Waves of change: ₹840-crore project to make Coastal Karnataka plastic-free and resilient

Mangaluru, Sept 3: Karnataka’s picturesque 320-km coastline is set to undergo a sweeping transformation with the launch of a ₹840-crore initiative backed by the World Bank. The Karnataka Strengthening of Coastal Resilience Economy (K-Shore) project promises not just cleaner beaches free from plastic waste, but also stronger defenses against sea erosion, improved marine conservation, and fresh livelihood opportunities for local communities.
Under K-Shore, multiple departments — including Forest, Fisheries, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj — will roll out a host of eco-restoration and anti-pollution measures. From mangrove plantations and bamboo cultivation at estuaries to constructing check dams, culverts, and causeways along 16 Western Ghats rivers, the project aims to strengthen natural barriers and reduce the flow of waste into the Arabian Sea.
A major component will be the installation of trash barriers at estuaries, systematic beach-cleaning drives, and active participation of fishermen and coastal residents. In addition, awareness campaigns and alternatives to single-use plastics will be promoted, especially around major pilgrim centres such as Kukke Subramanya, Dharmasthala, Udupi Sri Krishna temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, and Kollur Mookambika.
Plastic-free trekking routes and forests are also part of the plan. Visitors will see bins at entry and exit points, while collected waste will be directed to newly set up Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) for recycling. According to Dr K Karikalan, Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Circle, these initiatives will double up as employment generators for local communities.
Marine conservation will receive a special boost with measures to protect Olive Ridley turtles and dolphins along the Karnataka coast. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been drawn up for the next five years and will be taken up for discussion in New Delhi on September 20. Following this, tenders for various works are expected to be floated.
