruel policy.

