  2. Waves of change: ₹840-crore project to make Coastal Karnataka plastic-free and resilient

September 3, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka’s picturesque 320-km coastline is set to undergo a sweeping transformation with the launch of a ₹840-crore initiative backed by the World Bank. The Karnataka Strengthening of Coastal Resilience Economy (K-Shore) project promises not just cleaner beaches free from plastic waste, but also stronger defenses against sea erosion, improved marine conservation, and fresh livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Under K-Shore, multiple departments — including Forest, Fisheries, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj — will roll out a host of eco-restoration and anti-pollution measures. From mangrove plantations and bamboo cultivation at estuaries to constructing check dams, culverts, and causeways along 16 Western Ghats rivers, the project aims to strengthen natural barriers and reduce the flow of waste into the Arabian Sea.

A major component will be the installation of trash barriers at estuaries, systematic beach-cleaning drives, and active participation of fishermen and coastal residents. In addition, awareness campaigns and alternatives to single-use plastics will be promoted, especially around major pilgrim centres such as Kukke Subramanya, Dharmasthala, Udupi Sri Krishna temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, and Kollur Mookambika.

Plastic-free trekking routes and forests are also part of the plan. Visitors will see bins at entry and exit points, while collected waste will be directed to newly set up Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) for recycling. According to Dr K Karikalan, Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Circle, these initiatives will double up as employment generators for local communities.

Marine conservation will receive a special boost with measures to protect Olive Ridley turtles and dolphins along the Karnataka coast. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been drawn up for the next five years and will be taken up for discussion in New Delhi on September 20. Following this, tenders for various works are expected to be floated.

August 22,2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on Thursday when he sang the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’ as shown in a video of the proceedings.

Shivakumar’s recital came when the BJP legislators accused Shivakumar of being an ‘abettor’ of the stampede as he created mass frenzy.

They alleged that Shivakumar went to receive the RCB team on their arrival at the Bengaluru airport, waved the Kannada flag throughout the journey from the airport to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Replying to the accusations, Shivakumar said, "I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and people there, including the KSCA secretary, are my friends. I am the Bengaluru In-Charge Minister. I had gone to the Airport and Stadium (on June 4). I also held the Karnataka flag, I did wish them (RCB) and I kissed the cup as well. I have done my job".

He added, "The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that have occurred in other places as well. I, too, have many things to say about you as well".

The Deputy CM also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara.

To this, Leader of the Opposition BJP R Ashoka reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore ‘RSS Chaddi’.

Much to the amusement of the House, Shivakumar sang ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome......’.

The opposition welcomed the anthem by thumping the table but there was an absolute silence in the Congress camp.

The BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar quipped, saying, "Hope these lines are not removed from the records".

Shivakumar sought to know did the governments ever take responsibility whenever such incidents took place.

"You should feel proud that this government quickly (after the stampede) acted and initiated action against police officers and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru," he said.

August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: An unsuspecting investor in Dakshina Kannada has lost a staggering ₹24.9 lakh after falling victim to a fake online share trading app. Police have urged the public to remain alert against such scams.

According to a complaint lodged with the CEN Police, the victim, C. Subrahmanya from Bantwal taluk, received a call on July 20 from an unknown person who claimed to represent the stock trading platform Fivepaisa.

He was then tricked into downloading a fraudulent app called Fivepaisamax through a link sent by the caller. Initially asked to invest ₹5,000, Subrahmanya deposited ₹40,000 and managed to withdraw only ₹1,000. Convinced by further promises of profit, he continued investing larger sums.

In multiple transactions, he transferred a total of ₹24.9 lakh to the fraudsters’ accounts. When he attempted to withdraw his remaining funds, the app blocked him, and he realised he had been duped.

Police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials have cautioned citizens to avoid downloading investment apps from unverified links and to rely only on official platforms.

August 25,2025

The Israeli military has killed at least 15 people, including four journalists serving international outlets, during back-to-back strikes against an overstretched hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the regime carried out an airstrike against the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis before backing it up with another raid, when civil defense and ambulance teams had scrambled to the site to help out the victims.

Various outlets, including resistance media channels, identified four of the fatalities as cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for the Reuters news agency, Mohammad Salama of the Al Jazeera television network, Mariam Abu Daqa, who used to report for The Independent Arabia and the Associated Press, and Moaz Abu Taha of the NBC.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, al-Masri’s fellow Reuters contractor, was also wounded in the attacks.

‘Systematic targeting’

Gaza’s government media office said the deaths had brought to 244 the number of journalists that had perished as a result of Israeli bloodletting throughout the coastal sliver since October 2023, when the regime started bringing the Palestinian territory under a wholesale war of genocide.

The office condemned the “systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists,” holding the regime as well as its main allies – the United States, the UK, Germany, and France – responsible.

It also called for international action to protect journalists in the war-battered territory.

The assassination spree followed hot on the heels of the regime’s targeted killing strikes against Al Jazeera’s media team in Gaza City, which claimed the lives of five media personnel, including heroic and celebrated journalist Anas al-Sharif.

Right up to his untimely demise, Sharif would provide the world with rare insights into the Israeli- and Western-created Palestinian plight through years-long untiring and death-defying struggle.

Still reporting on the Monday strikes, Gaza’s civil defense apparatus announced that firefighter Imad Abdel Hakim al-Shaer was also among the fatalities of the attacks that also wounded seven other members of the apparatus’s Khan Younis chapter.

The massacre evoked reactions from international figures such as Francesca Albanese, an outspoken United Nations rapporteur, who has faced United States sanctions for her vociferous criticism of the regime.

“Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented. I beg STATES: How much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage?” she asked in a post on X.

She advised the international community to break the regime’s near-total blockade of Gaza and slap it with an arms embargo and sanctions, while denouncing rescuers being “killed in line of duty.”

Gaza’s health ministry has, meanwhile, reported numerous injuries.

The genocide has so far claimed the lives of around 62,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children. In addition to incessant military attacks, it has been deploying starvation as a weapon of war towards what observers call maximizing suffering and casualties.

