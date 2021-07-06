  1. Home
  2. Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed as Karnataka Governor ahead of Cabinet expansion

News Network
July 6, 2021

Bengaluru, July 6: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. 

The government has also appointed Kambhampati Hari Babu appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Likewise, PS Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura. Ramesh Bais will take over as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as Governor of Haryana.

News Network
June 26,2021

Nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers have died from the virus since the pandemic started, with the country’s medical association confirming on Friday that 401 doctors were among the victims – 14 of whom were fully vaccinated.

“We are still updating the data and confirming whether the other cases had been vaccinated or not,” the association’s COVID-19 mitigation head Mohammad Adib Khumaidi told journalists.

The rise of severe cases in inoculated medical workers has raised questions about the China-produced Sinovac jab, which Indonesia is heavily relying on to vaccinate more than 180 million people by early next year.

This month, more than 300 vaccinated doctors and healthcare workers in Central Java were found to have been infected with COVID-19, with about a dozen hospitalised.

The country is also grappling with new virus strains, including the highly infectious Delta variant first identified in India.

In the capital, Jakarta, the surge in cases have forced hospitals to set up emergency tents, according to Detik news website, which quoted provincial government officials.

In Medan, the capital city of North Sumatra province, Dr Inke Nadia D Lubis, member of the COVID task force in the area, reported that in the last six months as many as 1,800 children have been infected with the virus, including 14 who have died.

More than a third of the cases reported were elementary school-age students, while a quarter were high school-age students, Inke was quoted by Detik as saying.

On Friday, President Joko Widodo said that the country is facing an “extraordinary situation”, vowing to respond with “quick and appropriate policies” while urging his countrymen to cooperate in the government’s response.

‘Close to collapse’

Clinical symptoms suggest that strain is responsible for a surge in cases in West Java, the medical association’s spokesperson for the province, Eka Mulyana, said.

“In West Java, bed occupancy rates have exceeded 90 percent. Some hospitals’ rates are even more than 100 percent,” he told reporters.

“At this rate, our health system is close to collapse.”

Dozens of communities in Central Java’s Kudus regency were put under lockdown after the Delta variant was detected in local testing samples, causing a sudden spike in virus cases. 
 

News Network
July 5,2021

Bengaluru, Jul 5:  Karnataka government on Monday decided to promote all II Pre-University repeater students without any examinations.

The state government informed the Karnataka High Court that this year there will be no exams for the II PUC repeaters also and all of them will be promoted with minimum marks.

The decision was made based on an expert report, with 76,000 repeaters expected to pass. Already the state government has passed the new PUC freshmen without examination.

Earlier the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government regarding the state’s “discriminatory” passing of Second Pre-University (PU) students based on the marks obtained in I PU. The court questioned why the option of passing the II PU students has not been extended to repeaters and private students.

News Network
June 25,2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a 3-hour meeting with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, spoke about removing "Dilli ki Doori as well as Dil Ki Doori" and assured his commitment to restoring full statehood at the right time.

Here's are 10-point

1.    Fourteen mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders from eight political parties, including four Chief Ministers, attended the three-hour meeting aimed at getting the political process back on course in the region after it lost its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 and was downgraded from a state to two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

2.    PM Modi, say sources, said statehood would be restored "at an appropriate time" but urged the parties to get on board with delimitation or the redrawing of assembly constituencies to enable elections. Elections can happen soon after delimitation, it was said, and "most participants expressed willingness for it", said sources.

3.    "The main focus of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process. PM said that we are fully committed to the democratic process in J&K. He stressed that the holding assembly elections just like the successful District Development Council elections is a priority," government sources said.

4.    Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference met with PM Modi last on August 1, 2019. They were stunned when three days later on August 4, they were detained and hours later, the abrogation of Article 370 was announced in parliament.

5.    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while announcing the colossal move in parliament, had said that full statehood would be "restored at an appropriate time". After today's meeting, Mr Shah tweeted: "The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament."

6.    Omar Abdullah, however, told reporters that "almost all leaders" were unhappy with delimitation only in Jammu and Kashmir. "In other states, delimitation will be taken up in 2026, why has been Jammu and Kashmir been singled out? We told the PM delimitation is not needed," said the former Chief Minister, adding that "trust has broken between the Centre and Kashmir".

7.    The seven-party Gupkar alliance led by Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, accorded front row status with the PM in photos of the meet, pressed for restoration of full statehood and special status. "We will struggle for 370, be it months or years. We didn't get this (special status) from Pakistan, but from India, Nehru. There can be no compromise on this," Ms Mufti said after the meeting.

8.    The Prime Minister, said sources, "patiently heard suggestions and inputs from all participants" and expressed happiness that all participants shared their frank and honest views. "It was an open discussion which revolved around building a better future for Kashmir," they said.

9.    This was the Centre's first major outreach since August 2019 towards political leaders who have been severely critical of the Article 370 decision. Many of the leaders attending the meeting had been detained as part of security measures to prevent any protests over the sweeping changes.

10.    At the meeting, it was also decided that the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would set up a committee to review cases of political prisoners, be it those released - like the Abdullahs and Ms Mufti - and those still in detention.

