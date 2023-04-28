Whenever Cong attacked Modi with harsh words it lost elections: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru, Apr 28: BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel slammed AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge who compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with “a poisonous snake” and demanded an apology.

“People of the country respect Narendra Modi as the greatest leader the country has ever seen. Congress has been engaged in criticising such a great leader. Sonia Gandhi in the past had termed him as “Mauth ka Saudagar” (merchant of death). Rahul also criticised him. Whenever Congress has criticised Modi with harsh words, Congress has lost the election,” said Kateel.

“There is no guarantee that the Congress will win the election. Hence, they are promising guarantees. These guarantees being announced by the Congress are like serials wherein new episodes are getting released every week,” he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s promise of free travel to women in government buses, Kateel said “first let the Congress calculate the budget size of Karnataka. Let them explain from where they will get funds for such schemes. It is an unscientific promise,” he said.

“Congress had failed in fulfilling its promises made in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Even in the past, it has failed to fulfil its promise in Karnataka and was engaged in appeasement politics in Karnataka. When 3,000 farmers ended their life by suicide, the Congress-led government failed to announce compensation. In the name of 'Garibi Hatao', the Congress contested 10 elections in the country. Leaders like D K Shivakumar, who were in power under the name 'Garibi Hatao' have properties worth Rs 10,000 crore, Siddaramaiah, who was a lawyer, is now a billionaire, Mallikarjuna Kharge, who came from nothing, is now Rs 2,000-crore rich. The Congress has been engaged in false promises and people are well aware of the false promises,” he said.