Video of former MP Pratap Simha criticizing BJP’s treatment of Vokkaligas embarrasses party

New Delhi: The Congress is set to oppose the introduction of the bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards in the Lok Sabha, sources said on Thursday.

Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Hibi Eden have also given notices to oppose the introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Eden has said in his notice that he opposes the presentation of the bill as it is "unconstitutional" and cited that it is in conflict with the Right to Property (Article 300A), the sources said.

The Bill can potentially infringe on the property rights of individuals and religious institutions without adequate legal safeguards, he argued.

Eden also contended that the bill is an infringement on the Fundamental Right of Religious Freedom under Article 25, the sources said.

The Bill's imposition of new conditions for creating waqfs and the requirement for existing waqfs to register detailed information on a government portal might be perceived as undue interference in the administration of religious endowments, he said in his notice.

Eden also argued that it is an encroachment on states' powers.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The Bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.