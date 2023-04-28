  1. Home
  2. Whenever Cong attacked Modi with harsh words it lost elections: Nalin Kumar Kateel

April 28, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 28: BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel slammed AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge who compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with “a poisonous snake” and demanded an apology.

“People of the country respect Narendra Modi as the greatest leader the country has ever seen. Congress has been engaged in criticising such a great leader. Sonia Gandhi in the past had termed him as “Mauth ka Saudagar” (merchant of death).  Rahul also criticised him. Whenever Congress has criticised Modi with harsh words, Congress has lost the election,” said Kateel.  

“There is no guarantee that the Congress will win the election. Hence, they are promising guarantees. These guarantees being announced by the Congress are like serials wherein new episodes are getting released every week,” he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s promise of free travel to women in government buses, Kateel said “first let the Congress calculate the budget size of Karnataka. Let them explain from where they will get funds for such schemes. It is an unscientific promise,” he said.

“Congress had failed in fulfilling its promises made in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Even in the past, it has failed to fulfil its promise in Karnataka and was engaged in appeasement politics in Karnataka. When 3,000 farmers ended their life by suicide, the Congress-led government failed to announce compensation. In the name of 'Garibi Hatao', the Congress contested 10 elections in the country. Leaders like D K Shivakumar, who were in power under the name 'Garibi Hatao' have properties worth Rs 10,000 crore, Siddaramaiah, who was a lawyer, is now a billionaire, Mallikarjuna Kharge, who came from nothing, is now Rs 2,000-crore rich. The Congress has been engaged in false promises and people are well aware of the false promises,” he said. 

April 24,2023

gundlupet.jpg

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s key strategist Amit Shah began his campaign in the Old Mysuru region, on Monday, April 24.

Amit Shah offered prayers to idol of Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday morning. 

He then held roadshow in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district. Thousands of people had gathered in Gundlupet, swaying the BJP flags to welcome their leader.

The roadshow began from the new bus stand in Gundlupet. The 1.5-km long roadshow took more than 45 minutes to cover the stretch.

The vehicle used during the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra was used for the roadshow also. Shah was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and BJP Gundlupet candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah said, BJP will win all the four assembly seats in Chamarajanagar and will come to power in the state again.

Earlier, he was welcomed at Mysuru airport by MLA S A Ramadass, MP Pratap Simha and other leaders of the BJP. 

He proceeded to Chamundi Hill and offered prayers accompanied by the leaders. 

Amit Shah's poll campaign from Old Mysuru Region is to strengthen the party, which is said to be a strong fort of JD(S), followed by Congress. 

He will begin the roadshow from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and campaigns for the party candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

It may be mentioned that Congress too began its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gundlupet taluk.

From Gundlupet, he will leave for Sakleshpur and hold a roadshow campaigning for the party candidate Cement Manjunatha. He will later proceed to Hubballi. 

April 21,2023

ananya.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 21: Ananya K A, who secured first rank in commerce stream in II PU exams - 2023 by scoring an impressive 600 out of 600 marks, generously gives credit of her achievement to her teachers. 

 “It is not my effort alone. The teachers at Alva’s PU College and Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr Mohan Alva have been supportive throughout. I was attentive during class hours and was consistent in my marks in the exams conducted at the college,” she said.

“I have utilised my study hours from 4.45 am to 6 am in the hostel effectively. After my CS coaching in the evening, I used to read till 10.30 pm. I used to study regularly,” she said.

Hailing from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, she is the daughter of Ashok K E, an ex-serviceman and Nalini, a government school teacher. 

“I am happy for my daughter’s achievement,” said the elated mother. Even when the results were announced, she was in the college attending coaching classes.

April 15,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 15: A speeding car claimed the life of a pedestrian at Mukka near Suratkal on the outskirts of the city on Friday April 14.

The deceased has been identified as Raghava alias Jeevan (36), a resident of Belalu.

The car sped away after knocking the man who was walking on the road side. However, it was traced near Haleangadi and confiscated by the police.

Raghava used to set up tents for Dharmasthala Yakshagana troupe. He was on his way to work when the mishap occurred. 

The deceased is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

A case has been registered in north traffic police station.

