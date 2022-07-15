  1. Home
  2. ‘We need justice, not money’: Muslim woman throws Rs 2 lakh at Siddaramaiah

News Network
July 15, 2022

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bagalkot, July 15: An aggrieved family member of one of the four persons injured in recent communal violence occurred at Kerur town in Bagalkot district today threw Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle.

Siddaramaiah, who is also Congress MLA from Badami, had to face the anger of the people in when he visited victims at hospitals who had sustained injuries during the recent communal violence.

The family members of those injured were angry over the fact that no leader from the Opposition party had come to visit them even after so many days.

Siddaramaiah reportedly tried to console them, and gave Rs 50,000 each to the family members of four injured persons, including one Mohammad Hanif, even as they refused to take money. After Siddaramaiah's vehicle started moving, a woman threw the money at the vehicle, saying that they do not need money.

"We do not need money, but we need justice. Miscreants to who disturb peace and cause violence should be punished. Peace should prevail in the society," said the Muslim woman who threw money back at Siddaramaiah's vehicle.

They lamented that though a minister came, he met only one community. Former minister H Y Meti and others did not come to meet the family members of the injured, they added.

In a video, which is being circulated on social media, a Muslim woman can be seen throwing Rs 2 lakh compensation given by the CLP leader at his convoy refusing to accept it as Siddaramaiah drove away. 

Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka chief minister had visited a hospital in Bagalkot district where the injured victims of the communal clashes are being treated.

"Today, I visited the Bagalkot hospital who were injured in the recent riots in Kerur of Badami assembly constituency and inquired about their well-being. MLA Ananda Nyamagowda, former minister HY Meti, former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Ajay Kumar Saranayake and others were present," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

According to the police, the issue began on July 6 when members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, confronted a Muslim youth, identified as Yasin, and accused him of teasing Hindu girls. This led to a heated exchange and, later, Yasin brought more people with him and assaulted the men who confronted him.

This prompted the Hindu group to retaliate. Overall, at least four people were injured in the clashes.

To prevent a possible law and order issue, authorities imposed Section 144 for a day, banning large gatherings in the town. A total of 18 people – from both the Hindu and Muslim communities – have been arrested. 

siddaramaiah2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2022

UddhavThackeray.jpg

Mumbai: In his first public address after the takeover by Eknath Shinde, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded fresh elections in the state and said he would not let the rebels use the Shiv Sena's poll symbol.

"I challenge them to hold assembly elections today. If we have done wrong, people will send us home. And if this is what you had to do, then you should have done it two and half years ago, and it would have been done respectfully. There would be no need for all this to happen," Mr Thackeray said.

"No one can take the bow and arrow symbol from the Shiv Sena. However, people don't look at only the symbol, they look at the person who has taken the symbol," he said.

Mr Thackeray hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for staying silent when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years. "You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this," he said, without naming Mr Shinde.

"Some people say if they are called to Matoshree, they will come. They say they have respect for me. I am thankful. But if you had come and spoken to me, then you would not have needed to go on this tour. But now you are with people who have abused my family. They have made attacks on our reputation. So, you decide if your love and respect is real," he said about the rebels.

"I am proud of the 15-16 MLAs who are with me despite threats. This country thrives on Satyameva Jayate, not Asatyameva Jayate," he added.

He said the Supreme Court's on Monday will decide not just the future of Shiv Sena, but also the future of Indian democracy.

The top court is set to decide on a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as well as Team Thackeray's move against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in the state.

"We are concerned about democracy and the constitution. I have faith in the judiciary. Everyone is watching what decision the judiciary will make. People are watching to see how strong our democracy is. I am not worried about the decision. The law will take its course," he said.

"No one can take the Shiv Sena away. There is a legislature party and there is a party that works on the ground. Can you finish the party just because MLAs leave? They are trying to create a fear. Don't fall for it. Legislature party and registered party are two different things," Mr Thackeray said.

Eknath Shinde, backed by the BJP, led a coup in the Shiv Sena against party chief Uddhav Thackeray, drawing most MLAs on his side and bringing down his government.

Mr Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 30, with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Four days later, Mr Shinde sailed through a trust vote with 164 votes in the 288-member assembly, way above the simple majority mark of 144. Only 99 MLAs voted against him.

Uddhav Thackeray has lost most of his party MLAs to what started out as the rebel faction but is now the bigger group, claiming to be the real Sena.

Many corporators are also switching to Eknath Shinde's faction, weakening Uddhav Thackeray's control over Maharashtra civic bodies, the Shiv Sena's strongest domain. 

News Network
July 5,2022

Tejasvi-Surya.jpg

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the demonstration outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on March 30, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the questioning was done nearly 10 days ago. The police had issued notice to the BJP leader under CRPC 41, responding to which Surya had said that when he returns to Delhi, the police can question him.

The police questioned Surya in his government house on the Ashoka road in the last week of June. He was also shown the CCTV footage in which the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha were seen demonstrating against the chief minister outside his residence.

Notably, the police have already arrested eight workers of the organisation.

A protest was started by around 150-200 protesters of BJP Yuva Morcha on March 30, outside Kejriwal's residence, at Link road near IP College, around 11.30 am onwards to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

During the protest, around 1 pm, some of the protesters breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House where they created a ruckus, shouted slogans etc.

The BJP workers were also carrying a box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm, as well as a CCTV camera, was vandalised.

The police team immediately removed the BJP workers from the spot.

After BJP workers dismantled the barricades outside Kejriwal's house Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP cadres attempted to kill the CM as they were unable to defeat him electorally.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that "Just because BJP cannot defeat Kejriwal, they are trying to kill him. Today's incident was a pre-orchestrated plan of the BJP to murder the CM."

He added, "Due to Aam Aadmi Party's victory and BJP's defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM's residence and intended to kill Kejriwal."

Raghav Chadha, AAP leader said, "Since AAP has formed its govt in Punjab, BJP has gone insane. They contested against Kejriwal many times in Punjab and Delhi but got defeated. BJP has an insecurity that their business will stop; hence the BJP goons resorted to attacking the AAP convenor and this is their politics:"

He further added, "BJP attacked the house of a democratically elected CM today and this attack is not just on Kejriwal, it is on the people of this country who want sincere governance. AAP will answer back with its public service and patriotism."

News Network
July 12,2022

deadmen.jpg

Mangaluru, July 12: Over two days after their speeding car fell into a rivulet after crashing into a bridge Manjeshwar-Subramanya state highway, the dead bodies of two occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were found this morning. 

The mishap occurred amidst heavy rains at 12:10 am on July 10 at Baitadka near Kaniyoor of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The CCTV footage from a nearby mosque showed the speeding car hitting the railing and then disappearing into the stream.

Dhanush (25), son of Choma Naika, from Vittal Mattnoor village, and his relative Dhananjay (21), from Vittal Kanyana were on board the car.

They were reportedly heading towards Kaniyur from Puttur when their Maruti 800 car got swept away just past midnight. But the incident came to light only at 6 am when some residents noticed broken railings and parts of the car.

Though the car was lifted from the rivulet on the same day, the occupants were missing. A prolonged search had failed to trace the dead body till yesterday. As the water level in the rivulet started receding last night, the bodies were found floating today.

While one body was found around 200 meters from the mishap spot on a wooden log, the other one was found at about 109 meters away. 

car1.jpg

