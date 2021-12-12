  1. Home
  2. What is good for people will become law; scrutiny panel will take a call on ‘love jihad’: Karnataka CM

December 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the ruling BJP would bring in laws that are good for the people and in the larger interest of society.

While interacting with media, Bommai said that a decision on anti-conversion bill, which is before the scrutiny committee of the law department, will be taken today (Monday). Once it gets clearance from the committee, it will come to the cabinet. After discussion, the new legislation would be tabled before the state Assembly.

Every law will have pros and cons and there will be discussions. "But, what is good for the people would be made as a law. We are ready to discuss the new law in the session," he said.

Asked about the ruling BJP's take on so called 'Love jihad', Bommai said, "let the scrutiny committee take a call first and then we will see what can be done."

"We are ready to face the opposition parties on all issues including new legislation. We want to discuss and take decisions on pro-people issues. Especially north Karnataka region development issues would be focused. We are ready and prepared. The answers in session would be given on realistic grounds, he stated. 

December 10,2021

Dec 10: Voting is underway for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies on Friday, for which 90 candidates are in the fray.

The polling that began at 8 am will go on till 4 pm. The results will be declared on December 14.

Out of total 90 candidates in the fray, 20 each are from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 independents and rest are all from smaller parties. Among the candidates, there is only one woman from Chickmagalur.

The electorate for this election comprises elected members of urban and rural local bodies, and unlike legislative assembly or Lok Sabha polls, council contests are decided by preferential votes.

The election is necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs — 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) — will end on January 5 next year.

The poll outcome will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority. The BJP that has expressed confidence about winning maximum seats, needs to win at least 13 seats to secure a majority.

The good performance in this election will be a morale booster for the party after losing Hangal seat in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district of Haveri, during the recent assembly bypolls. The Congress too is determined to win maximum seats to keep the BJP away from gaining control of the upper house; while JD(S) has expressed confidence about winning all the six seats it is contesting in.

With the aim to get a majority in the Council, State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had openly sought JD(S)' support for BJP candidates in the seats where the regional party is not contesting.

However, amid buzz about a possible pact with the ruling BJP, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy recently said that local leaders have been authorised to take a decision on whom to support in the seats where his party is not contesting, keeping in mind the prospects for the 2023 assembly election. 

The elections are being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu. 

November 30,2021

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday everyone aged 18 years and older should get a booster shot, as it looks to tackle a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus that is quickly spreading across the globe.

The update comes after President Joe Biden on Monday called for wider vaccination to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which was first detected in southern Africa.

The US health regulators last week expanded the eligibility for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults aged 18 and older either six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine doses or two months after their Johnson & Johnson shot.

The CDC had, however, stopped short of saying all adults aged 18 to 49 should get the additional shots.

The agency is taking a more cautious stance as Omicron's emergence further emphasises the importance of vaccination and boosters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Monday.

Amid the renewed emphasis, Pfizer and partner BioNTech are expected to ask the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming days to authorise their booster shots for those aged 16 and 17 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA could approve booster doses for 16- and 17-year-olds as soon as next week.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Omicron, which the World Health Organization said carried a very high risk for fueling infection surges, has now been confirmed in several countries including Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa and Canada.

Scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant, the CDC said.

The agency also said the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

December 4,2021

KWA1.jpg

Karavali Welfare Association Riyadh, KSA conducted their First ever MEGA Sports Event, VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT on 26th Nov 2021 at Istirah Safwah, Riyadh, after the Gloomy Days of Covid19.

It was a Grand Event attended by a good number of spectators from all over Saudi Arabia and participated by 12 teams from Riyadh & Eastern Province of KSA. The Event was inaugurated by the President of KWAR, Nazeer Ahmed and Ex-President Rajesh Kumar, by welcoming all the participating teams and the enthusiastic spectators.

The game started on a SUNNY afternoon of Friday and the matches played till early morning of Saturday.

The First match was between Arabco v/s Abu Sarmeel Club Teams and Abu Sarmeel Team got victorious by a margin of 2 Sets to 1.

The second match was between Battagram Kings v/s Exera Jubail and Exera Jubail won with 2 sets to 0.

The third match was between Stars v/s Smashers and Stars won with 2 sets to 0.

The fourth match was between Riyadh Shahid Club v/s Hadi Hazzazi and Hadi Hazzazi won with 2 sets to 0.

The fifth match was between Kudla Brothers v/s Desire and Desire won with 2 sets to 1.

The sixth match was between Azeez Friends v/s Friends Dammam and Friends Dammam won with 2 sets to 1.

The First Quarter Final match was between Abu Sarmeel Club v/s Desire and Abu Sarmeel won with 2 sets to 1 and reached Semi-Final.

The Second Quarter Final match was between Stars v/s Hadi Hazzazi and Stars won with 2 sets to 0 and reached Semi-Final.

The first Semi-Final match were between: Abu Sarmeel Club v/s Exera Jubail and Exera Jubail won with a victorious margin of 2 sets to 1.

The second Semi-Final match were between: Friends Dammam v/s Stars and Stars won with a victorious margin of 2 sets to 0.

The semifinal matches were a treat to watch.. All the Teams played to the Spirit of the Game and Two well fought teams reached the Finals. They were STARS RIYADH and EXERA JUBAIL

The Final Match was played early Morning of Saturday at 01:00 am, surrounded with Cool Breeze  and ardent supporters of both Teams. After the Superb Turnaround and midst of a cheering crowd the STARS Team emerged as “CHAMPIONS” of KWARs mega VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT.

Mr. Jay & Mr. Rodel were the official referee for the entire tournament. And the scoring was done by Jayakar & Nelson. Rajesh & Sherief were commentators for the entire event with their hilarious commentary, which kept the audience intact…

The Executive Members of MASA Dammam were also attended the event and supported us in all ways.

Al-Kabeer Foods, served their variety of snacks throughout the event, and all the spectators enjoyed the delicious snacks. 

Soon after the final match, prize distribution ceremony was held. Nazeer Ahmed President of KWAR inaugurated the ceremony, in the presence of all the Executive Committee Members of KWAR.

The glittering Trophies, Medals and Gifts were distributed for the outstanding players as following:

In between the games, the sponsors and donors were felicitated with flower bouquet by the President, Nazeer Ahmed for their contribution and support for the tournament. 

KWAR takes this opportunity to thank all our Sponsors, Donors, Well-Wishers, Participated Teams and all the members who over-whelmingly supported us to make this Event a Grand Success. 

Special thanks to our Main Sponsors:– 
Gulfwest Company Ltd.,  ASQ International Food & Beverages Services Pvt. Ltd., Sagar Indian Family Restaurant, 
Candle Light Pest Control, Taj Mahal Restaurants, Red Table Restaurant, E-Gate Logistics, Wider Universal Co., 
Al-Kabeer Foods, Guthu Restaurant, OTE Trading Co., Al-Marai, Paramount Engineering & Constructions; and huge contributions from individual Donors.

KWAR also thanks its Members and The Executive Committee Members who tirelessly helped to conduct the Tournament and its Great Success.  KWAR also Thanks Everyone who are directly or indirectly helped to see this Event to happen in Reality.

KWAR also thank Mr. Haneef, Mr. Jagadeesh Belchada and group for their wholehearted support for all the ground arrangements of this event. 

KWAR strives hard for the unity and strength as well as the welfare of the people from Karavali region, which will not be possible without the support of all members and their families. 

KWA4.jpg

KWA3.jpg

KWA2.jpg

