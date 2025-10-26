  1. Home
  2. Udupi woman arrested for cheating over ₹1.45 crore in the name of PM’s scheme

Udupi woman arrested for cheating over ₹1.45 crore in the name of PM’s scheme

News Network
October 27, 2025

Udupi, Oct 27: The Udupi district police have apprehended a woman accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud, cheating two individuals out of over Rs 1.45 crore by falsely promising a government subsidy loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The arrested woman, identified as Kaushalya, was taken into custody by the Brahmavar police following a complaint filed by Saritha Lewis, a resident of Herady, Brahmavar taluk.

The Modus Operandi

According to the complaint, Saritha Lewis (39) was introduced to the accused, Kaushalya, in November 2023. Despite initial reservations, Kaushalya allegedly convinced Lewis that she possessed the necessary influence and connections to facilitate a substantial PMEGP subsidy loan.

To gain trust and continue the deception, Kaushalya allegedly impersonated a bank official over the phone during conversations with the victims.

Over time, Kaushalya demanded large sums of money in multiple installments under various pretexts related to the loan's processing. Believing the promises, Lewis transferred a total of Rs 80,72,000 in cash and bank transfers.

In a similar fashion, Kaushalya targeted Lewis's relative, Anjaline D’Silva, collecting an additional Rs 65,00,000 for the same promised PMEGP loan.

The total amount swindled from the two victims collectively amounts to Rs 1,45,72,000, which was collected for a promised PMEGP subsidy loan of Rs 4 crore.

Network of Receivers Under Scanner

The money was reportedly routed through a chain of individuals, with the transfers made to Kaushalya’s own account as well as to her husband, Sandesh, and others identified as Prakash, Ashish Shetty, Rajendra Byndoor, Geeta, Harini, Navya, Kumar, Malathi, Praveen, Hariprasad, Nagaraj, and Bharati Singh.

The Brahmavar police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the fraud and the role of the other individuals involved in receiving the funds. The accused, Kaushalya, remains in police custody as the probe continues. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2025

Guruhindu.jpg

Chitradurga: A nine-year-old boy was brutally kicked and beaten up by a ‘guru’ (teacher) at the Sanskrit Vedadhyayan Residential School, run by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, at Nayakanahatti of Chitradurga district. The only mistake of the homesick boy, Tarun, was to call his grandmother.

The incident occurred in February this year, but came to light a couple of days ago.

The video, shot by another student at the school, shows the teacher, Veeresh Hiremath, first hitting the boy with a stick. He then threatens the boy, saying, “If you call from any other number, you will not be allowed to live.”

The teacher then goes on to knock the boy to the ground and kick him in the stomach.

After the video went viral, Veeresh had gone missing. The police traced him to Kalaburagi, arrested him and brought him to Chitradurga. The school is affiliated to Guru Thipperudraswamy temple, whose executive officer Gangadharappa filed a complaint against Veeresh.

Tarun quit the school after the incident and is now continuing his studies at his hometown. Additional Deputy Commissioner BT Kumaraswamy said, “We have registered the complaint against the teacher, who was appointed by Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department. He has since been suspended from service.”

DC T Venkatesh, too, said, “After receiving information from the tahsildar and executive officer of the temple, action was taken against the accused teacher.” The school imparts Vedic and Sanskrit education to students after regular classes and school hours.

The students are provided with food and accommodation by the temple. Soon after the video went viral, information was gathered from the tahsildar, Child Development Scheme Officer, BEO, DDPI and the Executive Officer of the temple, the DC said. Last February, when the incident occurred the school had around 30 students and the strength has come down to four now. Action has been taken to hand over these children to the District Child Protection Unit, he added.

The temple executive officer did not inform the district administration of the incident and was lax in performing his duties. A show-cause notice has been issued to him, the DC said.

A report has been sent to the government, giving details of the incident, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 14,2025

bhandary.jpg

Udupi, Oct 14: In a tragic incident, Sudeep Bhandary, son of late former Karkala MLA H. Gopal Bhandary, reportedly died by suicide near Barkur in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district last night.

According to preliminary reports, Sudeep is believed to have ended his life by coming under a moving train. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, initial information suggests that financial distress may have been a contributing factor.

A resident of Hebri taluk, Sudeep was the only son of the late Gopal Bhandary, who had served as MLA of Karkala constituency twice. The senior Bhandary had passed away on July 4, 2019, following a heart attack while travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus.

Police have registered a case at the Brahmavar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress, please reach out for help. Mental health helpline: 9152987821 (toll-free)

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2025

Guruhindu.jpg

Chitradurga: A nine-year-old boy was brutally kicked and beaten up by a ‘guru’ (teacher) at the Sanskrit Vedadhyayan Residential School, run by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, at Nayakanahatti of Chitradurga district. The only mistake of the homesick boy, Tarun, was to call his grandmother.

The incident occurred in February this year, but came to light a couple of days ago.

The video, shot by another student at the school, shows the teacher, Veeresh Hiremath, first hitting the boy with a stick. He then threatens the boy, saying, “If you call from any other number, you will not be allowed to live.”

The teacher then goes on to knock the boy to the ground and kick him in the stomach.

After the video went viral, Veeresh had gone missing. The police traced him to Kalaburagi, arrested him and brought him to Chitradurga. The school is affiliated to Guru Thipperudraswamy temple, whose executive officer Gangadharappa filed a complaint against Veeresh.

Tarun quit the school after the incident and is now continuing his studies at his hometown. Additional Deputy Commissioner BT Kumaraswamy said, “We have registered the complaint against the teacher, who was appointed by Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department. He has since been suspended from service.”

DC T Venkatesh, too, said, “After receiving information from the tahsildar and executive officer of the temple, action was taken against the accused teacher.” The school imparts Vedic and Sanskrit education to students after regular classes and school hours.

The students are provided with food and accommodation by the temple. Soon after the video went viral, information was gathered from the tahsildar, Child Development Scheme Officer, BEO, DDPI and the Executive Officer of the temple, the DC said. Last February, when the incident occurred the school had around 30 students and the strength has come down to four now. Action has been taken to hand over these children to the District Child Protection Unit, he added.

The temple executive officer did not inform the district administration of the incident and was lax in performing his duties. A show-cause notice has been issued to him, the DC said.

A report has been sent to the government, giving details of the incident, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.