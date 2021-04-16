  1. Home
‘Vaccine will not protect you from covid-19; it just reduces severity’

News Network
April 16, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 16: Amid cases of the coronavirus infection being reported post vaccination from a few parts of the country, experts have said inoculation against Covid-19 "does not produce a shield" against the deadly virus, but helps reduce the severity of the infection and chances of death.

They have also said that "no causal link has been established" yet between vaccination and the complications suffered thereafter by a person through any clinical or epidemiological studies.

From Delhi to Chennai and even in tier-2 cities like Patna, cases of vaccination beneficiaries contracting the coronavirus infection have been reported in the last couple of months.

Thirty-seven doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 since the latest surge in cases, five of whom were admitted for treatment, hospital sources said last week.

Many of them had taken both doses of the Covieshield vaccine, the sources said.

A 54-year-old sanitation worker in Delhi died from health complications on February 22.

"My father had received his first shot of Covieshield on February 17. That day, when he returned home, he started feeling uneasy and the very next day, he was running temperature, which lasted for two-three days," his son Dheeraj had said.

He had said his father continued to go to work despite the "weakness post vaccination", collapsed while being on duty and died at a hospital later.

In Chennai, a vaccination beneficiary, who had got his first shot on March 15, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 29. He was hospitalised on March 30 and died on April 4, raising concerns among the family members on the efficacy of the vaccine.

While cases of minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported in various parts of the country, in some cases, it has been major too, leading to hospitalisation.

The Centre, however, has maintained that both Covieshield and Covaxin are safe to take, and urged people not to get swayed by rumours.

Several experts have concurred that vaccination against Covid-19 "does not produce a shield" against the deadly virus, but helps reduce the severity of the infection and chances of death.

"We know of cases of the infection reported post vaccination, even after taking two doses. But these cases are largely where the beneficiaries have had very mild symptoms. The vaccine at least reduces the severity of the infection and chances of mortality," Dr Avdhesh Bansal, a pulmonologist at the Apollo hospital here, said.

Also, the full efficacy of the vaccine comes in only after two doses, he added.

Dr Richa Sareen, consultant, pulmonology at the Fortis hospital here, echoed Bansal, saying, "The anti-bodies fully kick in only after both the doses have been taken. So a person getting infected after the first dose is possible, if exposed to a source of infection."

A senior doctor at a Delhi government hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said "the vaccine is not a full safety shield", but wearing masks can complement the fight against the virus, which is mutating in multiple ways.

"Many people after getting vaccinated think that now they are immune to getting the infection. So they either do not wear a mask or wear it improperly. The virus first attacks the nasal passage and then the chest region. So if the mouth and the nostrils are exposed, chances are high that a person, after vaccination, may still get infected," he said.

Also, the individual immunity level and associated co-morbidities could be a factor when it comes to getting infected after the first or the second dose of the vaccine, the doctor said, adding, "Our mask is our best vaccine now."

While medical and pharmaceutical industry experts debate over the efficacy of vaccines, many doctors conjecture that as the coronavirus has been mutating, it will affect the efforts to detect the infection, develop vaccination and capability to develop herd immunity.

So far, a UK strain, Brazil and South African variants and a double mutant of the virus have been reported in Delhi.

Vaccination of healthcare workers began in India since the launch of the inoculation drive on January 16 and then it was opened in phases to the elderly and those in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities, with the Centre eventually allowing all aged above 45 to be eligible for immunisation against Covid-19.

The post-vaccination infection has brought trauma to the family members of the patients, who were hoping to get some reprieve after getting the shots.

Former IT cell head of the BJP and ex-CEO of MyGov Arvind Gupta on Friday wrote on Twitter: "#Vaccine being put to test in our family. All taken Dose2 1. Patient 1 - Infected +- 7 days. In hospital with mild-moderate symptoms 2. Patient 2 - Infected +- 9 days. At home with high fever & cough  3. Patient 3 - Infected +- 14 days. At home with ~100F fever @MoHFW_INDIA."

Hyderabad-based doctor Lakshmi Lavanya Alapati replied to his tweet on the microblogging platform, saying, "After both doses are admi¬nistered, antibodies develop and severity of infection and chances of death are lowered. There is a 85% reduction in chances of hospitali¬sation after vaccination. But vaccines cannot prevent the virus to enter your body - only mask can stop virus entry." 

News Network
April 4,2021

azahar.jpg

Hyderabad, Apr 4: Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday offered the state body's facilities to BCCI to host the upcoming IPL matches in case the games are shifted out of Covid-hit Mumbai.

The BCCI has decided to keep Indore and Hyderabad as stand by venues for the upcoming IPL beginning on April 9 following a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, which is scheduled to host 10 games.

The move came after 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium and a few event managers had tested positive for the deadly virus.

"In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues," Azharuddin wrote on his twitter handle.

Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and if things spiral out of control there could be a mini-lockdown.

However, a senior BCCI office-bearer on Saturday exuded confidence of hosting the games in Mumbai even if the situation worsens.

"Look, even if there is a lockdown, the teams are in bio-bubble and also it's a closed-door event. So we are still confident that IPL games in Mumbai will be held as per schedule with Delhi Capitals playing Chennai Super Kings on April 10 on the second day of the tournament," he had said.

"But Hyderabad and Indore are there on stand by in case the situation goes out of hand."

As of now, none of the teams currently in Mumbai -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings -- have access to the Wankhede Stadium.

The first match at the Wankhede is scheduled to be held on April 10, with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals taking on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. 

News Network
April 3,2021

Madikeri, Apr 6: Six people, including four children, succumbed to burn injuries in Mugutagere village of Virajpet taluk, Kodagu early on Saturday morning after the house in which they were sleeping was set on fire.

According to initial reports, a person, E Bhoja (50), set the house on fire over some family dispute. 

He allegedly climbed the roof of the house under the influence of alcohol, poured petrol on the house and set it on fire.

"Three people died on the spot due to the burn injuries while three others died in the hospital," said Kodagu SP.

Senior police officers reached the incident site and launched an investigation.

The victims include Bhoja’s wife Baby and children Vishwas, Pararthana and Prakash.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar today said that so far 48.05 lakh people were vaccinated and the State stood sixth in the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, he said that yesterday alone 1,95,554 people were vaccinated. As many as 22 lakh senior citizens vaccinated and above 45 to 59 years about 10.4 lakh people received vaccination.

As per the advice of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, the pandemic must be taken seriously till the end of May, he warned.

He said the state may face a shortage of beds if the number of cases increases drastically. He said he has collected information regarding the availability of beds in government hospitals, besides initiating talks with private hospitals to reserve beds for COVID treatment.

"There is a need to increase Covid reserved beds in Victoria and Bowring hospitals and we will do that. Also, there is a need to increase the percentage of beds reserved in private hospitals for Covid treatment from the existing 20 per cent," Dr Sudhakar said.

As per experts, there is a possibility of more than 6500 cases per day in Bengaluru alone, he said. "If Karnataka does not contain the spread, we will see a further surge in cases. If the situation arises.

