  1. Home
  2. Video of former MP Pratap Simha criticizing BJP’s treatment of Vokkaligas embarrasses party

Video of former MP Pratap Simha criticizing BJP’s treatment of Vokkaligas embarrasses party

News Network
August 12, 2024

pratapsimha.jpg

Bengaluru: A video clip featuring former BJP MP for Mysuru-Kodagu, Pratap Simha, questioning his party’s treatment of Vokkaliga leaders has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Simha indirectly accuses the BJP of sidelining leaders from the Vokkaliga community, while also noting the prominent position held by Lingayat leaders within the party.

The authenticity of the video has yet to be verified. However, in the clip, Simha is seen expressing his disappointment with the current Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for not informing him about Yaduveer’s plans to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Simha pointed out that his own situation within the BJP reflects a broader issue faced by Vokkaliga leaders in the party. Despite his strong track record and popularity as an MP, he was not given the party ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He attributed this denial to a scheme by certain leaders who used the ‘OBC’ card to ensure Yaduveer’s nomination as the BJP candidate.

“I don’t think this could ever happen in Lingayat-dominated seats like Haveri, Belagavi, or Shivamogga, where Lingayat leaders are the candidates. It only happens in a seat where a young, popular, and emerging Vokkaliga leader is contesting,” Simha stated.

Despite his criticisms, Simha stopped short of naming any specific party leaders, other than Yaduveer.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2024

iranavenge.jpg

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for the assassination of Hamas's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying it is the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the Palestinian resistance leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday, hours after Haniyeh, who had traveled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president, was killed in a dawn attack in the capital.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei commended Haniyeh’s years-long sacrifices in his fight against the Israeli occupation and said he was ready for martyrdom and sacrificed his children and households on this path. 

“He was not afraid of embracing martyrdom in the way of God and saving God's servants, but we consider it our duty to avenge his blood in this bitter and horrific incident that came to pass in the Islamic Republic's territory," the Leader asserted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 8,2024

wakf.jpg

New Delhi: The Congress is set to oppose the introduction of the bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards in the Lok Sabha, sources said on Thursday.

Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Hibi Eden have also given notices to oppose the introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Eden has said in his notice that he opposes the presentation of the bill as it is "unconstitutional" and cited that it is in conflict with the Right to Property (Article 300A), the sources said.

The Bill can potentially infringe on the property rights of individuals and religious institutions without adequate legal safeguards, he argued.

Eden also contended that the bill is an infringement on the Fundamental Right of Religious Freedom under Article 25, the sources said.

The Bill's imposition of new conditions for creating waqfs and the requirement for existing waqfs to register detailed information on a government portal might be perceived as undue interference in the administration of religious endowments, he said in his notice.

Eden also argued that it is an encroachment on states' powers.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The Bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 10,2024

Mysuru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday that probe into some of the alleged scams are underway and he will speak on them once the investigation report comes to him.

The Congress veteran said he was overwhelmed at the success of the Janandolana held in Mysuru on Friday.

The Janandolan in the chief minister's home district was in support of him and to counter the opposition’s allegations and their foot march. Asked about opposition leaders' claim that they will continue their fight until the CM resigns, Siddaramaiah said, "Will I fear such things, will I bow down to such things? If they indulge in false propaganda. People will suppress their agitations that are with false allegations, on getting to know the truth."

The CM also visited Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop the Chamundi Hills after a long time to mark Shravana Shanivara. Last year he has visited the temple in August to make the goddess the first beneficiary of Gruhalakshmi scheme, one of the five guarantees of the Congress government.

Attacking the BJP in the state, Siddaramaiah said he knows what the saffron party state president B Y Vijayendra, his father and former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Opposition Leader R Ashoka have done. “There are some more scams to be unearthed,” he added.

The BJP-JD(S) are scheduled to conclude their protest march on Saturday in Mysuru city. The final day of the 'Mysuru Chalo' protest march began at Ramaswamy circle here today and will culminate at Maharaja’s College Grounds, where a valedictory rally is organised.

To a question on the opposition’s allegations against him, Siddaramaiah said, he will tackle them politically and legally. Describing the allegation against him as ‘false’, he said, "I have spoken on a few issues in the Janandolan and will present some more issues before the people shortly."

Speaking on the Janandolana, the CM said, "It was held to counter the opposition’s padayatra, to counter their false allegations. It was held, to tell the truth to the people. The BJP-JD(S) alliance is trying to project me in bad light. They are trying to weaken the democratically-elected government in Karnataka. They think that they will be politically benefited, if they defame me. They are involved in various scams. I will expose them all, and initiate action against them."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.