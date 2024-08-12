Video of former MP Pratap Simha criticizing BJP’s treatment of Vokkaligas embarrasses party

Bengaluru: A video clip featuring former BJP MP for Mysuru-Kodagu, Pratap Simha, questioning his party’s treatment of Vokkaliga leaders has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Simha indirectly accuses the BJP of sidelining leaders from the Vokkaliga community, while also noting the prominent position held by Lingayat leaders within the party.
The authenticity of the video has yet to be verified. However, in the clip, Simha is seen expressing his disappointment with the current Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for not informing him about Yaduveer’s plans to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Simha pointed out that his own situation within the BJP reflects a broader issue faced by Vokkaliga leaders in the party. Despite his strong track record and popularity as an MP, he was not given the party ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He attributed this denial to a scheme by certain leaders who used the ‘OBC’ card to ensure Yaduveer’s nomination as the BJP candidate.
“I don’t think this could ever happen in Lingayat-dominated seats like Haveri, Belagavi, or Shivamogga, where Lingayat leaders are the candidates. It only happens in a seat where a young, popular, and emerging Vokkaliga leader is contesting,” Simha stated.
Despite his criticisms, Simha stopped short of naming any specific party leaders, other than Yaduveer.
