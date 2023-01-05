  1. Home
  2. VHP sets up team to tackle ‘Hindu girl-Muslim boy love affairs’ in Dakshina Kannada

VHP sets up team to tackle ‘Hindu girl-Muslim boy love affairs’ in Dakshina Kannada

coastaldigest.com news network
January 5, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 5: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party has poised to make so called ‘love jihad’ a prime issue for upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, in association with other hardline Hindutva groups, has launched a so called helpline to combat love affairs between Hindu girls and Muslim boys in coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.  

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by anti-Muslim groups, who claim that Muslim men lure Hindu women into relationships and convert them into Islam religion.

“The helpline has already become operational in the district,” said VHP Karnataka Dakshina Prantha joint-secretary Sharan Pumpwell, adding that there are plans to extend it to the entire state in the coming days

“Love jihad-free Hindu society is our objective. It aims at protecting women who are unknowingly falling into the trap of love jihad,” read a poster of the so called helpline with telephone numbers and email address.  The poster is being shared on social media platforms.

“We have shared two mobilephone numbers and an email ID to those in distress to share the details,” he said. The people with information about love jihad cases can dial these numbers to tip off activists.

“After getting information on alleged love jihad, in case of necessity, we will seek police’s help. Otherwise, our team will meet family and speak to the girl who is the victim of love jihad. If needed, the victim will be given counselling by a dedicated team. We have a legal team to fight the cases legally,” Pumpwell said.

All the information will be kept confidential and will not be revealed to public, he said.

January 3,2023

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit. In a statement, BharatPe said he will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023.

"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."

A leadership transition is being planned at the firm, and an announcement in this regard will likely be made later this month.

Sameer’s departure will be the latest in a slew of recent top-level exits at the Tiger Global investee firm. Last month, three senior executives—chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, PostPe head Nehul Malhotra, and Rajat Jain, chief product officer for lending and consumer products—resigned from the company.

Nishit Sharma, the company’s chief revenue officer, left the company in June. Satyam Nathani, one of BharatPe’s founding members, also left to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions in the same month.

 In the last week of June, Bhavik Koladiya, who ran the fintech firm’s technology and product divisions, stepped down in a move that has proved to be among the most consequential departures. Koladiya and Shashvat Nakrani founded BharatPe in July 2017, although the firm wasn’t incorporated till March 2018. Grover joined the company in June 2018.

Sameer has, in recent weeks, come in for personal attacks by Grover, who has responded to civil and criminal suits alleging fraud, filed by BharatPe, by unleashing a fusillade of disparaging tweets about erstwhile BharatPe colleagues.

Two people familiar with the board’s thinking said in December that the board has been scouting for a CEO and was keen to replace Sameer.

Sameer, who was previously CEO of the FMCG business at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, joined BharatPe in August 2020 as president. When Grover’s focus shifted to getting a banking licence through the acquisition of PMC Bank and fund-raising, all top leaders at the firm were asked to report to Sameer. He also started managing day-to-day activities. In August 2021, Sameer was formally made the CEO of BharatPe.

BharatPe denied the development. “Suhail continues to be the CEO of BharatPe, and we would not like to further comment on any market speculation," a company spokesperson said.

Sameer separately responded to a Mint query over text message: “I haven’t resigned. Rumour."

In the past few months, most exits have occurred from BharatPe’s product and technology teams, which could impact the operations of Unity Small Finance Bank, which relies heavily on BharatPe for its technology capabilities. The bank is a joint venture between BharatPe and Centrum and was granted a banking licence in October 2021.

The exits also come at a time when the firm is trying to put the negative publicity around the alleged financial fraud perpetrated by Grover behind it and transform itself into a professionally run firm. The company, which is focused on achieving profitability, is also preparing itself for an IPO in 18-24 months.

The company joined the unicorn club after raising $370 million from Tiger Global in August 2021. Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar was appointed as chairman of BharatPe in October 2021.
 

January 1,2023

Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014.

In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957.

Of the 30,957 complaints, the maximum of 9,710 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,970 and dowry harassment at 4,600, according to NCW data accessed by PTI.

About 54.5 per cent (16,872) of the complaints were received from the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. 

Delhi recorded 3,004 complaints, followed by Maharashtra (1,381), Bihar (1,368) and Haryana (1,362).

According to the data, the highest number of complaints related to the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were received from Uttar Pradesh.

The number of complaints received by the NCW in 2022 is the highest since 2014, when the panel had received 33,906 complaints.

As many as 2,523 complaints were received regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, 1,701 were related to rape and attempt to rape, 1,623 were in connection with police apathy against women and 924 complaints were related to cyber crimes, according to the data. 

December 23,2022

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is after a potential diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Putin told reporters on Thursday Russia wanted an end to all armed conflicts through diplomacy. “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” the president said. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.”

“I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses.”

“All armed conflicts end one way or another with some kind of negotiations on the diplomatic track,” Putin said.

“Sooner or later, any parties in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement. The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this.”

Senior Russian officials have persistently said Moscow is open to negotiations. To Russia, it is Ukraine that is refusing to talk.

The Russian president made the remarks a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the White House.

During a lightning trip to Washington on Wednesday, Zelensky met with President Joe Biden and addressed Congress, urging the White House to supply Ukraine with “more weapons” in its 10-month-long war with Russia.

Putin also played down the significance of the Patriot air defense system Biden agreed to supply to Zelenskiy, saying Russia would find a way to counter it. The president said it was “quite old” and did not work like Russia's S-300 system. “OK, we will take this into account and an antidote will always be found.”

“Those who are confronting us say this is a defensive weapon... there will always be an antidote. So the people who are doing this are doing it in vain. It's just prolonging the conflict, that's all,” Putin told reporters.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainian president and his American counterpart were turning a deaf ear to “Russia’s concerns.”

Regarding Moscow's conditions in the peace talks, Russian diplomats say demilitarization of the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics in eastern Ukraine, collectively known as Donbas, is among the main conditions Moscow has stated to end the war. The two regions broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after refusing to recognize a Western-backed Ukrainian government that had overthrown a democratically-elected Russia-friendly administration.

Russia says it is not after occupying Ukraine. Moscow has blamed the war on US and NATO intervention that left Russia no other way but to take military action.

