  We respect pro-Kannada activists, but they can't take law into their own hands: D K Shivakumar

We respect pro-Kannada activists, but they can’t take law into their own hands: D K Shivakumar

News Network
December 28, 2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the government will not allow anyone to take law into their own hands in the state in the name of fighting for the Kannada language.

He was reacting to the large-scale vandalism in Bengaluru by the activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) targeting shops and business establishments which did not have Kannada signboards, advertisements and name plates.

"We are not against the pro-Kannada activists but they should not take law into their hands. We are not ready to accept damage caused to the properties in Bengaluru," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"We have to save Kannada and we respect those who fight for saving Kannada but that should not mean that the government will shut it's eyes to vandalism," he added.

The Deputy CM said the government directions are clear that signboards, advertisements and name plates should have 60 per cent Kannada and there is a way to implement it such as issuing notices to those violating this norm.

The protesters can stage protests and raise slogans but damaging property is not acceptable, he said.

"We are committed to save Kannada. Even the CM has directed us to have all the communications and our official business in Kannada. He had said that the government is committed to save Kannada," Shivakumar told reporters.

To a question that T A Narayana Gowda, KRV convener, has given a warning to the government that it will face the music during the Lok Sabha elections if it did not respect the sentiments of Kannadigas, Shivakumar said let them do whatever they want in a democratic manner but vandalism is not accepted.

"Investors have come here from different parts of the world. People are living here to make their livelihood. They should not be threatened," he added.

Meanwhile, a Magistrate Court in Bengaluru has sent over 29 Kannada activists including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president TA Narayana Gowda, to 14 days judicial custody till January 10.

They were arrested by the police on Wednesday after their protests demanding that 60 per cent of nameboards in commercial establishments to be in Kannada turned violent with destruction of boards that were in English.

Police had detained nearly 500 activists of the KRV who went on the rampage across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Gowda was arrested along with some of his aides in Yelahanka. On Thursday at around 5 am, he was produced before a Magistrate at his residence in Devanahalli who ordered the judicial custody of the arrested persons.

The police have registered three separate FIRs at the Chikkajala Police Station against Gowda and 28 others under Sections 188, 283, 341, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations include assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, wrongful restraint, mischief, cause danger, obstruction or injury to any person and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

After their detention on Wednesday evening, Gowda and others were kept at the Police Driving and Maintainance School in Yelahanka before being taken for medical examination and produced before the Magistrate.

Sources said they will be shifted to the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara in the city. 

coastaldigest.com news network
December 23,2023

ship.jpg

An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a fire, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday.

The fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident, it said.

"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken on board. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," the firm said on its website.

Indian Defense officials said that Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is moving towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea, 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast, after it reported a fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack.

The defense officials also said that the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangaluru from a port in Saudi Arabia.

Indian Navy officials informed that Indian Navy warships in the vicinity of MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea are also moving towards the merchant ship in the outside Indian EEZ. 

"As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. All crew are safe which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it, "the Defence officials added.

The incident follows drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip, on commercial shipping, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa.

News Network
December 21,2023

gowdafamily.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda and lauded his 'exemplary' contribution to the nation's progress.

Deve Gowda's two sons, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and MLA H D Revanna, as well as grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is an MP from Hassan, accompanied him for the meeting with Modi at his residence here.

It is always a delight to meet them, the prime minister said in a post on X.

"India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji's exemplary contribution to the nation's progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic," Modi said.

The BJP and the JD(S) have announced an alliance in Karnataka following the Congress victory in the assembly polls earlier this year.

News Network
December 24,2023

MV Saibaba.jpg

A crude oil tanker, with 25 Indian crew members on board, suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. According to the US military, the attack drone was fired by Huthi fighters. Upon being hit, the crude oil tanker sent out a distress call to a US warship in the area.

Indian Navy officials said 25 Indian crew members are on board a Gabbon-flagged vessel MV Saibaba which suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. All the crew members are safe, they added.

The Indian Navy also clarified that it wasn't an India-flagged vessel, as claimed by the US earlier, but one carrying a Gabones flag.

Earlier on Sunday, the US military had claimed that an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker was among two vessels that came under drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi in the Southern Red Sea.

The US Central Command said in a statement that two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles.

"On December 23 two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Houthi militants. No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles," the US Central Command posted on X.

At the same time, between 3 and 8 pm (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG 58) was patrolling the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG).

The USS LABOON successfully intercepted and "shot down unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were inbound to the USS LABOON. There were no injuries or damage in this incident", CENTCOM added in its post.

Later, at approximately 8 pm (Sanaa time), US Naval Forces Central Command received distress reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea indicating that they were under attack.

"The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. A second vessel, the M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone with no injuries reported. The USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the distress calls from these attacks," the US CENTCOM claimed in its post earlier.

The US Central Command underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasising that these attacks pose a threat to the safety and security of international maritime traffic.

"These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17," the post added.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on ships in the Red Sea in the aftermath of the inhuman Israeli aggression against human beings of besieged Gaza Strip. 

