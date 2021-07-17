  1. Home
  2. What was in those 6 bags Yediyurappa carried to Delhi? HDK asks a million dollar question

What was in those 6 bags Yediyurappa carried to Delhi? HDK asks a million dollar question

News Network
July 17, 2021

Bengaluru, July 17: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi piqued his curiosity.

“According to my information, Yediyurappa had six bags with him. What was in those bags?” Kumaraswamy wondered, amid speculation that Yediyurappa was on his way out.

"It piques one's curiosity. Was Yediyurappa carrying six bags full of documents on issues faced by Karnataka? Or, was it something else? Media reports claimed that these were gifts. Did these bags go in with Yediyurappa when he met the PM?" he asked, taking a dig at Yediyurappa's meeting with Modi.

The former chief minister was speaking after holding a district-level meeting with the party cadre. The party is conducting district-level meetings for the past three days, he said. "We will fight the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections fiercely. This is like the semi-finals ahead of the Assembly elections. I have urged all party members to spend time with people at the ground level," he stated.

Regional issues will be the party's electoral plank in the next elections, Kumaraswamy said, giving an instance of the Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects that are stuck in disputes.

"Yediyurappa recently claimed that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was here to discuss Mekedatu and Mahadayi issues, whereas he was here only to review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission project. The same Union minister has told the Tamil Nadu minister that Mekedatu still has a long way to go before being approved. This shows that the Centre is not serious about Karnataka's interests," Kumaraswamy alleged, reiterating that Karnataka did not need "high command" administration. 

‘High command asked to continue as CM’

Meanwhile, terming his visit to Delhi as successful, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said Central leaders have asked him to continue in his post and that there was no discussion on leadership change.

"The central leaders have asked me to continue as Chief Minister and strengthen the party.It is our duty to follow their instructions from time to time.There is no question of leadership change," Yediyurappa told reporters here on his return from New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had dismissed news reports about his resignation as chief minister as "not at all true".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Defending former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, KPCC President D K Shivakumar stated that the Congress leader had implemented 95% of the promises made in the party's manifesto during the assembly polls and thus remained true to words. "Let state BJP President come for a debate on this," he dared. 

He was reacting to state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's allegations on Siddaramaiah's administration on Thursday. He said that Siddaramaiah, who took charge as chief minister on Basava Jayanti, had fulfilled most promises made during the polls and he had given good administration. "But musical chair contest is going on for the chief mister post within BJP," he taunted. 

Referring to the fuel price hike, he said the party staged the first phase of protest against it recently. "Common people would suffer further if the price is not reduced.  The discussions on the next level of agitation are going on at the national level," he said. He added that he would hold a meeting with state leaders soon, and also made it clear that the party would intensify its agitation.  

He said that many communities are in deep trouble due to the pandemic and lockdown. "People of many communities including Banjara are in deep trouble. But the government is not bothered about them," he said. He is visiting tandas to know their woes.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Cytomegalovirus or CMV is a new viral infection plaguing recovered Covid patients after several other post-covid ailments. Doctors believe those who have suppressed immunity or have been given steroids to treat severe Covid contract this viral infection.

While a 63-year-old patient on ECMO (advanced life support) developed this infection after recovering from Covid at Apollo, Jayanagar, and subsequently died, another recovered Covid patient in his 50s at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, is currently suffering from the same infection.

The patient at Apollo was diagnosed with CMV after four weeks of suffering from Covid, and had to undergo high-level expensive molecular tests. Lower respiratory tract samples are required for detecting viruses like CMV. He had diabetes, hypertension, and was immunocompromised due to heavy-duty steroids. The risk factors for CMV are the same as they are for fungal infections.

Though it is very difficult to diagnose, when patients are worsening despite being given anti-bacterials and anti-fungals, and there is no clear cause evident, then doctors start hunting for CMV with respiratory secretions, if the suspicion index is high.

Dr Ravindra Mehta, chief of pulmonology and critical care, Apollo Hospitals, and member of BBMP expert committee, said, "CMV is a virus that usually attacks immunocompromised patients and it's seen in post-transplant individuals or people on steroids and other immunosuppressive agents. The reason it is hard to find is because it requires high-level testing and needs the right sample. We did find the virus via a bronchoscopy in a post Covid patient who was on ECMO. But he passed away."

Mehta suggested controlling diabetes and shorter-term steroids for Covid to prevent getting infected with viral infections like CMV. However, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD, Pulmonology, and Lung Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, is currently treating a CMV patient with no history of immunosuppression or transplantation. Due to overwhelming Covid disease, he required ventilator support and eventually, was put on ECMO. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2021

savadi.jpg

Bagalkot, July 6: A 58-year-old man lost his life after his two-wheeler was hit by deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's eldest son’s car in the last night near Kudalasangama Cross at National Highway-50 near Hungund town. 

The deceased has been identified as Kodaleppa Boli, a farmer and resident of Chikkahandagal village of Bagalkot taluka. 

According to sources, “DCM Savadi’s eldest son Chidananda Savadi and eleven others were returning to Athani via Vijayapura in two cars. The accident happened when the quinquagenarian was heading back to home from his farmland in his two-wheeler and was hit by a speeding car. Chidanand was in the same car that hit the bike rider,” claimed sources.

The rider suffered severe injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital, however, he failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed within an hour of being admitted to the hospital, said sources.

A case has been registered at the Hunagund Police Station and police have seized the car. However, no one has been taken into custody.  

Relatives of the deceased accused the police department that, “the cops have registered a case against driver Hanumanth Singh instead of DCM’s son Chidanand. He was also allowed to travel without any inquiry about the accident.” 

Eyewitness also alleged that Chidanand damaged his vehicle number plate and tried to flee from the spot, however, the people didn’t allow him to escape until police arrived.

Chidanand said that, “I agree that the car that hit the rider belongs to me but it was driven by my driver. I was with my friends in another car, which was 30 kms ahead from my car. As soon as I was alerted to the incident, I rushed to the spot and helped the 58-year-old man to shift to hospital. I have neither threatened any person nor made an attempt to escape from the accident spot. On humanitarian grounds I will also help the deceased family,” said Chidanand.

Comments

Mohmmed Arif
 - 
Thursday, 15 Jul 2021

Sir it's n mission street garbage are not taken by mcc so all the garbage r middle of the road &also dogs makes it very ugly pedestrians could not walk properly in road &road looks very much ugly &untidy it's being a smart city it looks like slum here .there fore I request you to take strict action against Antony company &keep the city clean by lifting the garbage daily...thank u sir.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.