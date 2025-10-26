Udupi woman arrested for cheating over ₹1.45 crore in the name of PM’s scheme

Udupi, Oct 27: The Udupi district police have apprehended a woman accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud, cheating two individuals out of over Rs 1.45 crore by falsely promising a government subsidy loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The arrested woman, identified as Kaushalya, was taken into custody by the Brahmavar police following a complaint filed by Saritha Lewis, a resident of Herady, Brahmavar taluk.

The Modus Operandi

According to the complaint, Saritha Lewis (39) was introduced to the accused, Kaushalya, in November 2023. Despite initial reservations, Kaushalya allegedly convinced Lewis that she possessed the necessary influence and connections to facilitate a substantial PMEGP subsidy loan.

To gain trust and continue the deception, Kaushalya allegedly impersonated a bank official over the phone during conversations with the victims.

Over time, Kaushalya demanded large sums of money in multiple installments under various pretexts related to the loan's processing. Believing the promises, Lewis transferred a total of Rs 80,72,000 in cash and bank transfers.

In a similar fashion, Kaushalya targeted Lewis's relative, Anjaline D’Silva, collecting an additional Rs 65,00,000 for the same promised PMEGP loan.

The total amount swindled from the two victims collectively amounts to Rs 1,45,72,000, which was collected for a promised PMEGP subsidy loan of Rs 4 crore.

Network of Receivers Under Scanner

The money was reportedly routed through a chain of individuals, with the transfers made to Kaushalya’s own account as well as to her husband, Sandesh, and others identified as Prakash, Ashish Shetty, Rajendra Byndoor, Geeta, Harini, Navya, Kumar, Malathi, Praveen, Hariprasad, Nagaraj, and Bharati Singh.

The Brahmavar police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the fraud and the role of the other individuals involved in receiving the funds. The accused, Kaushalya, remains in police custody as the probe continues.