  2. VHP raises suspicion over dentist’s death on railway track in Udupi, demands probe

November 13, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 13: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has raised suspicion over the death of Dr Krishnamurthy Sarpangala from Kasaragod, whose severed body was found on the railway track at Hattiyangadi in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district.

A delegation of VHP members led by zonal joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell met home minister Araga Jnanendra at the Circuit House here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum seeking a high-level investigation. The minister was here on a private visit.

“The 57-year-old Dr Krishnamurthy Sarpangala, who was practising in Badiadka in Kasaragod district for the past 30 years, was reported missing from his house on November 8. Looking at the body that was found on the railway track near Tallur in Kundapura on November 9, the death seems to be a murder. A case has been registered at the Badiadka police station, but we do not have trust in Kerala police’s investigation. Hence, a case should be registered in Kundapur and a high-level investigation should be ordered,” the VHP wrote in the memorandum.

The case of the missing dentist, found dead on the railway track in Kundapura taluk on Wednesday, had taken a curious turn on Friday with Kerala police arresting five persons. Badiadka police have booked a case against five accused for abetment to suicide and for allegedly attacking the clinic of Dr Sarpangala in Badiadka.

Meanwhile, Kundapura Rural police registered an unnatural death report based on information from a railway employee on Wednesday.

Sexual misbehaviour

Before the missing person complaint was filed, a 32-year-old woman had filed a complaint against the doctor accusing him of sexually misbehaving with her, said police.

Around 11 am on Tuesday, five persons went to the doctor's clinic in Badiadka and asked him to apologise to the woman publicly for misbehaving with her. The dental doctor reportedly told the group that he would need time to think over it.

The group of five men left the clinic and returned after half an hour and confronted Dr Krishnamurthy again. They also reportedly threatened to make the woman file a police complaint if he did not publicly apologise.

That's when the doctor left the clinic on his motorcycle, said an officer.

Around 3 pm on Tuesday, the doctor's motorcycle was found at Kumbla railway station, 18km from Badiadka.

After the motorcycle was found, the victim approached the Badiadka police and filed a complaint of sexual abuse against Dr Krishnamurthy.

His wife then filed a missing person complaint. Police registered both cases.

On Thursday morning, the Brahmana Sabha, an orgnaisation of Brahmins, took out a protest march to Badiadka police for not finding the missing doctor. The organisation also had demanded action against those who threatened him. Later in the evening, police found the doctor's body in Udupi district.

November 9,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 9: In what can be termed as a victory for the campaign of hardline Hindutva outfits, a civil judge court in Mangaluru has rejected two interim applications related to Juma Masjid in Malalipete near Mangaluru, on Wednesday.

In the order, Third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Nikita Akki, rejected interim applications (IA) No 3 and 4 filed by Juma Masjid seeking dismissal of the suit seeking an injunction against Juma Masjid from dismantling the old tiled structure. 

The court dismissed the interim application filed by the defendant under Section 85 of the Waqf Act 1995 read with Order 7 Rule 11(d) and Section 151 of CPC and also the application filed under Section 4(1) and Section 4(2) of The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The court has extended the temporary injunction on dismantling the old tiled structure that has a temple-like structure. While rejecting the two interim applications, the civil judge posted the case on December 8, for hearing on interim application 2 for the injunction filed by the plaintiff.

A controversy erupted over the old structure which was noticed during the demolition of a mosque in Malalipete on April 19. Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders had appealed to the district administration to stop the renovation work till documents are verified and later approached the court against the dismantling of the structure.

Welcoming the dismissal of two interim applications, VHP Karnataka Dakshina Prantha Joint Secretary said the legal fight will continue. “It is a victory of our belief. We insist on conducting a survey of the site through the court commissioner and Archaeological Survey of India.”

Addressing the press, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell called the development a victory for the Hindu belief. “We request the mosque committee to handover the structure to Hindus. Let the matter settle peacefully. If not, we will continue the legal battle. Even 'Tambula Prashne' proved that there was a temple there. In the coming days, we will arrange 'Ashtamangala Prashne' in order to construct a huge temple,” he said. 

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said “security has been strengthened at Malali. In order to ensure no untoward incident occurs, KSRP, and CAR personnel have been deployed as a part of security under the leadership of ACP. DCP (Law and order) Anshu Kumar will visit Malali to supervise security.

November 11,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 11: A four-year-old boy lost his life when the auto rickshaw in which he was travelling involved in a collision with a pick up vehicle at Kodimbala on Kadaba-Panja road in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Hardik (4), student of Shri Bharathi Shishu Mandir of Saraswati Vidyalaya of Vidyanagar,  Kadaba. He was son of Naveen from Panja village who runs medical shop at Nettana. 

Hardik used to commute to school every day by the school bus. However, on Thursday, his mother took him from the Shishu Mandir as she had come to Kadaba for a programme. Both Hardik and his mother were in the auto rickshaw when tragedy struck.

Though Hardik was given first aid at Kadaba primary health care centre, he succumbed on the way to Puttur for higher treatment. He is survived by father, mother and a younger sibling.  Kadaba police have registered a case.

November 5,2022

Mysuru, Nov 5: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested the former Mysuru district secretary of Popular Front of India  from his residence in Mysuru on Friday morning. 

Sulaiman, a cloth merchant and a resident of Mandi Mohalla, here is the one arrested. 

It should be recalled that another PFI leader, 57-year-old Mohammed Khaleem Ulla Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar in Mysuru was arrested by NIA on 22 September. 

The officials carried out searches at SDPI leader Ismail Nalaband's house in Hubballi.

PFI has been banned for five years following allegations of terror funding nexus. This step was taken by the government after NIA and ED conducted several raids on PFI and its members across the country especially in September 2022. 106 PFI members were taken into custody during the initial round of raids. Meanwhile, 247 PFI members were apprehended or arrested during the second series of operations.

