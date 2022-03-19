  1. Home
Untimely rains wreaks havoc in parts of Karnataka; lightning strike claims a life

March 19, 2022

Untimely rains wreaked havoc in parts of Karnataka besides leaving one person dead in last two days. Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts witnessed heavy rains on Friday. Rains lashed in some of these areas on Saturday too. 

Ravi Neelappa Bolammanavar (48), a resident of Kondoji village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district was killed in lightning strike. The incident occurred when was offering fodder to cattle. He was rushed to community health centre at Akkialur, but he was declared dead on arrival. 

A tree came crashing down on an electricity supply wire killing a monkey and disrupting power supply. About 15 electricity poles collapsed at villages in the taluk. 

Amusement cradles installed as part of Marikambadevi temple broke away due to gusty winds at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district after it began raining around 5.50 pm. Roof-top sheets of many stalls near the temple were blown away damaging materials and destroying eatables. Hundreds of people took shelter at various structures.

A tree came crashing down at Mundgod town affecting vehicular movement for a while.

Chikkamagaluru district received heavy rains coupled with gusty winds around evening. People welcomed the downpour as it provided relief from scorching summer heat. An average rainfall of 15 mm has been recorded.

Areca trees broke due to gusty winds. Trees fell on electricity lines in some places. 

It also rained in Hubballi for 20 minutes, at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district and Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district.

March 5,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party U T Khader has urged Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to conduct a high-level probe into targeting of hijab girls by miscreants at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru.

Addressing the media, the former minister said, the probe should bring out the truth on who is provoking the students. College principal should initiate action against those students who allegedly confronted girl students wearing hijab at the college. Students should attend college to pursue their studies and not engage in any conflict. Any issues pertaining to the rules and regulations should be discussed and decided by the College principal and management and not by students, he said.

Why did the district administration remain silent when students entered into confrontation over the hijab controversy in the college? he sought to know. “We want the students to maintain harmony in the college/school campuses,” he said.

The district administration and police should take strict action against those who instill fear and hate among the people, he said.

Holiday declared

Following the hijab controversy that erupted at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru, holiday has been declared for the students from Saturday.

College Principal Rajashekar Hebbar said that online classes will be conducted for the students for the time being. Even the ongoing internal exams too have been postponed on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner.

March 14,2022

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that the vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 will begin from Wednesday (March 16). The Ministry also announced that all those who are aged above 60 can get inoculated with the precautionary dose of Covid 19. Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to the 12-14 years age group.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform you that from March 16, Kovid vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get the vaccine."

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. 

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka High Court has endorsed the BJP government argument about possibility of some 'unseen hands' behind the hijab row to engineer social unrest and disharmony. The court also expressed dismay over the issue being blown out of proportion.

"The way hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some 'unseen hands' are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony. Much is not necessary to specify," the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said in the order.

The full bench also comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi dismissed a batch of petitions filed by a few Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Pre-University Girls' College who sought permission that they be allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.

The court however, made it clear that it was not commenting on the ongoing police investigation. During the course of hearing, some counsels had brought to the notice of the court the alleged involvement of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and other organisations in inciting the Muslim students.

When the court sought to know, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi handed over a letter in a sealed cover to the bench. "We have perused and returned copies of the police papers that were furnished to us in a sealed cover. We expect a speedy and effective investigation into the matter and culprits being brought to book, brooking no delay," the bench noted.

The judges observed that all was well with the dress code since 2004. It also said that they were impressed that even Muslims participate in festivals that are celebrated in the "Ashta Mutt Sampradaya" in Udupi where eight Mutts are situated. "We are dismayed as to how all of a sudden that too in the middle of the academic term the issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be," the bench noted.

The court also declined to entertain petitions which had sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) as to the involvement of radical Islamic organisations and their funding by some foreign universities to Islamise India.

"There are other incoherent prayers. This petitioner opposes the case of students who desire to wear Hijab. Most of the contentions taken up in these petitions are broadly treated in the companion Writ Petitions. We are not inclined to entertain these two Writ Petitions filed in PIL jurisdiction, both on the ground of their maintainability and merits," the judges observed.

