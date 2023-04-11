  1. Home
  Veteran BJP leader K S Eshwarappa 'retires' from electoral politics

News Network
April 11, 2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday wrote to party president J P Nadda opting out of contesting the May 10 Assembly polls and said he was retiring from electoral politics.

In his brief letter written in Kannada, the veteran legislator and former deputy chief minister, who has often been at the centre of controversies due to his statements and allegations levelled against him, said his decision was out of his own will.

Eshwarappa would turn 75 in June, the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions. Though there have been occasional exceptions as well.

The BJP has not yet announced its first list of candidates for the election to the 224-member assembly. 

News Network
April 3,2023

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues of common interest and “the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement.”

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries. The deal was brokered by China.

News Network
April 5,2023

Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli, who is accused in the coldblooded murder of a cattle trader in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Puneeth along with four others were caught in Rajasthan and they were arrested by the police. According to police, Kerehalli runs ‘Rashtra Rakshana Pade’ (Nation Protection Force), an extremist Hindutva organization. 

He had also organized campaigns against halal meat and sought a ban on Muslim traders at Hindu temple fairs in the past.

Puneeth and associates are accused of killing 39-year-old Indrees Paasha and assaulting his two associates — Syed Zaheer and Irfan — for transporting cattle.

Pasha was chased, assaulted and killed by a gang of Hindutva extremists led by Puneeth on March 31. 

Police said the FIR was filed under sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault) 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code.

The FIR stated that although Pasha had documents to prove that the cattle he was ferrying was from the local market, Puneeth and his gang allegedly continued to threaten him. They even demanded a fee of Rs 2 lakh to release him and threatened to kill him if the amount wasn’t paid.

Puneeth has been photographed with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka.

This is not the first instance of cow vigilantism that Puneeth was allegedly involved in. He has posted videos of himself ‘confronting’ cattle traders on his social media pages, and in one of the videos posted just a few days before Pasha’s murder, Puneeth is seen using a stun gun on a cattle trader. 

The video from March 20 shows Puneeth stopping a truck carrying cattle in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Puneeth is seen continuously assaulting a man named Waseem inside the truck, while he pleads innocence.

News Network
April 10,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Amid the ongoing row over dairy cooperative Amul's presence in Karnataka, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised protests in Bengaluru opposing the sale of Amul milk and encouraging the use of Nandini products in Karnataka, according to ANI.

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of unleashing a "misinformation campaign".

"Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. KMF's turnover went up by (Rs) 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at (Rs) 25,000 crore, of which (Rs) 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka," BJP IT department headed Amit Malviya tweeted.

His tweets came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Amul's announcement of its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market.

With Modi visiting the state on Sunday, the former Karnataka chief minister asked if the purpose of his trip was "to loot the state".

Malviya said, "There is a reason why India doesn't TRUST Congress. They LIE! Latest being the misinformation campaign that Karnataka Milk Federation, which owns Nandini, is going to merge with Amul."

The BJP has done far more to strengthen KMF and make Nandini a global brand.

