VHP raises suspicion over dentist’s death on railway track in Udupi, demands probe

Mangaluru, Nov 13: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has raised suspicion over the death of Dr Krishnamurthy Sarpangala from Kasaragod, whose severed body was found on the railway track at Hattiyangadi in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district.

A delegation of VHP members led by zonal joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell met home minister Araga Jnanendra at the Circuit House here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum seeking a high-level investigation. The minister was here on a private visit.

“The 57-year-old Dr Krishnamurthy Sarpangala, who was practising in Badiadka in Kasaragod district for the past 30 years, was reported missing from his house on November 8. Looking at the body that was found on the railway track near Tallur in Kundapura on November 9, the death seems to be a murder. A case has been registered at the Badiadka police station, but we do not have trust in Kerala police’s investigation. Hence, a case should be registered in Kundapur and a high-level investigation should be ordered,” the VHP wrote in the memorandum.

The case of the missing dentist, found dead on the railway track in Kundapura taluk on Wednesday, had taken a curious turn on Friday with Kerala police arresting five persons. Badiadka police have booked a case against five accused for abetment to suicide and for allegedly attacking the clinic of Dr Sarpangala in Badiadka.

Meanwhile, Kundapura Rural police registered an unnatural death report based on information from a railway employee on Wednesday.

Sexual misbehaviour

Before the missing person complaint was filed, a 32-year-old woman had filed a complaint against the doctor accusing him of sexually misbehaving with her, said police.

Around 11 am on Tuesday, five persons went to the doctor's clinic in Badiadka and asked him to apologise to the woman publicly for misbehaving with her. The dental doctor reportedly told the group that he would need time to think over it.

The group of five men left the clinic and returned after half an hour and confronted Dr Krishnamurthy again. They also reportedly threatened to make the woman file a police complaint if he did not publicly apologise.

That's when the doctor left the clinic on his motorcycle, said an officer.

Around 3 pm on Tuesday, the doctor's motorcycle was found at Kumbla railway station, 18km from Badiadka.

After the motorcycle was found, the victim approached the Badiadka police and filed a complaint of sexual abuse against Dr Krishnamurthy.

His wife then filed a missing person complaint. Police registered both cases.

On Thursday morning, the Brahmana Sabha, an orgnaisation of Brahmins, took out a protest march to Badiadka police for not finding the missing doctor. The organisation also had demanded action against those who threatened him. Later in the evening, police found the doctor's body in Udupi district.