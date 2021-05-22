  1. Home
  2. UT Khader to PM Modi: Why vaccines were sent to Pak and Bangla when Indians needed them?

UT Khader to PM Modi: Why vaccines were sent to Pak and Bangla when Indians needed them?

News Network
May 22, 2021

Mangaluru, May 22: Former minister and Congress leader U T Khader has questioned why the covid vaccines were sent to Pakistan and Bangladesh when people of India were not given the shots.

Addressing reporters, the incumbent Mangaluru MLA squarely held the BJP ruled central and state governments for the terrible covid crisis. 

“Why did PM Narendra Modi-led government of India not give a nod to manufacturers when 22 companies are marketing vaccines across the world? Why did the government deny nod for companies to manufacture vaccines here? Further, what was the reason for sanctioning a nod only for Russian made Sputnik V? Why is there no transparency? Where is our Union health minister, finance minister and minister of food and civil supplies now? The BJP government needs to answer these questions,” Khader told reporters here on Friday.

The central and state governments have been stooping to a new low while engaging in damage control measures to save the face of BJP by levelling baseless allegations against Congress, he said.

On the compensation package announced by the state government, Khader said most of the eligible sections of the society, especially those from the coastal districts, were deprived of benefits. He also questioned the government for not announcing packages for fishermen, workers in the beedi industries, cashew factories, restaurants and private buses.

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president and MLC K Harish Kumar questioned the criteria for the distribution of compensation announced by the BS Yediyurappa government.

He said private school teachers are in distress as many of them have not been paid their salaries. “Though the government has announced a package, it has nothing to offer. Do not announce packages as a damage control measure to cover PM Modi’s failures,” he added.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: The Public Distribution System has completely collapsed in Karnataka, alleged former food minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

At a time when people are in distress following the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has failed to distribute ration cards to the needy and the poor, he told media persons. 

The Food Security Act, also termed as Right to Food Act, aims to provide subsidised foodgrains to the poor through the PDS. Unfortunately, without ration cards, people are unable to demand for their rights, he told media persons in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Without ration cards, the poor are eagerly waiting for food. They are made to run from pillar to post. Why have the ministers and the BJP MLAs failed to raise a voice, he asked.

The government should clearly inform people on why they are unable to generate ration cards and issue the same for needy applicants. Further, he urged the state government to stop suspending the BPL cards.

He also asked the state government to initiate measures to supply parboiled rice, instead of white rice, to the cardholders through the PDS in the coastal districts and Malnad.

He also urged the BJP government to continue the programmes of supplying 'tur dal' and green gram, along with rice through PDS to the poor.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister for terming the deputy commissioner as the commander-in-chief for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the MLA said that that DCs already have magisterial power to take a decision. By terming them as commander-in-chief, what additional powers have been entrusted to the deputy commissioners? he asked.

Do DCs have the power to transfer DHOs and doctors if they fail to perform their duties effectively? The PM had directed for the constitution of village-level task force committees to tackle the pandemic. “We already have village-level task force committees that were constituted two months ago,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2021

cyclonet.jpg

Mangaluru, May 17: At least seven people were killed in separate incidents in Karnataka’s coastal area after cyclone Tauktae pounded the region with heavy rain and gusty winds on Sunday.

The state government scrambled around 1,000 personnel for rescue and relief efforts in the coastal districts as the very severe cyclonic storm cut a swathe of destruction, damaging houses, public property, uprooting trees and electric poles.

Cases of severe sea erosion were also reported from the coast.

In a tragic incident, a tugboat ‘Alliance’ capsized on Saturday in high seas off Mangaluru coast. Three of the eight-member crew were rescued by locals after they floated ashore using tubes but two were found dead, while three are still missing.

The official death figure released by the State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday evening was four, which is yet to include the deaths of ‘Alliance’ crew. 

The tugboat ‘Alliance’ was under contract with the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to assist in offloading crude from Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC).

Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said despite warning from the IMD, it was not clear why the tug failed to return to shore on May 14 after completing work of VLCC crude discharge.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of SDMA, citing survivors, said that a few crew members were sheltered at the boat bunker before it capsized. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Coastal Security Police (CSP) will survey the wreck to check for any survivors on Monday.

In a second incident involving tugboats, nine members of ‘Coromondel’ were stuck in the boat at Mulki Rocks, located four miles away from Mulki coast near Mangaluru.

With waves rising to six metres and wind speed above 25 knots (46 kph), the ICG and CSP were yet to rescue the crew. “ICG’s vessel INS Varaha is just 500 metres away from Mulki Rocks and is closely monitoring the situation,” Coastal Security Police SP R Chethan said.

The tugboat had adequate essentials and all crew members were seen wearing life jackets. They had sent a video appealing for help, which went viral on social media.

Sources said the Coromondel’s contract with the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had ended six months ago. After the rescue operations, the NMPT will have to submit a report on why the tug was anchored at port and not shifted to safe place despite cyclone warning, sources added.

State authorities have also requested Indian Navy for a helicopter to rescue the crew, which will be deployed from Goa as soon as weather permits.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of the state even as the intensity of Tauktae subsided as it moved northward towards the Gujarat coast. Widespread to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Karnataka during the course of the week.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
May 12,2021

gazabombing.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 12: Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated overnight, with 35 Palestinians killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday, as the Islamist group and other Palestinian militant groups fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

One multi-storey residential building in Gaza collapsed and another was heavily damaged after they were repeatedly hit by Israeli airstrikes. Israel said it attacked Hamas targets, including intelligence centres and rocket launch sites.

It was the heaviest offensive between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in Gaza and prompted international concern that the situation could spiral out of control.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland tweeted: "Stop the fire immediately. We're escalating towards full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take responsibility of de-escalation.

"The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now," he wrote.

Into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Gazans reported their homes shaking and the sky lighting up with Israeli attacks, outgoing rockets and Israeli air defence missiles intercepting them.

Israelis ran for shelters or flattened themselves on pavements in communities more than 70 km (45 miles) up the coast and into southern Israel amid sounds of explosions as interceptor missiles streaked into the sky.

In the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Lod, near Tel Aviv, two people were killed after a rocket hit a vehicle in the area. Israeli media reported one was a 7-year-old girl.

Hamas's armed wing said it fired 210 rockets towards Beersheba and Tel Aviv in response to the bombing of the tower buildings in Gaza City.

For Israel, the militants' targeting of Tel Aviv, its commercial capital, posed a new challenge in the confrontation with the Islamist Hamas group, regarded as a terrorist organisation by Israel and the United States.

The violence followed weeks of tension in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound revered by Jews as Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

These escalated in recent days ahead of a – now postponed - court hearing in a case that could end with Palestinian families evicted from East Jerusalem homes claimed by Jewish settlers.
Violence has also flared in the occupied West Bank, where a 26-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire during stone-throwing clashes in a refugee camp near the city of Hebron.

'A very heavy price'

There appeared no imminent end to the violence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that militants would pay a “very heavy” price for the rockets, which reached the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday during a holiday in Israel commemorating its capture of East Jerusalem in a 1967 war.

The outbreak of hostilities led Netanyahu's political opponents to suspend negotiations on forming a coalition of right-wing, leftist and centre-left parties to unseat him after an inconclusive March 23 election.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has three weeks left to establish a government, with a new election - and another chance for Netanyahu to retain power - likely if he fails.

The Arab League, some of whose members have warmed ties with Israel over the last year, accused it of "indiscriminate and irresponsible" attacks in Gaza and said it was responsible for "dangerous escalation" in Jerusalem.

Hamas named its rocket assault "Sword of Jerusalem", seeking to marginalise Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and to present itself as the guardians of Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The militant group's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, said Israel had “ignited fire in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa and the flames extended to Gaza, therefore, it is responsible for the consequences."
Haniyeh said that Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations had been in contact urging calm but that Hamas’s message to Israel was: "If they want to escalate, the resistance is ready, if they want to stop, the resistance is ready."

The White House said on Tuesday that Israel had a legitimate right to defend itself from rocket attacks but applied pressure on Israel over the treatment of Palestinians, saying Jerusalem must be a place of coexistence.

The United States was delaying UN Security Council efforts to issue a public statement on escalating tensions because it could be harmful to behind-the-scenes efforts to end the violence, according to diplomats and a source familiar with the US strategy.

State Department spokesman Ned Price urged calm and "restraint on both sides", saying: "The loss of life, the loss of Israeli life, the loss of Palestinian life, It's something that we deeply regret."

He added: "We are urging this message of de-escalation to see this loss of life come to an end."

Plumes of black smoke

Israel said it had sent 80 jets to bomb Gaza, and dispatched infantry and armour to reinforce the tanks already gathered on the border, evoking memories of the last Israeli ground incursion into Gaza to stop rocket attacks, in 2014.

More than 2,100 Gazans were killed in the seven-week war that followed, according to the Gaza health ministry, along with 73 Israelis, and thousands of homes in Gaza were razed by Israeli forces.

Video footage on Tuesday showed three plumes of thick, black smoke rising from a 13-story Gaza residential and office block as it toppled over after being demolished by Israeli airstrikes.

The Israeli military said the building, in Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood, housed "multiple" Hamas offices, including ones for military research and development and military intelligence.

The existence of one Hamas office, used by political leaders and officials dealing with the news media, was widely known locally.

Residents in the block and the surrounding area had been warned to evacuate the area before the airstrike, according to witnesses and the Israeli military.

A second residential and office building in the same neighbourhood was heavily damaged in Israeli attacks shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents and journalists working in the building had already left.

On Tuesday Gaza health ministry officials put the death toll at 32, but a Hamas-affiliated radio station later said three more people, including a woman and a child, were killed shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment above a restaurant.

Israeli political leaders and the military said they had killed "dozens" of militants, and hit buildings used by Hamas.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel had carried out "hundreds" or strikes, and that "buildings will continue to crumble."

Gaza's health ministry said that of the 30 reported dead, 10 were children and one was a woman.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said a 50-year-old woman was killed when a rocket hit a building in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion, and that two women had been killed in rocket strikes on Ashkelon.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.