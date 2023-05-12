  1. Home
  2. Victory of love over hate, says Rahul Gandhi as BJP loses Karnataka to Congress

News Network
May 13, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday, reacting to the party’s victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, said that he did not fight a divisive battle, and that “the strength of crony-capitalism was defeated by the power of poor.”

Addressing a press conference in party headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said, “the markets of hatred have closed down, and shops of love have opened in Karnataka.”

The BJP lost its only bastion in the south today, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceding defeat shortly after the Congress leads moved past 130 seats. The BJP is ahead on 60-plus seats and HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) in over 20 seats.

Conceding defeat, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters: "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis... We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104 seats, the Congress 80 and the JDS 37 in Karnataka. The BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government but resigned before a majority test. Then, the Congress and the JDS formed a coalition government. The coalition government lasted 14 months after which 16 MLAs switched to the BJP, toppling the government and bringing the BJP back in power.

The Karnataka results is expected to boost the Congress ahead of next year's general elections and the assembly polls in three states later this year. The party is hoping to make a comeback in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is also hoping to win back Madhya Pradesh, where its government crashed in 2020 with the defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists.

The results will be crucial for the BJP in terms of next year's national elections. The state accounts for 28 Lok Sabha seats. While the BJP vote share in the assembly polls has not dropped in comparison to 2018, the elections indicate that the party has not been able to make its much-needed breakthrough into the Vokkaliga and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes votes.

The Congress gains have hugely cheered the opposition. "The message from Karnataka is that the 'end' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun," tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

News Network
May 13,2023

Hailing the Bharat Jodo Yatra's role for its success in the Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday said in the clash of narratives between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the yatra, the cross-country foot march is a "clear winner".

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on September 30 at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. It passed through Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur, traversing a distance of over 500 km in about 22 days in the state.
 
The march had seen massive crowds during its stay in the state with people from all walks of life joining it. It was hailed as a success but many had raised questions over its electoral impact.

Many in the party feel it has played a critical role in boosting the Congress' electoral fortunes in the state and its impact is there for everyone to see.

Talking about the yatra's role in Cong's performance in the southern state, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI, "It was the Sanjeevini for the party. It energised the organisation and instilled a deep sense of unity and solidarity among leaders and workers."
 
"The Bharat Jodo Yatra started a particular narrative in Indian politics which the people of India were waiting for," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said when asked about the yatra factor.

"In Karnataka, the Bharat Jodo Yatra spent about 22 days. If you remember the visuals of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi being drenched in the rain and continuing his speech in October, I think these visuals have stayed in people's mind," he told PTI.

The message of the yatra has resonated across the country but more so in Karnataka, Khera said while also crediting the poll campaigns run by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The guidance that we all got from our seasoned leader Mr Kharge (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge), the result is there for everyone to see," he added.

Referring to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign headed by Rahul Gandhi who walked some 3,000 km over three months, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra made a lot of difference.

Asked if the yatra had passed the test of electoral impact, Khera said the foot march had nothing to do with elections.

He, however, said, "Elections are a clash of narratives, in the clash of narratives between Narendra Modi versus Bharat Jodo Yatra, I think the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear winner."

News Network
May 10,2023

Mangaluru, May 10: A 20-year-old student who went for a picnic with her childhood friend drowned in the sea off Someshwar beach near here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kaveri, a resident of Badami who was pursuing a B.Com course in Mangaluru. Sources said Kaveri lost her balance while walking on a seaside rock and fell into the sea.

Though Coast Guard and local swimmers jumped into the waters and brought her back to the shore, she was dead by then, police said.

Ullal police have registered a case. 
 

News Network
May 10,2023

Bengaluru, May 10: At least ten exit polls indicated that the Congress is on the cusp of coming to power while the BJP maintained that the game is still on in Karnataka where voting concluded Wednesday in what was a bitterly-fought election.

Two exit polls gave Congress a clear majority - the India Today-Axis My India said the party will register a thumping victory with 122-140 seats against BJP’s 62-80 and the News24 - Today's Chanakya projection was 120 seats for the DK Shivakumar-led party and 92 for the incumbent Basavaraj Bommai-led government. 

Only one exit poll - News Nation - gave BJP 114 seats. 

Seven other exit polls showed Congress as the single-largest party with the likelihood of a fractured mandate looming.

All exit polls have predicted a major climbdown for the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), which is projected to win anywhere between 12 and 32 seats. The space JD(S) is shown to have ceded is likely to be occupied by Congress, which is one way of explaining its gains apart from benefits of the anti-incumbency against BJP. 

However, exit polls have often got it wrong. In 2018, for example, Axis My India's prediction was 106-118 for Congress and 79-92 for BJP. But BJP ended up getting 104 and Congress 78.

Soon after polling concluded, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked party workers and electors. “I want to thank the Babbar Sher workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future,” he said. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, insisted that the BJP is coming to power. “Our ground report says we'll get a complete majority,” he said, pointing out that no exit poll is accurate. “There'll be 5-10% variation and none of the exit polls are consistent,” he added. 

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that high voter turnout was “a very positive sign” and that it depicted anti-incumbency against BJP. 

“It’s the other way around,” Bommai said. “A high voter turnout is always better for BJP not Congress. This shows a lot of people in urban areas who didn’t vote earlier have come out and voted for BJP,” he claimed. 

