  1. Home
  2. Uttara Kannada: 9-year-old boy shot dead after accidental air gun firing by 7-year-old brother

Uttara Kannada: 9-year-old boy shot dead after accidental air gun firing by 7-year-old brother

coastaldigest.com news network
September 6, 2025

Karwar, Sept 6: In a tragic incident at Somanahalli village of Sirsi taluk, Uttara Kannada district, a 9-year-old boy died after being accidentally shot by his younger brother with an air gun.

The deceased was the son of Basappa Undi from Hosa Kittur village in Haveri district. The family had moved to Somanahalli for plantation work.

According to police, the children were playing with the air gun, usually kept to scare away monkeys in the plantation. In the process, the 7-year-old brother accidentally pulled the trigger, fatally injuring his elder sibling, who died on the spot.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the victim and a girl standing on one side, while the younger brother and his father stood nearby at the time of the incident.

ASP Jagadish and CPI Shashikant Verma visited the spot. Police have registered a case, and the body was shifted to Sirsi hospital for postmortem.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2025

bettingpuppy.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra, popularly known as ‘Puppy’, in connection with a nationwide illegal betting and money-laundering network.

During the operation, ED officials seized ₹12 crore in cash, including ₹1 crore in foreign currency comprising bundles of U.S. dollars, British pounds, UAE dirhams and euros. Gold jewellery worth ₹6 crore, about 10 kg of silver articles, and four luxury vehicles were also confiscated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Veerendra, who represents Chitradurga in the Karnataka Assembly, was arrested in Gangtok, Sikkim, and produced before a local court. The agency secured a transit remand to bring him to Bengaluru for further investigation.

The arrest followed large-scale raids on August 22 across 31 locations spanning Gangtok, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Jodhpur, Mumbai and Goa. In Goa, investigators targeted casinos linked to Veerendra, including Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino.

According to the ED, searches revealed that Veerendra and his associates operated multiple online betting platforms such as King567 and Raja567. His brother, K.C. Thippeswamy, allegedly managed three Dubai-based firms—Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9 Technologies—that provided call-centre and gaming services connected to the racket.

The ED also froze 17 bank accounts and two bank lockers, while seizing property documents linked to Veerendra’s relatives, including his brother K.C. Nagaraj and nephew Pruthvi N. Raj. Officials said both Thippeswamy and Pruthvi were directly involved in running the betting operations from Dubai.

Investigators further revealed that Veerendra and his associates had recently travelled to Gangtok via Bagdogra to explore leasing land for a casino project. The ED stated that initial findings point to “a complex layering of cash and assets” designed to conceal the illegal proceeds.

The probe is ongoing.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
September 6,2025

terror.jpg

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly sending a message to the Mumbai Police, threatening dozens of blasts to "kill 1 crore people" in the financial capital where Ganesh festival celebrations are underway.

One more person was also arrested for allegedly providing his SIM card to the accused to send the threat message to the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday. 

The message claimed 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that was planted in 34 vehicles. The text sent the police into a huddle as the metropolitan force was making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival with the immersion ritual, on Saturday.

Sources said the alleged sender was identified as Astrologer Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Patna. He had switched off his mobile phone and was arrested from Noida Sector 79 based on local intelligence, surveillance and CCTV footage obtained from a grocery shop. He was subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police. 

The arrest came after the Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner CP Rajiv Narayan Mishra, on the basis of information gathered during the course of interrogation, contacted Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh for assistance in the case. Subsequently, a Special Weapons and Tactics team was formed to arrest the accused.

The Mumbai Police earlier said the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message. 

"Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity," an officer said on Friday.

The sources said the Anti-Terrorism Squad was also informed about the threat message. 

Prima facie, it seems a hoax, but police are investigating the source of the message with the help of technical analysis, the officer said. He also said the police are taking maximum precautions as there will be a high footfall on the roads on immersion day.

Following this, a case was registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub-sections 2,3, and 4.

More than 21,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order during idol immersions. Lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets on Saturday as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 26,2025

DKSRSS.jpg

Bengaluru: Apparently stung by criticism from within the party for singing the RSS’ prayer song, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise if anyone was hurt over its rendition in the state assembly and asserted he was a Congressman and would die as one. Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, had taken everyone by surprise by singing the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House.

The Deputy CM said he only made a "passing reference" in the Assembly.

On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS’ prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt."

"If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise."

Reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family, Shivakumar said, "My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman."

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Monday had wondered if Shivakumar was trying to “impress someone” by singing the RSS’ prayer inside the Assembly. "We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he’ll have to apologise," he had said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.