US consulate 'site-dedication' in Bengaluru on Jan 17; visa issuance to begin soon

January 15, 2025

The US consulate in Bengaluru will hold its ‘site-dedication ceremony’ on January 17, with officials confirming that the location of the upcoming consulate will be disclosed during the event. Sources indicate that the site could be in either the Central Business District or Whitefield.

While the consulate building is under development, visa services may temporarily begin at the JW Marriott hotel, which currently houses the United States Commercial Service (USCS) office.

Bengaluru has long advocated for the establishment of a US consulate, and with its opening, residents of the city and Karnataka will no longer need to travel to other states for their US visa applications.

It was in January of the previous year that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Bengaluru, expressed his intention to urge the US Ambassador to India to establish a consulate in the city. This move follows the announcement during Prime Minister Modi’s June 2023 visit to the US, where it was revealed that two new US consulates would open in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and India would set up a mission in Seattle.

News Network
January 1,2025

A new report released by the UN Human Rights Office says Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on hospitals in Gaza have had a catastrophic effect on the territory’s healthcare system.

Jeremy Laurence, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Tuesday the regime has used heavy bombs to attack civilians taking shelter in hospitals.

Laurence added that the UN office has also verified the precision targeting of people inside hospitals, including healthcare workers.

He stressed that deliberate attacks on places where the sick and wounded are treated is a war crime.

“And beyond the conflict itself, civilians were seriously impacted. Women, especially pregnant women, have suffered gravely,” he said.

“Our Office received reports that newborns had died because their mothers were unable to attend postnatal check-ups or reach medical facilities to give birth,” he added.

“Intentionally directing attacks against hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are treated, provided they are not military objectives, is a war crime,” he said.

“Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population as such or against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities is a war crime. And intentionally launching disproportionate attacks is also war crime,” he stated.

Laurence said the Israeli regime’s pattern of deadly attacks on Gaza hospitals has pushed the healthcare system to the brink of total collapse.

His remarks came after UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, said earlier that Gaza's hospitals have become a death trap.

He urged independent and credible investigations into hospital-related incidents in Gaza.

Gaza’s population has been reduced by 6 percent since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s campaign of genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory in 2023, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said.

According to the bureau’s report published on Tuesday, the Israeli offensive has left 45,541 Palestinians dead, 11,000 missing and believed to be under the rubble. At least 100,000 have also been forced to flee, the report said.

The report reveals that “90% of children aged 6 to 23 months and pregnant women” face severe nutritional deficiencies in Gaza.

The report also indicates the Israeli forces deliberately “target specific groups of the population, such as children and youth,” which leads to a significant “distortion … of the population.”

According to the bureau, this will greatly reduce the birth rate, and negatively affect the age and gender structure of the population during the years to come.

News Network
January 8,2025

beaches.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 8: The serene beaches near Kulai Jetty under the limits of Surathkal police station turned into a scene of tragedy on Wednesday, January 8, as a group of four close friends saw their day of joy morph into heartbreak. 

Three young men lost their lives in the unforgiving waves, while one narrowly escaped death, saved by the heroic efforts of local fishermen.

The victims have been identified as: 

M. S. Manjunath (31), son of Shivlingappa, hailing from Upparigenahalli, Chitradurga district.

Shivakumar (30) from Shivamogga district.

Satyavelu (30) from JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

The sole survivor, Parameshwara (30), from Hangarga, Bidar district, now carries the weight of a harrowing ordeal and the devastating loss of his three closest friends.

These young men, all students of AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru, had embarked on a trip meant to create memories of joy and camaraderie. Driving overnight from Bengaluru, they reached Mangaluru on Wednesday morning. After breakfast at a local eatery, the group decided to visit the picturesque Kulai Jetty, seeking solace and adventure in the sea.

But their joyful outing took a tragic turn. While playing in the water, the four were caught in strong currents. Despite the swift intervention of local fishermen, only Parameshwara could be rescued in time. The lifeless bodies of Manjunath, Shivakumar, and Satyavelu were later found on the right side of the jetty, their dreams and futures cruelly cut short.

The Surathkal police, alerted to the incident, promptly arrived at the scene and began their investigation. The bodies were transported to AJ Hospital for post-mortem examinations, leaving their families and friends to grapple with the enormity of their loss.

A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the sea, urging visitors to prioritize safety above all else.

What was meant to be a day of joy has left a void that can never be filled, as three grieving families now face the unbearable pain of losing their loved ones.

News Network
January 4,2025

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday to discuss key issues affecting the security and development of the region. The meeting highlighted several urgent concerns, ranging from counter-terrorism measures to infrastructure upgrades.

During the meeting, Chowta strongly advocated for establishing a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Centre in Mangaluru. He pointed out the city’s vulnerability to threats such as Islamic radicalisation, sleeper cells, and the activities of groups like SDPI and PFI. Citing the unrest during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, Chowta emphasized the ability of radical groups to incite large-scale disruptions. He argued that Mangaluru’s strategic coastal location necessitates an NIA Centre to bolster counter-terrorism operations and ensure regional security.

Chowta also discussed the Indian Coast Guard Academy, sanctioned for Mangaluru in 2020. He highlighted its potential to enhance India’s maritime security through advanced training in coastal defence, disaster response, and surveillance. Situated near the Arabian Sea and Mangalore Port, the academy is strategically positioned to address challenges in regions like Lakshadweep and the Maldives, aligning with India’s geostrategic interests.

The MP proposed the establishment of a Sainik School in Mangaluru to nurture leadership, discipline, and patriotism among local youth. He emphasized that such an institution would not only provide quality education but also act as a feeder for the armed forces, enhancing the region’s defence readiness. Chowta suggested pairing the school with a military installation, further strengthening coastal defence capabilities and supporting national security goals.

Addressing infrastructure, Chowta underscored the need to improve the Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway and road networks. He argued that enhanced connectivity would unlock the region’s economic potential, streamline logistics for New Mangalore Port, and support key industries such as fisheries, agriculture, and manufacturing. Additionally, upgraded infrastructure would boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities.

On economic development, Chowta urged the revival of cooperative banks under the Ministry of Cooperatives. He proposed increased funding and loan facilities for businesses and farmers to enhance financial inclusion and regional economic stability. Strengthening fisheries cooperatives, he noted, would provide local fishermen with better access to financial services, loans, and insurance, improving productivity and security.

The MP’s discussions reflected a comprehensive vision for balancing security, infrastructure, and economic growth in Dakshina Kannada, aligning with both regional and national priorities.

