  2. ‘We know how to handle... wait for a few days...’: Bommai on Dakshina Kannada murders

July 29, 2022

Bengaluru, July 29: Strongly defending his government’s way of handling situation in coastal Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that special measures will be taken to clamp down on anti-social forces in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Mr Bommai, who decided not to visit families of Muslim victims during his Dakshina Kannada trip yesterday, told reporters today that the government has taken all three murder cases -- Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru, and Mohammed Fazil -- seriously. 

“The life of every citizen is important,” claimed the CM, who had wept after visiting Praveen’s family yesterday and refrained from visiting the families of Masood and Fazil.

The three murders have not only exposed communal fault lines in Dakshina Kannada, but also have exposed the communal mindset of the government. 

“I am meeting the director-general and other senior police officers to take stock of what we can do in the coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi,” he said. “We will take some decisions for the two districts based on suggestions given by officials,” he added.
Bommai said miscreants are entering Karnataka from Kerala. “There are 55 roads from the Kerala border. We will take discuss how they need to be managed,” he said.

Hitting back at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for criticising the government, Bommai said, “When Siddaramaiah was there (as CM), there were 32 killings. What was he doing? It’s not right to do politics in everything.”

Ruling out the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Bommai said his government knows how to handle the situation.

“In the first murder case (Masood), we’ve arrested the accused. In other cases also, action will be taken,” he said.

Blaming the SDPI and PFI, Bommai said the previous Congress government allowed the two outfits to grow by withdrawing more than 200 cases against their workers. “They even attacked Congress MLA Tanveer Sait,” Bommai said. “Now, they’re doing their thing again.”

According to Bommai, there’s more to these murders. “This is an organised crime. These things shouldn’t happen. But, the anti-social forces are being given some encouragement, even political. They’re coming from across the Kerala border,” he said. “Wait for a few days and you’ll see the action.”

July 23,2022

Geneva, July 23: The World Health Organisation said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of WHO's emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the UN health agency has taken such an action.

 “In short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,” Tedros said.

“I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views among the members" of the committee, he added.

Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, it was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response.

WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The emergency declaration mostly serves as a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak. Past announcements had mixed impact, given that the UN health agency is largely powerless in getting countries to act.

Last month, WHO's expert committee said the worldwide monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency, but the panel convened this week to reevaluate the situation.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.

To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

In Africa, monkeypox mainly spreads to people from infected wild animals like rodents, in limited outbreaks that typically have not crossed borders.

In Europe, North America and elsewhere, however, monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.

WHO's top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99 per cent of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98 per cent involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.

Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said it was surprising WHO hadn't already declared monkeypox a global emergency, explaining that the conditions were arguably met weeks ago.

Some experts have questioned whether such a declaration would help, arguing the disease isn't severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.

“I think it would be better to be proactive and overreact to the problem instead of waiting to react when it's too late," Head said.

He added that WHO's emergency declaration could help donors like the World Bank make funds available to stop the outbreaks both in the West and in Africa, where animals are the likely natural reservoir of monkeypox.

In the US, some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

“The bottom line is we've seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there's now widespread, unexpected transmission,” said Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University.

“There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control,” he said.

Ko called for testing to be immediately scaled up rapidly, saying that similar to the early days of Covid-19, that there were significant gaps in surveillance.

“The cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The window has probably closed for us to quickly stop the outbreaks in Europe and the US, but it's not too late to stop monkeypox from causing huge damage to poorer countries without the resources to handle it.”

In the US, some experts have speculated that monkeypox might become entrenched there as the newest sexually transmitted disease, with officials estimating that 1.5 million men are at high risk of being infected.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who directs the global health department at Congo's Institute of National Biomedical Research, said he hoped any global efforts to stop monkeypox would be equitable.

Although countries including Britain, Canada, Germany and the US have ordered millions of vaccine doses, none have gone to Africa.

“The solution needs to be global,” Mbala said, adding that any vaccines sent to Africa would be used to target those at highest risk, like hunters in rural areas.

“Vaccination in the West might help stop the outbreak there, but there will still be cases in Africa,” he said.

“Unless the problem is solved here, the risk to the rest of the world will remain.” 

July 19,2022

Bengaluru, July 19: The police have managed to crack the case of bomb threat to a private school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in South Bengaluru after tracing a boy who had sent the threatening email. 

The accused is a student studying in the same school, who was not prepared for the upcoming class 10 exams, the police said.

The police traced the boy late in the night on Monday with the help of the IP address. A senior officer said the boy is studying in class 10 in the school.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West) said, "The school case has been detected, the boy had sent the email to postpone the exam. Since the boy is minor, we cannot share more details about him in the case."

The school management had noticed the email around 8.30 am on Monday and had alerted the police. 

A bomb disposal team, a sniffer dog team, and jurisdiction police were called and rushed to the spot. The police evacuated over 1,500 students as a preventative measure. The students and staff members were moved safely to another part of the campus.

After a thorough check the police declared the email as a hoax. 

First semester examination for the class 10 students were going to begin from July 21. The boy was not prepared for the examination, and so he decided to send the threatening email, assuming that the management will declare holiday for at least two to three days. He created a new email ID to send the email and used the laptop of his parents.

Both the parents of the boy and the school management were shocked after learning that the boy chose such a step to avoid the examination.

July 25,2022

New Delhi, July 25: Petrol prices were increased 78 times, while diesel rates were increased 76 times in Delhi during the financial year 2021-2022, the government told the Parliament today. 

Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas, filed a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the reply on Twitter, Mr Chadha said that this is a clear confession by the government of "looting" the common man.

"In reply to my question in Rajya Sabha, Central Government conceded that the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked 78 times and 76 times respectively in the last one year. This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man," Mr Chadha said.

Since the monsoon session of the parliament began last week, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on inflation and price rise. 

