Unlock 3.0 | Karnataka further relaxes covid curbs, lifts weekend curfew

News Network
July 3, 2021

Bengaluru, July 3: Public transport, including metro, will begin operations with full seating capacity, malls will reopen and offices will be allowed to function at full working strength from Monday. 

Announcing Unlock 3.0 on Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the government decided to further relax the existing Covid-19 restrictions based on expert recommendations. 

These relaxations will be in effect from July 5 to July 19, he said. While the night curfew will continue on weekdays between 9 pm and 5 am, the weekend curfew has been lifted. Until now, the government had imposed a curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. 

Relaxing the existing restrictions imposed on weddings and other family functions, the government has allowed up to 100 guests for these events. There was a limit of 40 guests until now. For cremation, up to 20 people can gather, Yediyurappa said. 

The government has also allowed places of worship to open from Monday. "Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said. Sports complexes, stadia and swimming pools will be open only for training purposes. 

However, theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed. All education institutions will remain closed too, until further directions. "We will hold a separate meeting to discuss this issue," Yediyurappa said. 

The DCs will have the prerogative to impose any restriction as they deem fit depending on the situation in their respective districts, the Chief Minister added.

The government will review all the relaxations after a fortnight. If the public does not cooperate and if Covid precautions are not followed in public places, the government will roll back the relaxations and impose restrictions again, Yediyurappa said, urging people in the state to cooperate. 

News Network
July 2,2021

Mangaluru, July 2: Coming down heavily on the BJP government for the increase of the price of domestic LPG by Rs 25 per cylinder, former minister and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader accused the saffron party of exploiting the innocence of people. 

Addressing a press conference today, the Congress leader said that the government has put people in distress by increasing the prices of essential commodities.

“This is not a government of the people. They lack leaders with knowledge on economy and policies. This hike in LPG price will lead to inflation in the days to come. The poor, working class and students will face difficulties as prices of food items in restaurants will also increase. Where are those BJP leaders, who were protesting when the price of LPG increased by Rs 2-Rs 3 during the UPA tenure? The BJP has been exploiting the innocence of people and showing their oppression,” Khader said.

On BJP accusing the UPA government for the current crisis in the petroleum market, the MLA sought the central government to issue a white paper on it.

“They have been blaming the previous government for the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Currently, the nation’s due towards oil companies is just Rs 3,500 crore. Stop spreading lies and tell people how much is collected through tax on sale of fuel. Issue a white paper with details of the payment made by the government to oil companies,” Khader said.

On the arrest of social welfare minister B Sriramulu’s PA, Khader said that it was a classic example of how the BJP government functions in the state.

“The situation was similar when the BJP was in power in 2008. They are continuing to cheat people now also. How Sriramulu’s PA could cheat people without the support of the government?” Khader questioned.

News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to 518.

Till June 30, there were 318 Delta variant cases in Karnataka. 

The Kappa variant of the virus went from 112 cases to 145, an increase of 33 infections. 

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said.

News Network
July 3,2021

New Delhi, July 3: India reported 44,111 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, logging less than 50,000 cases for the sixth day straight. 

According to data from Union Health Ministry, 738 succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 4,01,050. India now has the third-highest death toll after the US and Brazil.

The country's active cases fell to 4,95,533 and the total caseload is at 3,05,02,362. India reported 57,477 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Under the national immunisation drive, 34,46,11,291 have been inoculated so far. 

