  Udupi: Wife, son and priest awarded life sentence NRI businessman murder case

Udupi: Wife, son and priest awarded life sentence in NRI businessman murder case

News Network
June 8, 2021

Udupi, June 8: The principal district and sessions court in Udupi today held the three accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case guilty and awarded them life sentence.

The court awarded life sentence to Rajeshwari Shetty, wife of Bhaskar Shetty, Navaneet Shetty, son, and priest/astrologer Niranjan Bhat.

The NRI businessman and hotelier Bhaskar Shetty, 52, a resident of Indrali in Udupi, was murdered brutally by his wife Rajeshwari along with their son Navaneet, priest/ astrologer Niranjan Bhat, his father Srinivas, who died when the trial was in progress, and Raghavendra, a driver, on July 28, 2016.

The court convicted Shetty’s wife, son and the astrologer in the morning and later awarded life sentence to them in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Raghavendra has been acquitted.

While Rajeshwari had obtained bail, son Navaneet and astrologer Bhat are in jail.

The prosecution commenced the final arguments in the sensational murder case through senior counsel and Special Public Prosecutor M Shantharam Shetty.

Sessions judge Subramanya J N pronounced the final verdict.

It may be recalled that on July 29, 2016, Gulabi Shetty, mother of Shetty, tried to get in touch with her son over the phone and when there was no response she complained to Manipal Police that her son was missing.

The convicts had brutally murdered Bhaskar Shetty and burnt his body in a Homa Kunda at the residence of an astrologer.

Shetty’s bones were recovered from a river in Nandalike on August 10, 20216.

News Network
May 28,2021

Bengaluru, May 28: Ruling out leadership change, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday asserted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is a "unanimous leader" and will complete the term, as he instructed party legislators not to indulge in any activities other than Covid-19 management.

He also ruled out any immediate possibility of holding a legislature party meeting, due to Covid, and said an explanation will be sought from Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara about his open expression of disgruntlement.

"There is no change, Yediyurappa is our unanimous leader. The centre (central leadership) has already made it clear that there is no change, there is no such discussion.... it is not the subject of discussion in the party," Kateel said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, speculation about leadership change started ever since the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman took charge as the Chief Minister, and reiterated that "Yediyurappa has completed two years and will complete the remaining term too." "There is no change.Covid management is the responsibility of every legislator, public representative and party worker.The Chief Minister is involved in it, all our leaders too are involved," he said.

Speculations have been rife for some time now that efforts were on within the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa.

Recent activities such as visit by Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad to Delhi, reportedly with an intention to meet the high command and express the feeling of some legislators against Yediyurappa's style of functioning and request them to rein in the Chief Minister, has given credibility to such speculation.

Also, citing certain decisions taken by the government, its handling of Covid crisis, and alleged instances of corruption, a few MLAs are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting after June 7, the last day of the lockdown.

Ruling out any legislature party meeting immediately, Kateel said, "until Covid ends, party will not call any meeting...." He said that all legislators have been given clear instructions to focus only on Covid and nothing else.

"I'm giving clear instructions that no legislator should be involved in any kind of activities other than Covid management.The only responsibility of every legislator is he should be in his constituency, serve people and take control measures," he added.

Earlier too there have been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's advancing age.

Though the BJP had officially rejected outright such speculation in the past, it refuses to die down, with some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with his statements, setting repeated deadlines for Yediyurappa's exit.

Responding to a question about comments by Yogeeshwara, the BJP state chief and MP said "I will seek an explanation on what he has said and why."

Yogeeshwara on Thursday had clarified that his Delhi visit was to discuss his own political future with national leaders and had nothing to do with leadership change in the State, but had dropped broad hints on his disgruntlement.
 

News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: At least 43 of around 35,000 depositors that are struggling to get their hard-earned money back from the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha (SGRSBN) have passed away in last one and half years. 

In January 2020, the Reserve Bank of India, had invoked Section 35 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 along with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, after a scam worth Rs 1,400 crore had come to light. 

According to official sources, at least 43 depositors died since then without getting their money back. While some of them died due to covid-19, some others due to other reasons. 

The RBI had also imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 35,000 citing the bank’s bad loans. The ceiling was raised to Rs 1 lakh later.

Satish Karanth, a mechanical engineer and resident of Kathriguppe, lost his 56-yearold wife Savithri Karanth in March due to breathing issues. “The bank assured good interest rates. We trusted the bank as it was run by our community people. We invested Rs 1 crore, including my mother’s Rs 20 lakh. Now, she despairs every day over the lost money and I don’t know how to console her,” he said.

Vijay Gururaj, a Nagarbhavi resident, said his mother Gayathri Gururaja had deposited Rs 6 lakh. “She was dependent on the interest money for her medical expenses. She was not happy to take money from us. After her deposit was stuck, she became depressed. On March 18, while heading to a hospital, she met with a road accident and died. She did not find peace in her death but was worried about losing money,” said Vijay, an accountant.

Online protest

Hit by Covid-19, the depositors have called for an online protest. It will be organised on Facebook Live — https:// www.facebook.com/SGRSBNDepositors/ — at 8pm on June 6.

Harish Venkataramaiah, a depositor leading the protest, said there has been no development in the last one-andhalf-year with regard to the money. 

“Initially, the heads promised to revive the bank but later an administrator was appointed by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Karnataka but that was also of no use. People who defaulted on their loans have been roaming free and the poor depositors are paying a heavy price for it,” he rued.

The bank’s case of irregularities was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is yet to file a chargesheet. A police official said the CID had collected data of the victims but later Covid-19 situation slowed down the probe.

News Network
June 7,2021

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that 2,410 vehicles have been seized in Mangaluru city police commissionerate jurisdiction for violating lockdown rules during the second wave of Covid-19.

In a tweet, he further said 13,578 cases have been filed over not wearing masks, while 91 cases were registered for failing to maintain social distancing in public places.

As many as 253 cases under NDMA Act and 286 cases under Epidemic Diseases Act have been filed in the district.

The Commissioner said that 92 police officers in city commissionerate jurisdiction have been tested positive during the second wave and 22 active cases are undergoing treatment.

He also appealed to the public to adhere to the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government.

